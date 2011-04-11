A node.js module for creating m3u / m3u8 files. Supported dialects are m3u, extended m3u and http live streaming m3u.

Current Status

This module is still new, but I'm going to use it in production over at transloadit.com next.

Installation

npm install m3u

Usage

The default Writer class can be used to create basic m3u files:

var writer = require ( 'm3u' ).writer(); writer.comment( 'I am a comment' ); writer.write(); writer.file( 'foo.mp3' ); console.log(writer.toString());

The ExtendedWriter supports all methods of the normal Writer , as well as additional capabilities defined by the extended m3u format.

var writer = require ( 'm3u' ).extendedWriter(); writer.file( 'bar.mp3' ); writer.file( 'bar.mp3' , 23 ); writer.file( 'bar.mp3' , 23 , 'Artist - Title' ); console .log(writer.toString());

The HttpLiveStreamingWriter supports all methods of the ExtendedWriter , as well as additional capabilities defined by Apple:

var writer = require ( 'm3u' ).httpLiveStreamingWriter(); writer.targetDuration( 10 ); writer.mediaSequence( 0 ) writer.programDateTime( '2011-04-11T21:24:06Z' ); writer.allowCache( true ); writer.allowCache( false ); writer.playlistType( 'EVENT' ); writer.playlistType( 'VOD' ); writer.endlist(); writer.version( 3 ); writer.playlist( 'another.m3u' , { bandwidth : 3000000 , programId : 1 , codecs : [ 'avc1.42001e' , 'mp4a.40.34' ], resolution : '640x480' , }); writer.discontinuity(); console .log(writer.toString());

Todo

I don't have plans for more features at this point, except bug fixes.

Contributing

Stuff I probably won't have time to do myself, and would love to get patches for:

Implement the ability to read m3u files

Support node.js's writeable stream interface for the writers

HttpLiveStreamingWriter#key() (EXT-X-KEY)

(EXT-X-KEY) Support JS date objects for HttpLiveStreamingWriter#programDateTime()

License

node-m3u is licensed under the MIT license.