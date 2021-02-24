LZ-UTF8 is a string compression library and format. Is an extension to the UTF-8 character encoding, augmenting the UTF-8 bytestream with optional compression based the LZ77 algorithm. Some of its properties:
Javascript implementation:
"BinaryString" encoding described later in this document) when binary storage is not available or desired (e.g. when using LocalStorage or older IndexedDB).
Node.js:
npm install lzutf8
var LZUTF8 = require('lzutf8');
Browser:
<script id="lzutf8" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/lzutf8/build/production/lzutf8.js"></script>
or the minified version:
<script id="lzutf8" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/lzutf8/build/production/lzutf8.min.js"></script>
to reference a particular version use the pattern, where
x.x.x should be replaced with the exact version number (e.g.
0.4.6):
<script id="lzutf8" src="https://unpkg.com/lzutf8@x.x.x/build/production/lzutf8.min.js"></script>
note: the
id attribute and its exact value are necessary for the library to make use of web workers.
"ByteArray" - An array of bytes. As of
0.3.2, always a
Uint8Array. In versions up to
0.2.3 the type was determined by the platform (
Array for browsers that don't support typed arrays,
Uint8Array for supporting browsers and
Buffer for Node.js).
IE8/9 and support was dropped at
0.3.0 though these browsers can still be used with a typed array polyfill.
"Buffer" - A Node.js
Buffer object.
"StorageBinaryString" - A
string containing compacted binary data encoded to fit in valid UTF-16 strings. Please note the older, deprecated,
"BinaryString" encoding, is still internally supported in the library but has been removed from this document. More details are included further in this document.
"Base64" - A base 64 string.
var output = LZUTF8.compress(input, [options]);
Compresses the given input data.
input can be either a
String or UTF-8 bytes stored in a
Uint8Array or
Buffer
options (optional): an object that may have any of the properties:
outputEncoding:
"ByteArray" (default),
"Buffer",
"StorageBinaryString" or
"Base64"
returns: compressed data encoded by
encoding, or
ByteArray if not specified.
var output = LZUTF8.decompress(input, [options]);
Decompresses the given compressed data.
input: can be either a
Uint8Array,
Buffer or
String (where encoding scheme is then specified in
inputEncoding)
options (optional): an object that may have the properties:
inputEncoding:
"ByteArray" (default),
"StorageBinaryString" or
"Base64"
outputEncoding:
"String" (default),
"ByteArray" or
"Buffer" to return UTF-8 bytes
returns: decompressed bytes encoded as
encoding, or as
String if not specified.
LZUTF8.compressAsync(input, [options], callback);
Asynchronously compresses the given input data.
input can be either a
String, or UTF-8 bytes stored in an
Uint8Array or
Buffer.
options (optional): an object that may have any of the properties:
outputEncoding:
"ByteArray" (default),
"Buffer",
"StorageBinaryString" or
"Base64"
useWebWorker:
true (default) would use a web worker if available.
false would use iterated yielding instead.
callback: a user-defined callback function accepting a first argument containing the resulting compressed data as specified by
outputEncoding (or
ByteArray if not specified) and a possible second parameter containing an
Error object.
On error: invokes the callback with a first argument of
undefined and a second one containing the
Error object.
Example:
LZUTF8.compressAsync(input, {outputEncoding: "StorageBinaryString"}, function (result, error) {
if (error === undefined)
console.log("Data successfully compressed and encoded to " + result.length + " characters");
else
console.log("Compression error: " + error.message);
});
LZUTF8.decompressAsync(input, [options], callback);
Asynchronously decompresses the given compressed input.
input: can be either a
Uint8Array,
Buffer or
String (where encoding is set with
inputEncoding).
options (optional): an object that may have the properties:
inputEncoding:
"ByteArray" (default),
"StorageBinaryString" or
"Base64"
outputEncoding:
"String" (default),
"ByteArray" or
"Buffer" to return UTF-8 bytes.
useWebWorker:
true (default) would use a web worker if available.
false would use incremental yielding instead.
callback: a user-defined callback function accepting a first argument containing the resulting decompressed data as specified by
outputEncoding and a possible second parameter containing an
Error object.
On error: invokes the callback with a first argument of
undefined and a second one containing the
Error object.
Example:
LZUTF8.decompressAsync(input, {inputEncoding: "StorageBinaryString", outputEncoding: "ByteArray"}, function (result, error) {
if (error === undefined)
console.log("Data successfully decompressed to " + result.length + " UTF-8 bytes");
else
console.log("Decompression error: " + error.message);
});
Web workers are available if supported by the browser and the library's script source is referenced in the document with a
script tag having
id of
"lzutf8" (its
src attribute is then used as the source URI for the web worker). In cases where a script tag is not available (such as when the script is dynamically loaded or bundled with other scripts) the value of
LZUTF8.WebWorker.scriptURI may alternatively be set before the first async method call.
Workers are optimized for various input and output encoding schemes, so only the minimal amount of work is done in the main Javascript thread. Internally, conversion to or from various encodings is performed within the worker itself, reducing delays and allowing greater parallelization. Additionally, if transferable objects are supported by the browser, binary arrays will be transferred virtually instantly to and from the worker.
Only one worker instance is spawned per page - multiple operations are processed sequentially.
