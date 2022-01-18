Node.js interface to the native liblzma compression library (.xz file format, among others)
This package provides interfaces for compression and decompression
of
.xz (and legacy
.lzma) files, both stream-based and string-based.
Simply install
lzma-native via npm:
$ npm install --save lzma-native
Note: As of version 1.0.0, this module provides pre-built binaries for multiple Node.js versions and all major OS using node-pre-gyp, so for 99 % of users no compiler toolchain is necessary. Please create an issue here if you have any trouble installing this module.
Note:
lzma-native@2.x requires a Node version >= 4. If you want to support
Node
0.10 or
0.12, you can feel free to use
lzma-native@1.x.
If you don’t have any fancy requirements, using this library is quite simple:
var lzma = require('lzma-native');
var compressor = lzma.createCompressor();
var input = fs.createReadStream('README.md');
var output = fs.createWriteStream('README.md.xz');
input.pipe(compressor).pipe(output);
For decompression, you can simply use
lzma.createDecompressor().
Both functions return a stream where you can pipe your input in and read your (de)compressed output from.
If you want your input/output to be Buffers (strings will be accepted as input), this even gets a little simpler:
lzma.compress('Banana', function(result) {
console.log(result); // <Buffer fd 37 7a 58 5a 00 00 01 69 22 de 36 02 00 21 ...>
});
Again, replace
lzma.compress with
lzma.decompress and you’ll get the inverse transformation.
lzma.compress() and
lzma.decompress()
will return promises and you don’t need to provide any kind of callback
(Example code).
Apart from the API described here,
lzma-native implements the APIs of the following
other LZMA libraries so you can use it nearly as a drop-in replacement:
lzma.Compressor and
lzma.Decompressor
lzma.LZMA().compress and
lzma.LZMA().decompress,
though without actual support for progress functions and returning
Buffer objects
instead of integer arrays. (This produces output in the
.lzma file format, not the
.xz format!)
Since version
1.5.0, lzma-native supports liblzma’s built-in multi-threading
encoding capabilities. To make use of them, set the
threads option to
an integer value:
lzma.createCompressor({ threads: n });. You can use
value of
0 to use the number of processor cores. This option is only
available for the
easyEncoder (the default) and
streamEncoder encoders.
Note that, by default, encoding will take place in Node’s libuv thread pool regardless of this option, and setting it when multiple encoders are running is likely to affect performance negatively.
Encoding strings and Buffer objects
compress() – Compress strings and Buffers
decompress() – Decompress strings and Buffers
LZMA().compress() (LZMA-JS compatibility)
LZMA().decompress() (LZMA-JS compatibility)
createCompressor() – Compress streams
createDecompressor() – Decompress streams
createStream() – (De-)Compression with advanced options
Compressor() (node-xz compatibility)
Decompressor() (node-xz compatibility)
isXZ() – Test Buffer for
.xz file format
parseFileIndex() – Read
.xz file metadata
parseFileIndexFD() – Read
.xz metadata from a file descriptor
crc32() – Calculate CRC32 checksum
checkSize() – Return required size for specific checksum type
easyDecoderMemusage() – Expected memory usage
easyEncoderMemusage() – Expected memory usage
rawDecoderMemusage() – Expected memory usage
rawEncoderMemusage() – Expected memory usage
versionString() – Native library version string
versionNumber() – Native library numerical version identifier
lzma.compress(),
lzma.decompress()
lzma.compress(string, [opt, ]on_finish)
lzma.decompress(string, [opt, ]on_finish)
|Param
|Type
|Description
string
|Buffer / String
|Any string or buffer to be (de)compressed (that can be passed to
stream.end(…))
|[
opt]
|Options / int
|Optional. See options
on_finish
|Callback
|Will be invoked with the resulting Buffer as the first parameter when encoding is finished, and as
on_finish(null, err) in case of an error.
These methods will also return a promise that you can use directly.
Example code:
lzma.compress('Bananas', 6, function(result) {
lzma.decompress(result, function(decompressedResult) {
assert.equal(decompressedResult.toString(), 'Bananas');
});
});
lzma.compress('Bananas', 6).then(function(result) {
return lzma.decompress(result);
}).then(function(decompressedResult) {
assert.equal(decompressedResult.toString(), 'Bananas');
}).catch(function(err) {
// ...
