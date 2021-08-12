Get or check the current macOS version
$ npm install macos-version
import {
macOSVersion,
isMacOSVersion,
isMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo,
assertMacOSVersion,
assertMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo,
assertMacOS,
isMacOS,
} from 'macos-version';
macOSVersion();
//=> '10.12.3'
isMacOSVersion('>10.10');
//=> true
isMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo('10.10');
//=> true
assertMacOSVersion('>=10.12.5');
//=> [Error: Requires macOS >=10.12.5]
assertMacOSVersionGreaterThanOrEqualTo('10.12.5');
//=> [Error: Requires macOS 10.12.5 or later]
assertMacOS();
//=> [Error: Requires macOS]
if (isMacOS) {
console.log('macOS');
}
Returns the macOS version or
undefined if the platform is not macOS.
Returns a
boolean of whether the specified semver range matches the macOS version.
Returns a
boolean of whether the macOS version is greater than or equal to the specified version.
Throws an error if the specified semver range does not match the macOS version.
Throws an error if the macOS version is not greater than or equal to the specified version.
Prefer this over
.assert() whenever possible as it outputs a more user-friendly error message.
Throws an error if the platform is not macOS.
Type:
boolean
Whether the platform is macOS.