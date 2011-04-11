openbase logo
by Felix Geisendörfer
0.0.2 (see all)

A node.js module for creating m3u / m3u8 files.

Readme

node-m3u

A node.js module for creating m3u / m3u8 files. Supported dialects are m3u, extended m3u and http live streaming m3u.

Current Status

This module is still new, but I'm going to use it in production over at transloadit.com next.

Installation

npm install m3u

Usage

The default Writer class can be used to create basic m3u files:

var writer = require('m3u').writer();

// A comment.
writer.comment('I am a comment');

// An empty line.
writer.write(); // blank line

// A playlist item, usually a path or url.
writer.file('foo.mp3');

console.log(writer.toString());

The ExtendedWriter supports all methods of the normal Writer, as well as additional capabilities defined by the extended m3u format.

var writer = require('m3u').extendedWriter();

// Adds a playlist item preceeded by an optional EXTINF tag for the duration.
// and title of the item.
writer.file('bar.mp3');
writer.file('bar.mp3', 23);
writer.file('bar.mp3', 23, 'Artist - Title');

console.log(writer.toString());

The HttpLiveStreamingWriter supports all methods of the ExtendedWriter, as well as additional capabilities defined by Apple:

var writer = require('m3u').httpLiveStreamingWriter();

// EXT-X-TARGETDURATION: Maximum media file duration.
writer.targetDuration(10);

// EXT-X-MEDIA-SEQUENCE: Sequence number of first file (optional).
// (optional)
writer.mediaSequence(0)

// EXT-X-PROGRAM-DATE-TIME: The date of the program's origin, optional.
// (optional)
writer.programDateTime('2011-04-11T21:24:06Z');

// EXT-X-ALLOW-CACHE: Set if the client is allowed to cache this m3u file.
// (optional)
writer.allowCache(true);
writer.allowCache(false);

// EXT-X-PLAYLIST-TYPE: Provides mutability information about the m3u file.
// (optional)
writer.playlistType('EVENT');
writer.playlistType('VOD');

// EXT-X-ENDLIST: Indicates that no more media files will be added to the m3u file.
// (optional)
writer.endlist();

// EXT-X-VERSION: Indicates the compatibility version of the Playlist file.
// (optional)
writer.version(3);

// Adds a playlist as the next item preceeded by an EXT-X-STREAM-INF tag.
writer.playlist('another.m3u', {
  bandwidth: 3000000, // required
  programId: 1,
  codecs: ['avc1.42001e', 'mp4a.40.34'],
  resolution: '640x480',
});

// EXT-X-DISCONTINUITY: Indicates that the player should expect the next video segment to be a different resolution or have a different audio profile than the last.
writer.discontinuity();

console.log(writer.toString());

Todo

I don't have plans for more features at this point, except bug fixes.

Contributing

Stuff I probably won't have time to do myself, and would love to get patches for:

  • Implement the ability to read m3u files
  • Support node.js's writeable stream interface for the writers
  • HttpLiveStreamingWriter#key() (EXT-X-KEY)
  • Support JS date objects for HttpLiveStreamingWriter#programDateTime()

License

node-m3u is licensed under the MIT license.

