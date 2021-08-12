openbase logo
mv

macos-version

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Get or check the current macOS version

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

19.3K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

macos-version

Get or check the current macOS version

Install

$ npm install macos-version

Usage

import {
    macOSVersion,
    isMacOSVersion,
    isMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo,
    assertMacOSVersion,
    assertMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo,
    assertMacOS,
    isMacOS,
} from 'macos-version';

macOSVersion();
//=> '10.12.3'

isMacOSVersion('>10.10');
//=> true

isMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo('10.10');
//=> true

assertMacOSVersion('>=10.12.5');
//=> [Error: Requires macOS >=10.12.5]

assertMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo('10.12.5');
//=> [Error: Requires macOS 10.12.5 or later]

assertMacOS();
//=> [Error: Requires macOS]

if (isMacOS) {
    console.log('macOS');
}

API

macOSVersion()

Returns the macOS version or undefined if the platform is not macOS.

isMacOSVersion(semverRange)

Returns a boolean of whether the specified semver range matches the macOS version.

isMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo(version)

Returns a boolean of whether the macOS version is greater than or equal to the specified version.

assertMacOSVersion(semverRange)

Throws an error if the specified semver range does not match the macOS version.

assertMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo(version)

Throws an error if the macOS version is not greater than or equal to the specified version.

Prefer this over .assert() whenever possible as it outputs a more user-friendly error message.

assertMacOS()

Throws an error if the platform is not macOS.

isMacOS

Type: boolean

Whether the platform is macOS.

