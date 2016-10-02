Mac OS aliases creation and reading from node.js
This library does currently not handle the
book\0\0\0\0mark\0\0\0\0-header. It only does manipulation on the raw alias data.
I intend to add something like
alias.write(buf, path) and
alias.read(path).
npm install macos-alias
var alias = require('macos-alias');
Create a new alias pointing to
target, returns a buffer.
(This function performs blocking fs interaction)
Decodes buffer
buf and returns an object with info about the alias.
Encodes the
info-object into an alias, returns a buffer.
Check if the file at
path is an alias, returns a boolean.
(This function performs blocking fs interaction)
Clone the repo and start making changes, run
node-gyp to build the project.
node-gyp rebuild
mocha