openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

m3u8-parser

by videojs
4.7.0 (see all)

An m3u8 parser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

284K

GitHub Stars

313

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

m3u8-parser

Build Status Greenkeeper badge Slack Status

NPM

m3u8 parser

Installation

npm install --save m3u8-parser

The npm installation is preferred, but Bower works, too.

bower install  --save m3u8-parser

Usage

var manifest = [
  '#EXTM3U',
  '#EXT-X-VERSION:3',
  '#EXT-X-TARGETDURATION:6',
  '#EXT-X-MEDIA-SEQUENCE:0',
  '#EXT-X-DISCONTINUITY-SEQUENCE:0',
  '#EXTINF:6,',
  '0.ts',
  '#EXTINF:6,',
  '1.ts',
  '#EXTINF:6,',
  '2.ts',
  '#EXT-X-ENDLIST'
].join('\n');

var parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser();

parser.push(manifest);
parser.end();

var parsedManifest = parser.manifest;

Parsed Output

The parser ouputs a plain javascript object with the following structure:

Manifest {
  allowCache: boolean,
  endList: boolean,
  mediaSequence: number,
  discontinuitySequence: number,
  playlistType: string,
  custom: {},
  playlists: [
    {
      attributes: {},
      Manifest
    }
  ],
  mediaGroups: {
    AUDIO: {
      'GROUP-ID': {
        NAME: {
          default: boolean,
          autoselect: boolean,
          language: string,
          uri: string,
          instreamId: string,
          characteristics: string,
          forced: boolean
        }
      }
    },
    VIDEO: {},
    'CLOSED-CAPTIONS': {},
    SUBTITLES: {}
  },
  dateTimeString: string,
  dateTimeObject: Date,
  targetDuration: number,
  totalDuration: number,
  discontinuityStarts: [number],
  segments: [
    {
      byterange: {
        length: number,
        offset: number
      },
      duration: number,
      attributes: {},
      discontinuity: number,
      uri: string,
      timeline: number,
      key: {
        method: string,
        uri: string,
        iv: string
      },
      map: {
        uri: string,
        byterange: {
          length: number,
          offset: number
        }
      },
      'cue-out': string,
      'cue-out-cont': string,
      'cue-in': string,
      custom: {}
    }
  ]
}

Supported Tags

Basic Playlist Tags

Media Segment Tags

Media Playlist Tags

Master Playlist Tags

Experimental Tags

m3u8-parser supports 3 additional Media Segment Tags not present in the HLS specification.

EXT-X-CUE-OUT

The EXT-X-CUE-OUT indicates that the following media segment is a break in main content and the start of interstitial content. Its format is:

#EXT-X-CUE-OUT:<duration>

where duration is a decimal-floating-point or decimal-integer number that specifies the total duration of the interstitial in seconds.

EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT

The EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT indicates that the following media segment is a part of interstitial content and not the main content. Every media segment following a media segment with an EXT-X-CUE-OUT tag SHOULD have an EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT applied to it until there is an EXT-X-CUE-IN tag. A media segment between a EXT-X-CUE-OUT and EXT-X-CUE-IN segment without a EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT is assumed to be part of the interstitial. Its format is:

#EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT:<n>/<duration>

where n is a decimal-floating-point or decimal-integer number that specifies the time in seconds the first sample of the media segment lies within the interstitial content and duration is a decimal-floating-point or decimal-integer number that specifies the total duration of the interstitial in seconds. n SHOULD be the sum of EXTINF durations for all preceding media segments up to the EXT-X-CUE-OUT tag for the current interstitial. duration SHOULD match the duration specified in the EXT-X-CUE-OUT tag for the current interstitial.'

EXT-X-CUE-IN

The EXT-X-CUE-IN indicates the end of the interstitial and the return of the main content. Its format is:

#EXT-X-CUE-IN

There SHOULD be a closing EXT-X-CUE-IN tag for every EXT-X-CUE-OUT tag. If a second EXT-X-CUE-OUT tag is encountered before an EXT-X-CUE-IN tag, the client MAY choose to ignore the EXT-X-CUE-OUT and treat it as part of the interstitial, or reject the playlist.

Example media playlist using EXT-X-CUE- tags.

#EXTM3U
#EXT-X-VERSION:3
#EXT-X-TARGETDURATION:10
#EXTINF:10,
0.ts
#EXTINF:10,
1.ts
#EXT-X-CUE-OUT:30
#EXTINF:10,
2.ts
#EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT:10/30
#EXTINF:10,
3.ts
#EXT-X-CUE-OUT-CONT:20/30
#EXTINF:10,
4.ts
#EXT-X-CUE-IN
#EXTINF:10,
5.ts
#EXTINF:10,
6.ts
#EXT-X-ENDLIST

Not Yet Supported

Custom Parsers

To add a parser for a non-standard tag the parser object allows for the specification of custom tags using regular expressions. If a custom parser is specified, a custom object is appended to the manifest object.

const manifest = [
  '#EXTM3U',
  '#EXT-X-VERSION:3',
  '#VOD-FRAMERATE:29.97',
  ''
].join('\n');

const parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser();
parser.addParser({
  expression: /^#VOD-FRAMERATE/,
  customType: 'framerate'
});

parser.push(manifest);
parser.end();
parser.manifest.custom.framerate // "#VOD-FRAMERATE:29.97"

Custom parsers may additionally be provided a data parsing function that take a line and return a value.

const manifest = [
  '#EXTM3U',
  '#EXT-X-VERSION:3',
  '#VOD-FRAMERATE:29.97',
  ''
].join('\n');

const parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser();
parser.addParser({
  expression: /^#VOD-FRAMERATE/,
  customType: 'framerate',
  dataParser: function(line) {
    return parseFloat(line.split(':')[1]);
  }
});

parser.push(manifest);
parser.end();
parser.manifest.custom.framerate // 29.97

Custom parsers may also extract data at a segment level by passing segment: true to the options object. Having a segment level custom parser will add a custom object to the segment data.

const manifest = [
    '#EXTM3U',
    '#VOD-TIMING:1511816599485',
    '#EXTINF:8.0,',
    'ex1.ts',
    ''
  ].join('\n');

const parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser();
parser.addParser({
  expression: /#VOD-TIMING/,
  customType: 'vodTiming',
  segment: true
});

parser.push(manifest);
parser.end();
parser.manifest.segments[0].custom.vodTiming // #VOD-TIMING:1511816599485

Custom parsers may also map a tag to another tag. The old tag will not be replaced and all matching registered mappers and parsers will be executed.

const manifest = [
    '#EXTM3U',
    '#EXAMPLE',
    '#EXTINF:8.0,',
    'ex1.ts',
    ''
  ].join('\n');

const parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser();
parser.addTagMapper({
  expression: /#EXAMPLE/,
  map(line) {
    return `#NEW-TAG:123`;
  }
});
parser.addParser({
  expression: /#NEW-TAG/,
  customType: 'mappingExample',
  segment: true
});

parser.push(manifest);
parser.end();
parser.manifest.segments[0].custom.mappingExample // #NEW-TAG:123

Including the Parser

To include m3u8-parser on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include it on your page.

<script src="//path/to/m3u8-parser.min.js"></script>
<script>
  var parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser();
</script>

Browserify

When using with Browserify, install m3u8-parser via npm and require the parser as you would any other module.

var m3u8Parser = require('m3u8-parser');

var parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser();

With ES6:

import { Parser } from 'm3u8-parser';

const parser = new Parser();

RequireJS/AMD

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the parser as you normally would:

require(['m3u8-parser'], function(m3u8Parser) {
  var parser = new m3u8Parser.Parser();
});

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial