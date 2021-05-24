Check and request permission to capture the screen on macOS (introduced with 10.15 Catalina)

Install

Building the module from source requires macOS 11+ SDK, but the resulting module will still run on <10.15, 10.15 and 11+.

npm install mac-screen-capture-permissions

Usage

See example.js for usage.

const { hasScreenCapturePermission, hasPromptedForPermission } = require ( 'mac-screen-capture-permissions' ); hasPromptedForPermission(); hasScreenCapturePermission(); hasPromptedForPermission(); hasScreenCapturePermission();

API

.hasScreenCapturePermission(): boolean

Whether or not the current app has the required permissions to record the screen. If this is the first time attempting, a permissions dialog will be shown to the user. Any subsequent calls to hasScreenCapturePermission will just check for the permission but won't show a dialog. If the user denied the original request, you need to prompt them to enable the permissions in the System Preferences.

This can be reset by calling resetPermissions . The dialog will be shown again after that.

Returns true on macOS versions older than 10.15 since this permission wasn't present

.hasPromptedForPermission(): boolean

Note: Only works for Electron apps

Whether or not the permission dialog has been shown to the user. Will be false if you haven't called hasScreenCapturePermission for this app yet, and true otherwise.

This can be reset by calling resetPermissions ,

Returns false on macOS versions older than 10.15 since this permission wasn't present

.resetPermissions({bundleId?: string}): boolean

Reset the ScreenCapture permissions. It will reset the permissions for all apps, so use with care. Provide a bundleId (i.e. com.apple.Terminal) to reset the permissions only for that app.

Calls tccutil reset ScreenCapture [bundleId] .

This will revoke access if it was previously granted, and it will trigger the permissions dialog the next time hasScreenCapturePermission is called.

Returns true if the command executed successfully and false otherwise.

Returns false on macOS versions older than 10.15 since this permission wasn't present

Open the System Preferences in the Screen Recording permissions section under the Security pane.

Only available in Electron apps.

Returns a Promise that resolves when the window is opened

License

MIT