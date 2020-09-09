Get, set and configure the audio devices on macOS

Requires macOS 10.12 or later. macOS 10.13 or earlier needs to download the Swift runtime support libraries.

Run as CLI

npx macos-audio-devices

Installing

npm install -g macos-audio-devices audio-devices

Usage

Usage : audio-devices <command> [options] Groups: output Get or set the default output device input Get or set the default input device system Get or set the default device for system sounds volume Get or set the volume of an output device aggregate Create or delete aggregate audio devices Commands: list List the available audio devices get Get a device by its ID help Prints help information

Node API

Installation

npm install macos-audio-devices

Usage

const audioDevices = require ( 'macos-audio-devices' ); const outputDevices = audioDevices.getOutputDevices.sync(); const targetDevice = outputDevices[ 0 ]; const defaultDevice = audioDevices.getDefaultOutputDevice.sync(); if (defaultDevice.id !== targetDevice.id) { setDefaultOutputDevice(targetDevice.id) } if (targetDevice.hasVolume) { setOutputDeviceVolume(targetDevice.id, 0.5 ); }

API

Device

id: number

The unique ID of the device.

uid: string

The UID of the device for the AVCaptureDevice API.

name: string

The human readable name of the device.

isOutput: bool

Whether the device is an output device.

isInput: bool

Whether the device is an input device.

volume: number

A number between 0 and 1 representing the volume setting of the device. Only applicable on output devices that support it. It will be undefined otherwise.

transportType: TransportType

The value of this property represents the transport type of the device (USB, PCI, etc).

TransportType: string

Can be one of:

avb

aggregate

airplay

autoaggregate

bluetooth

bluetoothle

builtin

displayport

firewire

hdmi

pci

thunderbolt

usb

virtual

unknown

Sync

Each method described below is asynchronous, but can be called synchronously, by calling .sync on it instead. For example:

getDevice( 73 ).then( device => {…}); const device = getDevice.sync( 73 );

Get all the audio devices.

Get all the output devices.

Get all the input devices.

Get an audio device by its ID.

deviceId: number

The unique ID of the device.

Get all the default output device.

Get all the default input device.

Get all the default input device.

Set the default output device.

deviceId: number

The unique ID of an output device.

Set the default input device.

deviceId: number

The unique ID of an input device.

Set the default input device. Can only be an output device.

deviceId: number

The unique ID of an output device.

Get the volume level of an output device that supports it.

Throws an error if the device is not an output device or if it doesn't support volume.

deviceId: number

The unique ID of the supported output device.

Set the volume level of an output device that supports it.

Throws an error if the device is not an output device or if it doesn't support volume.

deviceId: number

The unique ID of the supported output device.

volume: number

The volume level to set the device to. Must be between 0 and 1, otherwise and error will be thrown.

Create an aggregate device from other existing devices.

Note that aggregate devices do not support volume, so make sure to update the volume on the devices used to create it instead.

name: string

Human-readable name for the new device.

mainDeviceId: number

The unique ID of the main device.

An array od unique IDs of the rest of the devices. Needs to have at least one.

options: object

options.multiOutput: boolean

Whether or not to create a Multi-Output Device.

If this is enabled, all the devices need to be output devices.

Destroy an aggregate device.

deviceId: number

The unique ID of an aggregate device.

Contributing

If you want to use this and need more features or find a bug, please open an issue and I'll do my best to implement.

PRs are always welcome as well 😃