Mac OS aliases creation and reading from node.js

Attention

This library does currently not handle the book\0\0\0\0mark\0\0\0\0 -header. It only does manipulation on the raw alias data.

I intend to add something like alias.write(buf, path) and alias.read(path) .

Installation

npm install macos-alias

Usage

var alias = require ( 'macos-alias' );

API

Create a new alias pointing to target , returns a buffer.

(This function performs blocking fs interaction)

Decodes buffer buf and returns an object with info about the alias.

Encodes the info -object into an alias, returns a buffer.

Check if the file at path is an alias, returns a boolean.

(This function performs blocking fs interaction)

Hacking

Clone the repo and start making changes, run node-gyp to build the project.

node-gyp rebuild

Tests