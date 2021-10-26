openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

macaca-reporter

by macacajs
1.5.1 (see all)

Reporter used for mocha and other frameworks.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

267

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews
Sivasankaramalan

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation
1Buggy

Readme

Macaca

macaca-reporter

Official Site

NPM version build status Test coverage npm download

Offcial Site

Config

Support custom JSON file name by ths config:

mocha.opts:

--reporter macaca-reporter
--reporter-options reportJSONFilename=customReportJSONFilename

with command:

$ mocha test.js --reporter macaca-reporter --reporter-options reportJSONFilename=customReportJSONFilename

custom reporter directory with environment variable

MACACA_REPORTER_DIR=customDirName

Contributors


xudafeng

zivyangll

Stngle

paradite

SamuelZhaoY

snapre

amosnothing

lsh382510118

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Wed Oct 27 2021 00:52:21 GMT+0800.

Sample

Who are using

For more

Thanks to

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sivasankaramalan GunasekarasivamBangalore22 Ratings0 Reviews
SDET - Mobile Applications (iOS and Android). Expertise in Appium, Espresso, XCUITest, BDD, Cucumber, Rest Assured, JS, K6.
December 14, 2020
Poor Documentation
Buggy

Macaca reporter Supports displaying tree-view, mind-view, images in UI/Web Services Test. With the automatic screenshot function, we can portray the complete link in the Report

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial