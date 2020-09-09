Get, set and configure the audio devices on macOS
Requires macOS 10.12 or later. macOS 10.13 or earlier needs to download the Swift runtime support libraries.
$ npx macos-audio-devices
$ npm install -g macos-audio-devices
$ audio-devices
Usage: audio-devices <command> [options]
Groups:
output Get or set the default output device
input Get or set the default input device
system Get or set the default device for system sounds
volume Get or set the volume of an output device
aggregate Create or delete aggregate audio devices
Commands:
list List the available audio devices
get Get a device by its ID
help Prints help information
$ npm install macos-audio-devices
const audioDevices = require('macos-audio-devices');
const outputDevices = audioDevices.getOutputDevices.sync();
const targetDevice = outputDevices[0];
const defaultDevice = audioDevices.getDefaultOutputDevice.sync();
if (defaultDevice.id !== targetDevice.id) {
setDefaultOutputDevice(targetDevice.id)
}
if (targetDevice.hasVolume) {
setOutputDeviceVolume(targetDevice.id, 0.5); // 50%
}
Device
id: number
The unique ID of the device.
uid: string
The UID of the device for the
AVCaptureDevice API.
name: string
The human readable name of the device.
isOutput: bool
Whether the device is an output device.
isInput: bool
Whether the device is an input device.
volume: number
A number between 0 and 1 representing the volume setting of the device. Only applicable on output devices that support it. It will be undefined otherwise.
transportType: TransportType
The value of this property represents the transport type of the device (USB, PCI, etc).
TransportType: string
Can be one of:
avb
aggregate
airplay
autoaggregate
bluetooth
bluetoothle
builtin
displayport
firewire
hdmi
pci
thunderbolt
usb
virtual
unknown
Each method described below is asynchronous, but can be called synchronously, by calling
.sync on it instead. For example:
getDevice(73).then(device => {…}); // async
const device = getDevice.sync(73); // sync
getAllDevices(): Promise<Device[]>
Get all the audio devices.
getOutputDevices(): Promise<Device[]>
Get all the output devices.
getInputDevices(): Promise<Device[]>
Get all the input devices.
getDevice(deviceId: number): Promise<Device>
Get an audio device by its ID.
deviceId: number
The unique ID of the device.
getDefaultOutputDevice(): Promise<Device>
Get all the default output device.
getDefaultInputDevice(): Promise<Device>
Get all the default input device.
getDefaultSystemDevice(): Promise<Device>
Get all the default input device.
setDefaultOutputDevice(deviceId: number): Promise<void>
Set the default output device.
deviceId: number
The unique ID of an output device.
setDefaultInputDevice(deviceId: number): Promise<void>
Set the default input device.
deviceId: number
The unique ID of an input device.
setDefaultSystemDevice(deviceId: number): Promise<void>
Set the default input device. Can only be an output device.
deviceId: number
The unique ID of an output device.
getOutputDeviceVolume(deviceId: number): Promise<void>
Get the volume level of an output device that supports it.
Throws an error if the device is not an output device or if it doesn't support volume.
deviceId: number
The unique ID of the supported output device.
setOutputDeviceVolume(deviceId: number, volume: number): Promise<void>
Set the volume level of an output device that supports it.
Throws an error if the device is not an output device or if it doesn't support volume.
deviceId: number
The unique ID of the supported output device.
volume: number
The volume level to set the device to. Must be between 0 and 1, otherwise and error will be thrown.
createAggregateDevice(name: string, mainDeviceId: number, otherDeviceIds: number[], options: object): Promise<Device>
Create an aggregate device from other existing devices.
Note that aggregate devices do not support volume, so make sure to update the volume on the devices used to create it instead.
name: string
Human-readable name for the new device.
mainDeviceId: number
The unique ID of the main device.
otherDeviceIds: number[]
An array od unique IDs of the rest of the devices. Needs to have at least one.
options: object
options.multiOutput: boolean
Whether or not to create a Multi-Output Device.
If this is enabled, all the devices need to be output devices.
destroyAggregateDevice(deviceId: number): Promise<void>
Destroy an aggregate device.
deviceId: number
The unique ID of an aggregate device.
If you want to use this and need more features or find a bug, please open an issue and I'll do my best to implement.
PRs are always welcome as well 😃