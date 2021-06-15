m3u8 parser

Installation

npm install --save m3u8-parser

The npm installation is preferred, but Bower works, too.

bower install --save m3u8-parser

Usage

var manifest = [ '#EXTM3U' , '#EXT-X-VERSION:3' , '#EXT-X-TARGETDURATION:6' , '#EXT-X-MEDIA-SEQUENCE:0' , '#EXT-X-DISCONTINUITY-SEQUENCE:0' , '#EXTINF:6,' , '0.ts' , '#EXTINF:6,' , '1.ts' , '#EXTINF:6,' , '2.ts' , '#EXT-X-ENDLIST' ].join( '

' ); var parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser(); parser.push(manifest); parser.end(); var parsedManifest = parser.manifest;

Parsed Output

The parser ouputs a plain javascript object with the following structure:

Manifest { allowCache : boolean, endList : boolean, mediaSequence : number, discontinuitySequence : number, playlistType : string, custom : {}, playlists : [ { attributes : {}, Manifest } ], mediaGroups : { AUDIO : { 'GROUP-ID' : { NAME : { default : boolean, autoselect : boolean, language : string, uri : string, instreamId : string, characteristics : string, forced : boolean } } }, VIDEO : {}, 'CLOSED-CAPTIONS' : {}, SUBTITLES : {} }, dateTimeString : string, dateTimeObject : Date , targetDuration : number, totalDuration : number, discontinuityStarts : [number], segments : [ { byterange : { length : number, offset : number }, duration : number, attributes : {}, discontinuity : number, uri : string, timeline : number, key : { method : string, uri : string, iv : string }, map : { uri : string, byterange : { length : number, offset : number } }, 'cue-out' : string, 'cue-out-cont' : string, 'cue-in' : string, custom : {} } ] }

m3u8-parser supports 3 additional Media Segment Tags not present in the HLS specification.

The EXT-X-CUE-OUT indicates that the following media segment is a break in main content and the start of interstitial content. Its format is:

where duration is a decimal-floating-point or decimal-integer number that specifies the total duration of the interstitial in seconds.

The EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT indicates that the following media segment is a part of interstitial content and not the main content. Every media segment following a media segment with an EXT-X-CUE-OUT tag SHOULD have an EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT applied to it until there is an EXT-X-CUE-IN tag. A media segment between a EXT-X-CUE-OUT and EXT-X-CUE-IN segment without a EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT is assumed to be part of the interstitial. Its format is:

#EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT: < n > / < duration >

where n is a decimal-floating-point or decimal-integer number that specifies the time in seconds the first sample of the media segment lies within the interstitial content and duration is a decimal-floating-point or decimal-integer number that specifies the total duration of the interstitial in seconds. n SHOULD be the sum of EXTINF durations for all preceding media segments up to the EXT-X-CUE-OUT tag for the current interstitial. duration SHOULD match the duration specified in the EXT-X-CUE-OUT tag for the current interstitial.'

The EXT-X-CUE-IN indicates the end of the interstitial and the return of the main content. Its format is:

There SHOULD be a closing EXT-X-CUE-IN tag for every EXT-X-CUE-OUT tag. If a second EXT-X-CUE-OUT tag is encountered before an EXT-X-CUE-IN tag, the client MAY choose to ignore the EXT-X-CUE-OUT and treat it as part of the interstitial, or reject the playlist.

Example media playlist using EXT-X-CUE- tags.

#EXTM3U #EXT-X-VERSION :3 #EXT-X-TARGETDURATION :10 #EXTINF :10 , 0 .ts #EXTINF :10 , 1 .ts #EXT-X-CUE-OUT :30 #EXTINF :10 , 2 .ts #EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT :10 / 30 #EXTINF :10 , 3 .ts #EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT :20 / 30 #EXTINF :10 , 4 .ts #EXT-X-CUE-IN #EXTINF :10 , 5 .ts #EXTINF :10 , 6 .ts #EXT-X-ENDLIST

Not Yet Supported

Custom Parsers

To add a parser for a non-standard tag the parser object allows for the specification of custom tags using regular expressions. If a custom parser is specified, a custom object is appended to the manifest object.

const manifest = [ '#EXTM3U' , '#EXT-X-VERSION:3' , '#VOD-FRAMERATE:29.97' , '' ].join( '

' ); const parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser(); parser.addParser({ expression : /^#VOD-FRAMERATE/ , customType : 'framerate' }); parser.push(manifest); parser.end(); parser.manifest.custom.framerate

Custom parsers may additionally be provided a data parsing function that take a line and return a value.

const manifest = [ '#EXTM3U' , '#EXT-X-VERSION:3' , '#VOD-FRAMERATE:29.97' , '' ].join( '

' ); const parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser(); parser.addParser({ expression : /^#VOD-FRAMERATE/ , customType : 'framerate' , dataParser : function ( line ) { return parseFloat (line.split( ':' )[ 1 ]); } }); parser.push(manifest); parser.end(); parser.manifest.custom.framerate

Custom parsers may also extract data at a segment level by passing segment: true to the options object. Having a segment level custom parser will add a custom object to the segment data.

const manifest = [ '#EXTM3U' , '#VOD-TIMING:1511816599485' , '#EXTINF:8.0,' , 'ex1.ts' , '' ].join( '

' ); const parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser(); parser.addParser({ expression : /#VOD-TIMING/ , customType : 'vodTiming' , segment : true }); parser.push(manifest); parser.end(); parser.manifest.segments[ 0 ].custom.vodTiming

Custom parsers may also map a tag to another tag. The old tag will not be replaced and all matching registered mappers and parsers will be executed.

const manifest = [ '#EXTM3U' , '#EXAMPLE' , '#EXTINF:8.0,' , 'ex1.ts' , '' ].join( '

' ); const parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser(); parser.addTagMapper({ expression : /#EXAMPLE/ , map(line) { return `#NEW-TAG:123` ; } }); parser.addParser({ expression : /#NEW-TAG/ , customType : 'mappingExample' , segment : true }); parser.push(manifest); parser.end(); parser.manifest.segments[ 0 ].custom.mappingExample

Including the Parser

To include m3u8-parser on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include it on your page.

< script src = "//path/to/m3u8-parser.min.js" > </ script > < script > var parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser(); </ script >

Browserify

When using with Browserify, install m3u8-parser via npm and require the parser as you would any other module.

var m3u8Parser = require ( 'm3u8-parser' ); var parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser();

With ES6:

import { Parser } from 'm3u8-parser' ; const parser = new Parser();

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the parser as you normally would:

require ([ 'm3u8-parser' ], function ( m3u8Parser ) { var parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser(); });

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc