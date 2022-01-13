m helps you download, use, and manage multiple versions of the MongoDB server
and command-line tools.
This can be useful for development & testing environments. For example, testing release upgrades/downgrades or potential behavior differences between versions.
Where possible
m will try to download the distro-specific binaries for your
O/S and version. If a binary appears to be unavailable,
m will ask if you want
to try building from source.
NOTE: Building MongoDB from source
requires you to preinstall all of the relevant dependencies & toolchain to build
the desired version of MongoDB. Installing those is outside the scope of what
m does.
To install binary packages
m requires a 64-bit O/S which:
bash shell
Environments that should work include:
m is a
bash script which can be installed & updated via
npm for convenience:
$ npm install -g m
or installed by cloning the GitHub repo and running
make install:
$ git clone git://github.com/aheckmann/m.git && cd m && make install
or fetched via
wget and copied to a location of your choice:
$ wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/aheckmann/m/master/bin/m && chmod +x ./m
Specify a MongoDB server version to try download a binary package (if available for your current O/S) or switch to a previously downloaded copy. After
m successfully downloads or switches to a specified version of MongoDB, those binaries will become the default in the install path (typically
/usr/local/bin/; see Details below for more information).
$ m 3.2.16
$ m 3.4.9
You can also specify a release series to download the latest available revision:
$ m 3.6
$ m 4.0
List installed binaries:
$ m
3.2.16
ο 3.4.9
3.6.0-rc1
Use or download the latest official release:
$ m latest
Use or download the stable official release:
$ m stable
Check what the latest available release is:
$ m --latest
$ m --latest 3.6
Check what the current stable release is:
$ m --stable
$ m --stable 3.6
Download a custom or patched version of MongoDB from a tarball:
$ m custom 3.5.13-me https://github.com/mongodb/mongo/tarball/r3.5.13
Download and build a version of MongoDB from source (NOTE: assumes build requirements are installed):
$ m 3.6.5 source
Download an Enterprise release:
$ m 3.4.9-ent
Select a MongoDB version without prompting for confirmation if a download is required:
$ yes | m 4.0.0
The Database Tools (mongodump, mongorestore, etc.) are now released separately from the server. You can use
m to manage your MongoDB Database Tools version independently of your MongoDB server and shell versions.
List available Database Tools versions:
$ m tools ls
List installed Database Tools versions:
$ m tools installed
Use or download the latest stable release of the Database Tools:
$ m tools stable
Use or download a specific version of the Database Tools:
$ m tools 100.0.0
Remove some previously installed versions:
$ m rm 3.2.16 3.5.13-me
Multiple versions of MongoDB can be downloaded and targeted directly.
Ask
m for the binary path for a specific version that has already been downloaded:
$ m bin 3.4.9
/usr/local/m/versions/3.4.9/bin/
Ask
m for the binary path for the latest revision of a release already downloaded:
$ m bin 3.6
/usr/local/m/versions/3.6.5/bin/
Start up
mongod 3.4.9 regardless of the active version:
$ m use 3.4.9 --port 29000 --dbpath /data/3.4.9/
Execute a script with the 3.4.9
mongo shell regardless of the active version:
$ m shell 3.4.9 some.js
Execute a script with a 3.4.9
mongo shell and some additional flags:
$ m shell 3.4.9 --port 29000 --norc
When installing or changing the active version you might want to run custom scripts:
$ m pre install /path/to/my/script
$ m post install /path/to/script
$ m pre change /path/to/my/script
$ m post change /path/to/script
Multiple scripts may be added for any event. To add two
pre change scripts:
$ m pre change /path/to/script1
$ m pre change /path/to/script2
Scripts are executed in the order they were added.
List all pre change hooks:
$ m pre change
/path/to/script1
/path/to/script2
List all post install hooks:
$ m post install
/path/to/scriptA
/path/to/scriptB
/path/to/scriptC
To remove a post install hook:
$ m post install rm /path/to/scriptB
To remove all post install hooks:
$ m post install rm
Output from
m --help:
Usage: m [options] [COMMAND] [config]
Commands:
m Output versions installed
m stable [config ...] Install or activate the latest stable MongoDB release
m latest [config ...] Install or activate the latest MongoDB release (including dev & RCs)
m X.Y Install or activate the latest patch release for MongoDB X.Y (eg. 3.6)
m <version> [config ...] Install and/or use MongoDB <version>
m <version> --legacy Install generic Linux version (does not include SSL)
m custom <version> <tarball> [config ...] Install custom MongoDB <tarball> with [args ...]
m use <version> [args ...] Execute mongod <version> with [args ...]
m shard <version> [args ...] Execute mongos <version> with [args ...]
m shell <version> [args ...] Open a mongo shell <version> with [args ...]
m bin <version> Output bin path for <version>
m rm <version ...> Remove the given version(s)
m --stable Output the latest stable MongoDB version available
m --stable X.Y .. for release series X.Y (eg. 3.6)
m --latest Output the latest MongoDB version available (including dev & RCs)
m --latest X.Y .. for release series X.Y (eg. 3.6)
m ls Output the versions of MongoDB available
m installed [--json] Output installed versions available (optionally, in JSON format)
m src <version> Output the url for source used for the given <version>
(useful if installed from source)
m pre <event> [script] Declare one or list scripts to execute before <event>
(scripts must use absolute paths)
m post <event> [script] Declare one or list scripts to execute after <event>
(scripts must use absolute paths)
m pre <event> rm [script] Remove pre <event> script
m post <event> rm [script] Remove post <event> script
m tools stable Install or activate the latest stable Database Tools release
m tools X.Y.Z Install or activate the Database Tools X.Y.Z
m tools ls Output the versions of the Database Tools available
m tools installed [--json] Output installed versions of the Database Tools available
Events:
change Occurs when switching MongoDB versions
install Occurs when installing a previously uninstalled MongoDB version
Options:
-V, --version Output current version of m
-h, --help Display help information
Aliases:
custom c
installed lls
shard sd, mongos
shell s, sh, mongo
list ls, available, avail
use as, mongod
which bin
By default
m downloads MongoDB binaries to /usr/local/m/versions in subdirectories named after the release version (3.2.16, 3.4.9, ...). MongoDB Database Tools binaries are downloaded to /usr/local/m/tools/versions in subdirectories named after the release version (100.0.0, 100.0.1, ...). Activated MongoDB binaries are symlinked into the
bin directory in /usr/local. To alter where
m operates, export the M_PREFIX environment variable with your preferred path prefix.
Previously downloaded versions of MongoDB can be activated using
m <version> or
selected using of the variations in the Binary Usage section above.
Yes tj, this is nearly identical to n. Huge thanks!
This software is not supported by MongoDB, Inc. under any of their commercial support subscriptions or otherwise. Any usage of
m is at your own risk. Bug reports, feature suggestions, and questions can be posted in the Issues section on GitHub.