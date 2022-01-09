Macaca WD Client

Macaca WD Client is inspired by admc/wd, according to W3C WebDriver Spec.

Installation

$ npm i macaca-wd --save-dev

Documentation

Usage

var wd = require ( 'macaca-wd' ); var remoteConfig = { host : 'localhost' , port : 3456 }; var driver = wd.promiseChainRemote(remoteConfig); before( function ( ) { return driver.init({ platformName : 'desktop' , browserName : 'chrome' app : path/to/app }); }); after( function ( ) { return driver .sleep( 1000 ) .quit(); }); it( '#1 should' , function ( ) { ... }); ...

Mixin Helper

import wd from 'macaca-wd' ; import { extendsMixIn, } from 'macaca-wd/lib/helper' extendsMixIn(wd)

see more about helper

Extend WD chain

import wd from 'macaca-wd' ; wd.addPromiseChainMethod(name, method);

API

Demo

Macaca Getting Started