mns

macos-notification-state

by Felix Rieseberg
1.3.6

🔍 This native module checks if the user is active, if the screen is locked, or if "do not disturb" is enabled.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

macos-notification-state

Do you want to check if you should display a notification to your user on macOS? This native module checks if the user is active, if the screen is locked, or if "do not disturb" is enabled.

npm install macos-notification-state

const { getNotificationState, getSessionState, getDoNotDisturb } = require('macos-notification-state`)

// This will brint a boolean (true if enabled, false if not)
console.log(getDoNotDisturb())

// This will print a string indiciating the current state, being one of the following:
// 'SESSION_SCREEN_IS_LOCKED'
// 'SESSION_ON_CONSOLE_KEY'
// 'DO_NOT_DISTURB'
// 'UNKNOWN'
// 'UNKNOWN_ERROR'
//
// If "do not disturb" is enabled, it takes precedence.
console.log(getNotificationState())

// This will print a string indiciating the current session state, being one of the following:
// 'SESSION_SCREEN_IS_LOCKED'
// 'SESSION_ON_CONSOLE_KEY'
// 'UNKNOWN'
console.log(getSessionState())

Not working?

This package needs to be compiled with at least the macOS 11.0 SDK. If not, the internal operating system info will always return 10.16, rendering the package unusable.

To see the current version, run xcrun --show-sdk-version.

License

MIT, please see LICENSE for details. Copyright (c) 2019 Felix Rieseberg.