});
lzma.LZMA().compress(),
lzma.LZMA().decompress()
lzma.LZMA().compress(string, mode, on_finish[, on_progress])
lzma.LZMA().decompress(string, on_finish[, on_progress])
(Compatibility; See LZMA-JS for the original specs.)
Note that the result of compression is in the older LZMA1 format (
.lzma files).
This is different from the more universally used LZMA2 format (
.xz files) and you will
have to take care of possible compatibility issues with systems expecting
.xz files.
|Param
|Type
|Description
string
|Buffer / String / Array
|Any string, buffer, or array of integers or typed integers (e.g.
Uint8Array)
mode
|int
|A number between 0 and 9, indicating compression level
on_finish
|Callback
|Will be invoked with the resulting Buffer as the first parameter when encoding is finished, and as
on_finish(null, err) in case of an error.
on_progress
|Callback
|Indicates progress by passing a number in [0.0, 1.0]. Currently, this package only invokes the callback with 0.0 and 1.0.
These methods will also return a promise that you can use directly.
This does not work exactly as described in the original LZMA-JS specification:
Buffer objects, not integer arrays. This just makes a lot
more sense in a Node.js environment.
on_progress is currently only called with
0.0 and
1.0.
Example code:
lzma.LZMA().compress('Bananas', 4, function(result) {
lzma.LZMA().decompress(result, function(decompressedResult) {
assert.equal(decompressedResult.toString(), 'Bananas');
});
});
For an example using promises, see
compress().
lzma.createCompressor(),
lzma.createDecompressor()
lzma.createCompressor([options])
lzma.createDecompressor([options])
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[
options]
|Options / int
|Optional. See options
Return a duplex stream, i.e. a both readable and writable stream.
Input will be read, (de)compressed and written out. You can use this to pipe
input through this stream, i.e. to mimick the
xz command line util, you can write:
var compressor = lzma.createCompressor();
process.stdin.pipe(compressor).pipe(process.stdout);
The output of compression will be in LZMA2 format (
.xz files), while decompression
will accept either format via automatic detection.
lzma.Compressor(),
lzma.Decompressor()
lzma.Compressor([preset], [options])
lzma.Decompressor([options])
(Compatibility; See node-xz for the original specs.)
These methods handle the
.xz file format.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[
preset]
|int
|Optional. See options.preset
|[
options]
|Options
|Optional. See options
Return a duplex stream, i.e. a both readable and writable stream.
Input will be read, (de)compressed and written out. You can use this to pipe
input through this stream, i.e. to mimick the
xz command line util, you can write:
var compressor = lzma.Compressor();
process.stdin.pipe(compressor).pipe(process.stdout);
lzma.createStream()
lzma.createStream(coder, options)
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[
coder]
|string
|Any of the supported coder names, e.g.
"easyEncoder" (default) or
"autoDecoder".
|[
options]
|Options / int
|Optional. See options
Return a duplex stream for (de-)compression. You can use this to pipe input through this stream.
The available coders are (the most interesting ones first):
easyEncoder
Standard LZMA2 (
.xz file format) encoder.
Supports
options.preset and
options.check options.
autoDecoder
Standard LZMA1/2 (both
.xz and
.lzma) decoder with auto detection of file format.
Supports
options.memlimit and
options.flags options.
aloneEncoder
Encoder which only uses the legacy
.lzma format.
Supports the whole range of LZMA options.
Less likely to be of interest to you, but also available:
aloneDecoder
Decoder which only uses the legacy
.lzma format.
Supports the
options.memlimit option.
rawEncoder
Custom encoder corresponding to
lzma_raw_encoder (See the native library docs for details).
Supports the
options.filters option.
rawDecoder
Custom decoder corresponding to
lzma_raw_decoder (See the native library docs for details).
Supports the
options.filters option.
streamEncoder
Custom encoder corresponding to
lzma_stream_encoder (See the native library docs for details).
Supports
options.filters and
options.check options.
streamDecoder
Custom decoder corresponding to
lzma_stream_decoder (See the native library docs for details).
