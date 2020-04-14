Filter & sort magical layouts
See isotope.metafizzy.co for complete docs and demos.
Link directly to Isotope files on unpkg.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/isotope-layout@3/dist/isotope.pkgd.min.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/isotope-layout@3/dist/isotope.pkgd.js"></script>
npm:
npm install isotope-layout --save
Bower:
bower install isotope-layout --save
If you want to use Isotope to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase an Isotope Commercial License at isotope.metafizzy.co
If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use Isotope under the terms of the GPLv3.
Read more about Isotope's license.
With jQuery
$('.grid').isotope({
// options...
itemSelector: '.grid-item',
masonry: {
columnWidth: 200
}
});
With vanilla JavaScript
// vanilla JS
var grid = document.querySelector('.grid');
var iso = new Isotope( grid, {
// options...
itemSelector: '.grid-item',
masonry: {
columnWidth: 200
}
});
With HTML
Add a
data-isotope attribute to your element. Options can be set in JSON in the value.
<div class="grid"
data-isotope='{ "itemSelector": ".grid-item", "masonry": { "columnWidth": 200 } }'>
<div class="grid-item"></div>
<div class="grid-item"></div>
...
</div>
