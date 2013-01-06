declarative assertion framework for invocation ordering.
when evented code really gets mission critical there is one man you send in...
useful for testing streams, and other complex evented modules.
var macgyver = require('macgyver')
//create a context
var mac = macgyver()
//wrap a function...
function hello () {
console.log('hello')
}
function goodbye () {
console.log('goodbye')
}
var hi = mac(hello)
//declare it's behaviours
hi.isCalled(1, 7) //must be called between 1 and 7 times.
var bye = mac(goodbye).once() //must be called strictly once.
hi.before(bye) //hi must be called strictly before bye is called
hi(); hi(); bye()
/*
//this will produce an error!
hi(); hi(); bye(); hi()
*/
mac.validate()
here is a real life example: dominictarr/event-stream/test/spec.js
create a
maggyver context.
var macgyver = require('macgyver')
var mac = macgyver()
wrap a function
function doSomething() {}
var _doSomething = mac(doSomething)
now, we can make declairations about how the wrapped function must be called.
assert that the function is called at least
min times, and at most
max times.
if
min, or
max is null, then that bound is not checked. i.e.
mac(fun).isCalled(null, 10)
will assert that
fun is called not more than 10 times.
alias for
isCalled (1, 1)
alias for
isCalled (n, n)
alias for
isCalled (null, 1)
alias for
isCalled (0, 0)
alias for
isCalled (null, 1)
alias for
isCalled (null, max)
alias for
isCalled (min, null)
increments the number of times a function may be called. (inc may be negative)
assert that a function is called before another function.
the
other must also be a wrapped function.
mac(first).before(second = mac(second))
before does not check wether the second function is eventually called or not. use
isCalled or an alias.
just like
before but checks that the function is called before the other function returns, so that it is possible for the first function to be called by the other.
assert that a function returns a value. if value is a function, it will be called with the return value.
//assert that fun returns a string.
mac(fun).returns(function (val) {
assert.equal(typeof val, 'string')
})
the function should throw if the return value was not valid.
assert that a function is passed the correct arguments.
if
args is a function, that function is called as in returns.
assert that a function throws. test may be a value or a function.
test is optional.
if supplyed
test is called on every call.
mac(fun).throws(function (err, threw) {
if(threw) {
assert.equal(err.code,'ERRCODE') //check correct error
} else {
//what to do if there was no error?
}
})
this is useful for checking conditions about when the error should be thrown. example stream#write
check all rules passed. must be called once you are sure all calls are finished.
for example
process.on('exit', mac.validate) is a good time.
validate in necessary
to check that lower bounds of
isCalled and aliases where met.
call validate on
process.on('exit', mac.validate).
if process.on is not available (as on the browser) wait until
browserTimeout instead.
testling ci kills tests after 30 seconds, so by default
browserTimeout = 10e3 (10 seconds)
MIT / Apachce2