macos-alias

by Linus Unnebäck
0.2.11 (see all)

Mac OS aliases creation and reading from node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-alias

Attention

This library does currently not handle the book\0\0\0\0mark\0\0\0\0-header. It only does manipulation on the raw alias data.

I intend to add something like alias.write(buf, path) and alias.read(path).

Installation

npm install macos-alias

Usage

var alias = require('macos-alias');

API

alias.create(target)

Create a new alias pointing to target, returns a buffer.

(This function performs blocking fs interaction)

alias.decode(buf)

Decodes buffer buf and returns an object with info about the alias.

alias.encode(info)

Encodes the info-object into an alias, returns a buffer.

alias.isAlias(path)

Check if the file at path is an alias, returns a boolean.

(This function performs blocking fs interaction)

Hacking

Clone the repo and start making changes, run node-gyp to build the project.

node-gyp rebuild

Tests

mocha

