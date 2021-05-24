Check and request permission to capture the screen on macOS (introduced with 10.15 Catalina)
Building the module from source requires macOS 11+ SDK, but the resulting module will still run on <10.15, 10.15 and 11+.
$ npm install mac-screen-capture-permissions
See example.js for usage.
const {
hasScreenCapturePermission,
hasPromptedForPermission
} = require('mac-screen-capture-permissions');
hasPromptedForPermission();
// false
hasScreenCapturePermission();
// false
hasPromptedForPermission();
// true
// After accepting the permissions
hasScreenCapturePermission();
// true
.hasScreenCapturePermission(): boolean
Whether or not the current app has the required permissions to record the screen. If this is the first time attempting, a permissions dialog will be shown to the user. Any subsequent calls to
hasScreenCapturePermission will just check for the permission but won't show a dialog. If the user denied the original request, you need to prompt them to enable the permissions in the System Preferences.
This can be reset by calling
resetPermissions. The dialog will be shown again after that.
Returns
true on macOS versions older than 10.15 since this permission wasn't present
.hasPromptedForPermission(): boolean
Note: Only works for Electron apps
Whether or not the permission dialog has been shown to the user. Will be
false if you haven't called
hasScreenCapturePermission for this app yet, and
true otherwise.
This can be reset by calling
resetPermissions,
Returns
false on macOS versions older than 10.15 since this permission wasn't present
.resetPermissions({bundleId?: string}): boolean
Reset the
ScreenCapture permissions. It will reset the permissions for all apps, so use with care. Provide a
bundleId (i.e. com.apple.Terminal) to reset the permissions only for that app.
Calls
tccutil reset ScreenCapture [bundleId].
This will revoke access if it was previously granted, and it will trigger the permissions dialog the next time
hasScreenCapturePermission is called.
Returns
true if the command executed successfully and
false otherwise.
Returns
false on macOS versions older than 10.15 since this permission wasn't present
.openSystemPreferences(): Promise<void>
Open the System Preferences in the Screen Recording permissions section under the Security pane.
Only available in Electron apps.
Returns a Promise that resolves when the window is opened
MIT