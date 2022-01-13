m - MongoDB Version Manager

m helps you download, use, and manage multiple versions of the MongoDB server and command-line tools.

This can be useful for development & testing environments. For example, testing release upgrades/downgrades or potential behavior differences between versions.

Where possible m will try to download the distro-specific binaries for your O/S and version. If a binary appears to be unavailable, m will ask if you want to try building from source.

NOTE: Building MongoDB from source requires you to preinstall all of the relevant dependencies & toolchain to build the desired version of MongoDB. Installing those is outside the scope of what m does.

Prerequisites

To install binary packages m requires a 64-bit O/S which:

is a Supported Platform for the version of MongoDB you are trying to install

includes the bash shell

Environments that should work include:

Linux (RHEL/CentOS, Debian/Ubuntu, Amazon Linux)

macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) and later

Windows 10 with Ubuntu on Windows

Docker using a supported Linux distro

Installation

m is a bash script which can be installed & updated via npm for convenience:

npm install -g m

or installed by cloning the GitHub repo and running make install :

git clone git://github.com/aheckmann/m.git && cd m && make install

or fetched via wget and copied to a location of your choice:

$ wget https:

Downloading MongoDB Binaries

Specify a MongoDB server version to try download a binary package (if available for your current O/S) or switch to a previously downloaded copy. After m successfully downloads or switches to a specified version of MongoDB, those binaries will become the default in the install path (typically /usr/local/bin/ ; see Details below for more information).

$ m 3.2 .16 $ m 3.4 .9

You can also specify a release series to download the latest available revision:

m 3.6 m 4.0

List installed binaries:

$ m 3.2 .16 ο 3.4 .9 3.6 .0 -rc1

Use or download the latest official release:

m latest

Use or download the stable official release:

$ m stable

Check what the latest available release is:

$ m $ m

Check what the current stable release is:

$ m $ m

Download a custom or patched version of MongoDB from a tarball:

$ m custom 3.5 .13 -me https://github.com/mongodb/mongo/tarball/r3.5.13

Download and build a version of MongoDB from source (NOTE: assumes build requirements are installed):

m 3.6.5 source

Download an Enterprise release:

$ m 3.4 .9 -ent

Select a MongoDB version without prompting for confirmation if a download is required:

$ yes | m 4.0 .0

The Database Tools (mongodump, mongorestore, etc.) are now released separately from the server. You can use m to manage your MongoDB Database Tools version independently of your MongoDB server and shell versions.

List available Database Tools versions:

m tools ls

List installed Database Tools versions:

m tools installed

Use or download the latest stable release of the Database Tools:

$ m tools stable

Use or download a specific version of the Database Tools:

$ m tools 100.0 .0

Removing Binaries

Remove some previously installed versions:

$ m rm 3.2 .16 3.5 .13 -me

Binary Usage

Multiple versions of MongoDB can be downloaded and targeted directly.

Ask m for the binary path for a specific version that has already been downloaded:

$ m bin 3.4 .9 /usr/local/m/versions/3.4.9/bin/

Ask m for the binary path for the latest revision of a release already downloaded:

$ m bin 3.6 /usr/ local /m/versions/3.6.5/bin/

Start up mongod 3.4.9 regardless of the active version:

$ m use 3.4 .9 --port 29000 --dbpath /data/3.4.9/

Execute a script with the 3.4.9 mongo shell regardless of the active version:

$ m shell 3.4 .9 some.js

Execute a script with a 3.4.9 mongo shell and some additional flags:

$ m shell 3.4 .9 --port 29000 --norc

When installing or changing the active version you might want to run custom scripts:

$ m pre install / path / to /my/script $ m post install / path / to /script $ m pre change / path / to /my/script $ m post change / path / to /script

Multiple scripts may be added for any event. To add two pre change scripts:

$ m pre change / path / to /script1 $ m pre change / path / to /script2

Scripts are executed in the order they were added.

List all pre change hooks:

$ m pre change / path / to /script1 / path / to /script2

List all post install hooks:

$ m post install / path / to /scriptA / path / to /scriptB / path / to /scriptC

To remove a post install hook:

$ m post install rm / path / to /scriptB

To remove all post install hooks:

m post install rm

Usage

Output from m --help :

Usage: m [options] [COMMAND] [config] Commands: m Output versions installed m stable [config ...] Install or activate the latest stable MongoDB release m latest [config ...] Install or activate the latest MongoDB release (including dev & RCs) m X.Y Install or activate the latest patch release for MongoDB X.Y (eg. 3.6) m < version > [config ...] Install and/or use MongoDB < version > m < version > --legacy Install generic Linux version (does not include SSL) m custom < version > < tarball > [config ...] Install custom MongoDB < tarball > with [args ...] m use < version > [args ...] Execute mongod < version > with [args ...] m shard < version > [args ...] Execute mongos < version > with [args ...] m shell < version > [args ...] Open a mongo shell < version > with [args ...] m bin < version > Output bin path for < version > m rm < version ... > Remove the given version(s) m --stable Output the latest stable MongoDB version available m --stable X.Y .. for release series X.Y (eg. 3.6) m --latest Output the latest MongoDB version available (including dev & RCs) m --latest X.Y .. for release series X.Y (eg. 3.6) m ls Output the versions of MongoDB available m installed [--json] Output installed versions available (optionally, in JSON format) m src < version > Output the url for source used for the given < version > (useful if installed from source) m pre < event > [script] Declare one or list scripts to execute before < event > (scripts must use absolute paths) m post < event > [script] Declare one or list scripts to execute after < event > (scripts must use absolute paths) m pre < event > rm [script] Remove pre < event > script m post < event > rm [script] Remove post < event > script m tools stable Install or activate the latest stable Database Tools release m tools X.Y.Z Install or activate the Database Tools X.Y.Z m tools ls Output the versions of the Database Tools available m tools installed [--json] Output installed versions of the Database Tools available Events: change Occurs when switching MongoDB versions install Occurs when installing a previously uninstalled MongoDB version Options: -V, --version Output current version of m -h, --help Display help information Aliases: custom c installed lls shard sd, mongos shell s, sh, mongo list ls, available, avail use as, mongod which bin

Details

By default m downloads MongoDB binaries to /usr/local/m/versions in subdirectories named after the release version (3.2.16, 3.4.9, ...). MongoDB Database Tools binaries are downloaded to /usr/local/m/tools/versions in subdirectories named after the release version (100.0.0, 100.0.1, ...). Activated MongoDB binaries are symlinked into the bin directory in /usr/local. To alter where m operates, export the M_PREFIX environment variable with your preferred path prefix.

Previously downloaded versions of MongoDB can be activated using m <version> or selected using of the variations in the Binary Usage section above.

License

MIT

Inspiration

Yes tj, this is nearly identical to n. Huge thanks!

Disclaimer