A clean, responsive documentation template theme for JSDoc 3.
$ npm install --save-dev minami
Clone repository to your designated
jsdoc template directory, then:
$ jsdoc entry-file.js -t path/to/minami
In your projects
package.json file add a generate script:
"scripts": {
"generate-docs": "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure .jsdoc.json --verbose"
}
In your
.jsdoc.json file, add a template option.
"opts": {
"template": "node_modules/minami"
}
{
"tags": {
"allowUnknownTags": true,
"dictionaries": ["jsdoc"]
},
"source": {
"include": ["lib", "package.json", "README.md"],
"includePattern": ".js$",
"excludePattern": "(node_modules/|docs)"
},
"plugins": [
"plugins/markdown"
],
"templates": {
"cleverLinks": false,
"monospaceLinks": true,
"useLongnameInNav": false,
"showInheritedInNav": true
},
"opts": {
"destination": "./docs/",
"encoding": "utf8",
"private": true,
"recurse": true,
"template": "./node_modules/minami"
}
}
Specifying a number for useLongnameInNav it will be the max number of path elements to show in nav (starting from Class).
Licensed under the Apache2 license.