Machine learning library for node.js. You can also use this library in browser.

Demo in Browser!

API Documentation

Installation

Node.js

npm install machine_learning

To use this library in browser, include machine_learning.min.js file.

< script src = "/js/machine_learning.min.js" > </ script >

Demo in Browser!

Here is the API Documentation. (Still in progress)

Features

Logistic Regression

MLP (Multi-Layer Perceptron)

SVM (Support Vector Machine)

KNN (K-nearest neighbors)

K-means clustering

3 Optimization Algorithms (Hill-Climbing, Simulated Annealing, Genetic Algorithm)

Decision Tree

NMF (non-negative matrix factorization)

Implementation Details

SVM is using Sequential Minimal Optimization (SMO) for its training algorithm.

For Decision Tree, Classification And Regression Tree (CART) was used for its building algorithm.

Usage

Logistic Regression

var ml = require ( 'machine_learning' ); var x = [[ 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ]]; var y = [[ 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 ]]; var classifier = new ml.LogisticRegression({ 'input' : x, 'label' : y, 'n_in' : 6 , 'n_out' : 2 }); classifier.set( 'log level' , 1 ); var training_epochs = 800 , lr = 0.01 ; classifier.train({ 'lr' : lr, 'epochs' : training_epochs }); x = [[ 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ]]; console .log( "Result : " ,classifier.predict(x));

MLP (Multi-Layer Perceptron)

var ml = require ( 'machine_learning' ); var x = [[ 0.4 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0. , 0. , 0. ], [ 0.5 , 0.3 , 0.5 , 0. , 0. , 0. ], [ 0.4 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0. , 0. , 0. ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.3 , 0.5 , 0. ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.5 , 0. ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0. ]]; var y = [[ 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 ]]; var mlp = new ml.MLP({ 'input' : x, 'label' : y, 'n_ins' : 6 , 'n_outs' : 2 , 'hidden_layer_sizes' : [ 4 , 4 , 5 ] }); mlp.set( 'log level' , 1 ); mlp.train({ 'lr' : 0.6 , 'epochs' : 20000 }); a = [[ 0.5 , 0.5 , 0. , 0. , 0. , 0. ], [ 0. , 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0. ], [ 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0. ]]; console .log(mlp.predict(a));

SVM (Support Vector Machine)

var ml = require ( 'machine_learning' ); var x = [[ 0.4 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0. , 0. , 0. ], [ 0.5 , 0.3 , 0.5 , 0. , 0. , 0.01 ], [ 0.4 , 0.8 , 0.5 , 0. , 0.1 , 0.2 ], [ 1.4 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0. , 0. , 0. ], [ 1.5 , 0.3 , 0.5 , 0. , 0. , 0. ], [ 0. , 0.9 , 1.5 , 0. , 0. , 0. ], [ 0. , 0.7 , 1.5 , 0. , 0. , 0. ], [ 0.5 , 0.1 , 0.9 , 0. , -1.8 , 0. ], [ 0.8 , 0.8 , 0.5 , 0. , 0. , 0. ], [ 0. , 0.9 , 0.5 , 0.3 , 0.5 , 0.2 ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.5 , 0. ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0. ], [ 0.3 , 0.6 , 0.7 , 1.7 , 1.3 , -0.7 ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.3 , 0.5 , 0.2 ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.5 , 0.1 ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.01 ], [ 0.2 , 0.01 , 0.5 , 0. , 0. , 0.9 ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.3 , 0.5 , -2.3 ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.5 , 4 ], [ 0. , 0. , 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 , -2 ]]; var y = [ -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ]; var svm = new ml.SVM({ x : x, y : y }); svm.train({ C : 1.1 , tol : 1e-5 , max_passes : 20 , alpha_tol : 1e-5 , kernel : { type : "polynomial" , c : 1 , d : 5 } }); console .log( "Predict : " ,svm.predict([ 1.3 , 1.7 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 1.5 , 0.4 ]));

KNN (K-nearest neighbors)

var ml = require ( 'machine_learning' ); var data = [[ 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], [ 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ] ]; var result = [ 23 , 12 , 23 , 23 , 45 , 70 , 123 , 73 , 146 , 158 , 64 ]; var knn = new ml.KNN({ data : data, result : result }); var y = knn.predict({ x : [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], k : 3 , weightf : { type : 'gaussian' , sigma : 10.0 }, distance : { type : 'euclidean' } }); console .log(y);

K-means clustering

var ml = require ( 'machine_learning' ); var data = [[ 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], [ 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ] ]; var result = ml.kmeans.cluster({ data : data, k : 4 , epochs : 100 , distance : { type : "pearson" } }); console .log( "clusters : " , result.clusters); console .log( "means : " , result.means);

var ml = require ( 'machine_learning' ); var costf = function ( vec ) { var cost = 0 ; for ( var i = 0 ; i< 14 ;i++) { cost += ( 0.5 *i*vec[i]* Math .exp(-vec[i]+vec[i+ 1 ])/vec[i+ 1 ]) } cost += ( 3. *vec[ 14 ]/vec[ 0 ]); return cost; }; var domain = []; for ( var i= 0 ;i< 15 ;i++) domain.push([ 1 , 70 ]); var vec = ml.optimize.hillclimb({ domain : domain, costf : costf }); console .log( "vec : " ,vec); console .log( "cost : " ,costf(vec));

Simulated Annealing

var ml = require ( 'machine_learning' ); var costf = function ( vec ) { var cost = 0 ; for ( var i = 0 ; i< 14 ;i++) { cost += ( 0.5 *i*vec[i]* Math .exp(-vec[i]+vec[i+ 1 ])/vec[i+ 1 ]) } cost += ( 3. *vec[ 14 ]/vec[ 0 ]); return cost; }; var domain = []; for ( var i= 0 ;i< 15 ;i++) domain.push([ 1 , 70 ]); var vec = ml.optimize.anneal({ domain : domain, costf : costf, temperature : 100000.0 , cool : 0.999 , step : 4 }); console .log( "vec : " ,vec); console .log( "cost : " ,costf(vec));

Genetic Algorithm

var ml = require ( 'machine_learning' ); var costf = function ( vec ) { var cost = 0 ; for ( var i = 0 ; i< 14 ;i++) { cost += ( 0.5 *i*vec[i]* Math .exp(-vec[i]+vec[i+ 1 ])/vec[i+ 1 ]) } cost += ( 3. *vec[ 14 ]/vec[ 0 ]); return cost; }; var domain = []; for ( var i= 0 ;i< 15 ;i++) domain.push([ 1 , 70 ]); var vec = ml.optimize.genetic({ domain : domain, costf : costf, population : 50 , elite : 2 , epochs : 300 , q : 0.3 }); console .log( "vec : " ,vec); console .log( "cost : " ,costf(vec));

Decision Tree

var ml = require ( 'machine_learning' ); var data =[[ 'slashdot' , 'USA' , 'yes' , 18 ], [ 'google' , 'France' , 'yes' , 23 ], [ 'digg' , 'USA' , 'yes' , 24 ], [ 'kiwitobes' , 'France' , 'yes' , 23 ], [ 'google' , 'UK' , 'no' , 21 ], [ '(direct)' , 'New Zealand' , 'no' , 12 ], [ '(direct)' , 'UK' , 'no' , 21 ], [ 'google' , 'USA' , 'no' , 24 ], [ 'slashdot' , 'France' , 'yes' , 19 ], [ 'digg' , 'USA' , 'no' , 18 ,], [ 'google' , 'UK' , 'no' , 18 ,], [ 'kiwitobes' , 'UK' , 'no' , 19 ], [ 'digg' , 'New Zealand' , 'yes' , 12 ], [ 'slashdot' , 'UK' , 'no' , 21 ], [ 'google' , 'UK' , 'yes' , 18 ], [ 'kiwitobes' , 'France' , 'yes' , 19 ]]; var result = [ 'None' , 'Premium' , 'Basic' , 'Basic' , 'Premium' , 'None' , 'Basic' , 'Premium' , 'None' , 'None' , 'None' , 'None' , 'Basic' , 'None' , 'Basic' , 'Basic' ]; var dt = new ml.DecisionTree({ data : data, result : result }); dt.build(); console .log( "Classify : " , dt.classify([ '(direct)' , 'USA' , 'yes' , 5 ])); dt.prune( 1.0 ); dt.print();

NMF (Non-negative matrix factorization)

var ml = require ( 'machine_learning' ); var matrix = [[ 22 , 28 ], [ 49 , 64 ]]; var result = ml.nmf.factorize({ matrix : matrix, features : 3 , epochs : 100 }); console .log( "First Matrix : " ,result[ 0 ]); console .log( "Second Matrix : " ,result[ 1 ]);

##License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Joon-Ku Kang <junku901@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.