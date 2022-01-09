Macaca WD Client is inspired by admc/wd, according to W3C WebDriver Spec.
$ npm i macaca-wd --save-dev
var wd = require('macaca-wd');
var remoteConfig = {
host: 'localhost',
port: 3456
};
var driver = wd.promiseChainRemote(remoteConfig);
before(function() {
return driver.init({
platformName: 'desktop', // iOS, Android, Desktop
browserName: 'chrome' // Chrome, Electron
app: path/to/app // Only for mobile
});
});
after(function() {
return driver
.sleep(1000)
.quit();
});
it('#1 should', function() {
...
});
...
import wd from 'macaca-wd';
import {
extendsMixIn,
} from 'macaca-wd/lib/helper'
extendsMixIn(wd)
import wd from 'macaca-wd';
wd.addPromiseChainMethod(name, method);