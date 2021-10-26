Support custom JSON file name by ths config:
mocha.opts:
--reporter macaca-reporter
--reporter-options reportJSONFilename=customReportJSONFilename
with command:
$ mocha test.js --reporter macaca-reporter --reporter-options reportJSONFilename=customReportJSONFilename
custom reporter directory with environment variable
MACACA_REPORTER_DIR=customDirName
Macaca reporter Supports displaying tree-view, mind-view, images in UI/Web Services Test. With the automatic screenshot function, we can portray the complete link in the Report