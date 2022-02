Get the name and version of a macOS release from the Darwin version\ Example: 13.2.0 → {name: 'Mavericks', version: '10.9'}

Install

$ npm install macos- release

Usage

import os from 'node:os' ; import macosRelease from 'macos-release' ; macosRelease(); os.release(); macosRelease(os.release()); macosRelease( '14.0.0' ); macosRelease( '20.0.0' );

API

release

Type: string

By default, the current operating system is used, but you can supply a custom Darwin kernel version, which is the output of os.release() .

Related

os-name - Get the name of the current operating system. Example: macOS Sierra

macos-version - Get the macOS version of the current system. Example: 10.9.3

win-release - Get the name of a Windows version from the release number: 5.1.2600 → XP