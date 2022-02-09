Do you want to check if you should display a notification to your user on macOS? This native module checks if the user is active, if the screen is locked, or if "do not disturb" is enabled.

npm install macos-notification-state

const { getNotificationState, getSessionState, getDoNotDisturb } = require('macos-notification-state`) console.log(getDoNotDisturb()) console.log(getNotificationState()) console.log(getSessionState())

Not working?

This package needs to be compiled with at least the macOS 11.0 SDK. If not, the internal operating system info will always return 10.16, rendering the package unusable.

To see the current version, run xcrun --show-sdk-version .

License

MIT, please see LICENSE for details. Copyright (c) 2019 Felix Rieseberg.