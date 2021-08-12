Get or check the current macOS version

Install

$ npm install macos- version

Usage

import { macOSVersion, isMacOSVersion, isMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo, assertMacOSVersion, assertMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo, assertMacOS, isMacOS, } from 'macos-version' ; macOSVersion(); isMacOSVersion( '>10.10' ); isMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo( '10.10' ); assertMacOSVersion( '>=10.12.5' ); assertMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo( '10.12.5' ); assertMacOS(); if (isMacOS) { console .log( 'macOS' ); }

API

Returns the macOS version or undefined if the platform is not macOS.

Returns a boolean of whether the specified semver range matches the macOS version.

Returns a boolean of whether the macOS version is greater than or equal to the specified version.

Throws an error if the specified semver range does not match the macOS version.

Throws an error if the macOS version is not greater than or equal to the specified version.

Prefer this over .assert() whenever possible as it outputs a more user-friendly error message.

Throws an error if the platform is not macOS.

isMacOS

Type: boolean

Whether the platform is macOS.

