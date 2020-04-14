openbase logo
m-isotope

by metafizzy
1.0.2 (see all)

💞 Filter & sort magical layouts

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

10.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

5

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Isotope

Filter & sort magical layouts

See isotope.metafizzy.co for complete docs and demos.

Install

Download

CDN

Link directly to Isotope files on unpkg.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/isotope-layout@3/dist/isotope.pkgd.min.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/isotope-layout@3/dist/isotope.pkgd.js"></script>

Package managers

npm: npm install isotope-layout --save

Bower: bower install isotope-layout --save

License

Commercial license

If you want to use Isotope to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase an Isotope Commercial License at isotope.metafizzy.co

Open source license

If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use Isotope under the terms of the GPLv3.

Read more about Isotope's license.

Initialize

With jQuery

$('.grid').isotope({
  // options...
  itemSelector: '.grid-item',
  masonry: {
    columnWidth: 200
  }
});

With vanilla JavaScript

// vanilla JS
var grid = document.querySelector('.grid');
var iso = new Isotope( grid, {
  // options...
  itemSelector: '.grid-item',
  masonry: {
    columnWidth: 200
  }
});

With HTML

Add a data-isotope attribute to your element. Options can be set in JSON in the value.

<div class="grid"
  data-isotope='{ "itemSelector": ".grid-item", "masonry": { "columnWidth": 200 } }'>
  <div class="grid-item"></div>
  <div class="grid-item"></div>
  ...
</div>

By Metafizzy 🌈🐻, 2010–2020

