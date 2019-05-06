Machinomy Lerna Monorepo repository.
Available sub-projects:
FAQ: GitHub Wiki Page.
Using yarn and Node.js v9 is mandatory (don't use npm!)
$ yarn add machinomy
The library supports mainnet, Ropsten, and Rinkeby networks.
It takes two to tango: a seller and a buyer. Seller is
packages/examples/src/server.ts script. Build it or run through node-ts.
$ git clone https://github.com/machinomy/machinomy
$ cd machinomy && yarn install && yarn bootstrap && yarn build
$ node packages/examples/src/server.js
And then run client script:
$ node packages/examples/src/client.js
Using TypeScript
import Machinomy from 'machinomy'
const uri = 'http://localhost:3000/content'
const machinomy = new Machinomy(SENDER_ACCOUNT, web3)
const contents = await machinomy.buy({ receiver: RECEIVER_ACCOUNT, price: 100, gateway: 'http://localhost:3001/accept' })
console.log(contents)
The process is more convoluted than buying. Better consult packages/examples/src/server.ts file.
$ yarn run sender && yarn run receiver
Look at sender.ts and receiver.ts for more information.
For more advanced documentation go to doc/ folder.
Developers: Machinomy is for you. Feel free to use it, break it, fork it, and make the world better. The code is standard TypeScript, no special skills required:
$ yarn install && yarn bootstrap
Using yarn is mandatory (don't use npm!)
Apply migrations (eg. for PostgreSQL, refer packages/machinomy/database.json):
$ PGUSER=user PGPASSWORD=pass PGHOSTADDR=localhost PGDATABASE=dbname yarn migrate
Non-Developers: You are lovely. As a starter, help us spread the word! Tell a friend right now. If not enough, developers need flesh-world guidance. It starts with proper documentation and a pinch of fantasy. Really anything, whether it is a short post on a use case of IoT micropayments, addition to the documentation (code comments, yay!), or an elaborate analysis of machine economy implications. Do not hesitate to share any idea with us on Gitter.
Licensed under Apache License, Version 2.0.