In case a worker is not available (such as in Node.js, IE8, IE9, Android browser < 4.4) or desired, it will iteratively process 64KB blocks while yielding to the event loop whenever a 20ms interval has elapsed. Note: In this execution method, parallel operations are not guaranteed to complete by their initiation order.
var compressor = new LZUTF8.Compressor();
Creates a compressor object. Can be used to incrementally compress a multi-part stream of data.
returns: a new
LZUTF8.Compressor object
var compressor = new LZUTF8.Compressor();
var compressedBlock = compressor.compressBlock(input);
Compresses the given input UTF-8 block.
input can be either a
String, or UTF-8 bytes stored in a
Uint8Array or
Buffer
returns: compressed bytes as
ByteArray
This can be used to incrementally create a single compressed stream. For example:
var compressor = new LZUTF8.Compressor();
var compressedBlock1 = compressor.compressBlock(block1);
var compressedBlock2 = compressor.compressBlock(block2);
var compressedBlock3 = compressor.compressBlock(block3);
..
var decompressor = new LZUTF8.Decompressor();
Creates a decompressor object. Can be used to incrementally decompress a multi-part stream of data.
returns: a new
LZUTF8.Decompressor object
var decompressor = new LZUTF8.Decompressor();
var decompressedBlock = decompressor.decompressBlock(input);
Decompresses the given block of compressed bytes.
input can be either a
Uint8Array or
Buffer
returns: decompressed UTF-8 bytes as
ByteArray
Remarks: will always return the longest valid UTF-8 stream of bytes possible from the given input block. Incomplete input or output byte sequences will be prepended to the next block.
Note: This can be used to incrementally decompress a single compressed stream. For example:
var decompressor = new LZUTF8.Decompressor();
var decompressedBlock1 = decompressor.decompressBlock(block1);
var decompressedBlock2 = decompressor.decompressBlock(block2);
var decompressedBlock3 = decompressor.decompressBlock(block3);
..
var decompressor = new LZUTF8.Decompressor();
var decompressedBlockAsString = decompressor.decompressBlockToString(input);
Decompresses the given block of compressed bytes and converts the result to a
String.
input can be either a
Uint8Array or
Buffer
returns: decompressed
String
Remarks: will always return the longest valid string possible from the given input block. Incomplete input or output byte sequences will be prepended to the next block.
var compressionStream = LZUTF8.createCompressionStream();
Creates a compression stream. The stream will accept both Buffers and Strings in any encoding supported by Node.js (e.g.
utf8,
utf16,
ucs2,
base64,
hex,
binary etc.) and return Buffers.
example:
var sourceReadStream = fs.createReadStream(“content.txt”);
var destWriteStream = fs.createWriteStream(“content.txt.lzutf8”);
var compressionStream = LZUTF8.createCompressionStream();
sourceReadStrem.pipe(compressionStream).pipe(destWriteStream);
On error: emits an
error event with the
Error object as parameter.
var decompressionStream = LZUTF8.createDecompressionStream();
Creates a decompression stream. The stream will accept and return Buffers.
On error: emits an
error event with the
Error object as parameter.
var output = LZUTF8.encodeUTF8(input);
Encodes a string to UTF-8.
input as
String
returns: encoded bytes as
ByteArray
var outputString = LZUTF8.decodeUTF8(input);
Decodes UTF-8 bytes to a String.
input as either a
Uint8Array or
Buffer
returns: decoded bytes as
String
var outputString = LZUTF8.encodeBase64(bytes);
Encodes bytes to a Base64 string.
input as either a
Uint8Array or
Buffer
returns: resulting Base64 string.
remarks: Maps every 3 consecutive input bytes to 4 output characters of the set
A-Z,
a-z,
0-9,
+,
/ (a total of 64 characters). Increases stored byte size to 133.33% of original (when stored as ASCII or UTF-8) or 266% (stored as UTF-16).
var output = LZUTF8.decodeBase64(input);
Decodes UTF-8 bytes to a String.
input as
String
returns: decoded bytes as
ByteArray
remarks: the decoder cannot decode concatenated base64 strings. Although it is possible to add this capability to the JS version, compatibility with other decoders (such as the Node.js decoder) prevents this feature to be added.
Note: the older
BinaryString encoding has been deprecated due to a compatibility issue with the IE browser's LocalStorage/SessionStorage implementation. This newer version works around that issue by avoiding the
0 codepoint.
var outputString = LZUTF8.encodeStorageBinaryString(input);
Encodes binary bytes to a valid UTF-16 string.
input as either a
Uint8Array or
Buffer
returns:
String
remarks: To comply with the UTF-16 standard, it only uses the bottom 15 bits of each character, effectively mapping every 15 input bits to a single 16 bit output character. This Increases the stored byte size to 106.66% of original.
Note: the older
BinaryString encoding has been deprecated due to a compatibility issue with the IE browser's LocalStorage/SessionStorage implementation. This newer version works around that issue by avoiding the
0 codepoint.
var output = LZUTF8.decodeStorageBinaryString(input);
Decodes a binary string.
input as
String
returns: decoded bytes as
ByteArray
remarks: Multiple binary strings may be freely concatenated and decoded as a single string. This is made possible by ending every sequence with special marker (char code 32768 for an even-length sequence and 32769 for a an odd-length sequence).
0.1.x: Initial release.
0.2.x: Added async error handling. Added support for
TextEncoder and
TextDecoder when available.
0.3.x: Removed support to IE8/9. Removed support for plain
Array inputs. All
"ByteArray" outputs are now
Uint8Array objects. A separate
"Buffer" encoding setting can be used to return
Buffer objects.
0.4.x: Major code restructuring. Removed support for versions of Node.js prior to
4.0.
0.5.x: Added the
"StorageBinaryString" encoding.
Copyright (c) 2014-2018, Rotem Dan <rotemdan@gmail.com>.
Source code and documentation are available under the MIT license.