macaca-wd

by macacajs
3.4.2 (see all)

wd.js - Node.js WebDriver Client for Macaca

170

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Macaca WD Client

NPM version Package quality build status Test coverage node version

Macaca WD Client is inspired by admc/wd, according to W3C WebDriver Spec.

Contributors


xudafeng

ziczhu

zhangyuheng

paradite

meowtec

zivyangll

tsj1107

Jodeee

kobe990

centy720

zhuyali

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Sun Jan 09 2022 14:32:05 GMT+0800.

Installation

$ npm i macaca-wd --save-dev

Documentation

Usage

var wd = require('macaca-wd');

var remoteConfig = {
  host: 'localhost',
  port: 3456
};

var driver = wd.promiseChainRemote(remoteConfig);

before(function() {
  return driver.init({
    platformName: 'desktop', // iOS, Android, Desktop
    browserName: 'chrome'    // Chrome, Electron
    app: path/to/app         // Only for mobile
  });
});

after(function() {
  return driver
    .sleep(1000)
    .quit();
});

it('#1 should', function() {

  ...

});

...

Mixin Helper

import wd from 'macaca-wd';
import {
  extendsMixIn,
} from 'macaca-wd/lib/helper'

extendsMixIn(wd)

see more about helper

Extend WD chain

import wd from 'macaca-wd';

wd.addPromiseChainMethod(name, method);

API

Demo

Macaca Getting Started