Supports
options.memlimit and
options.flags options.
|Option name
|Type
|Description
check
|check
|Any of
lzma.CHECK_CRC32,
lzma.CHECK_CRC64,
lzma.CHECK_NONE,
lzma.CHECK_SHA256
memlimit
|float
|A memory limit for (de-)compression in bytes
preset
|int
|A number from 0 to 9, 0 being the fastest and weakest compression, 9 the slowest and highest compression level. (Please also see the xz(1) manpage for notes – don’t just blindly use 9!) You can also OR this with
lzma.PRESET_EXTREME (the
-e option to the
xz command line utility).
flags
|int
|A bitwise or of
lzma.LZMA_TELL_NO_CHECK,
lzma.LZMA_TELL_UNSUPPORTED_CHECK,
lzma.LZMA_TELL_ANY_CHECK,
lzma.LZMA_CONCATENATED
synchronous
|bool
|If true, forces synchronous coding (i.e. no usage of threading)
bufsize
|int
|The default size for allocated buffers
threads
|int
|Set to an integer to use liblzma’s multi-threading support. 0 will choose the number of CPU cores.
blockSize
|int
|Maximum uncompressed size of a block in multi-threading mode
timeout
|int
|Timeout for a single encoding operation in multi-threading mode
options.filters can, if the coder supports it, be an array of filter objects, each with the following properties:
.id
Any of
lzma.FILTERS_MAX,
lzma.FILTER_ARM,
lzma.FILTER_ARMTHUMB,
lzma.FILTER_IA64,
lzma.FILTER_POWERPC,
lzma.FILTER_SPARC,
lzma.FILTER_X86 or
lzma.FILTER_DELTA,
lzma.FILTER_LZMA1,
lzma.FILTER_LZMA2
The delta filter supports the additional option
.dist for a distance between bytes (see the xz(1) manpage).
The LZMA filter supports the additional options
.dict_size,
.lp,
.lc,
pb,
.mode,
nice_len,
.mf,
.depth
and
.preset. See the xz(1) manpage for meaning of these parameters and additional information.
lzma.crc32()
lzma.crc32(input[, encoding[, previous]])
Compute the CRC32 checksum of a Buffer or string.
|Param
|Type
|Description
input
|string / Buffer
|Any string or Buffer.
|[
encoding]
|string
|Optional. If
input is a string, an encoding to use when converting into binary.
|[
previous]
|int
|The result of a previous CRC32 calculation so that you can compute the checksum per each chunk
Example usage:
lzma.crc32('Banana') // => 69690105
lzma.checkSize()
lzma.checkSize(check)
Return the byte size of a check sum.
|Param
|Type
|Description
check
|check
|Any supported check constant.
Example usage:
lzma.checkSize(lzma.CHECK_SHA256) // => 16
lzma.checkSize(lzma.CHECK_CRC32) // => 4
lzma.easyDecoderMemusage()
lzma.easyDecoderMemusage(preset)
Returns the approximate memory usage when decoding using easyDecoder for a given preset.
|Param
|Type
|Description
preset
|preset
|A compression level from 0 to 9
Example usage:
lzma.easyDecoderMemusage(6) // => 8454192
lzma.easyEncoderMemusage()
lzma.easyEncoderMemusage(preset)
Returns the approximate memory usage when encoding using easyEncoder for a given preset.
|Param
|Type
|Description
preset
|preset
|A compression level from 0 to 9
Example usage:
lzma.easyEncoderMemusage(6) // => 97620499
lzma.rawDecoderMemusage()
lzma.rawDecoderMemusage(filters)
Returns the approximate memory usage when decoding using rawDecoder for a given filter list.
|Param
|Type
|Description
filters
|array
|An array of filters
lzma.rawEncoderMemusage()
lzma.rawEncoderMemusage(filters)
Returns the approximate memory usage when encoding using rawEncoder for a given filter list.
|Param
|Type
|Description
filters
|array
|An array of filters
lzma.versionString()
lzma.versionString()
Returns the version of the underlying C library.
Example usage:
lzma.versionString() // => '5.2.3'
lzma.versionNumber()
lzma.versionNumber()
Returns the version of the underlying C library.
Example usage:
lzma.versionNumber() // => 50020012
lzma.isXZ()
lzma.isXZ(input)
Tells whether an input buffer is an XZ file (
.xz, LZMA2 format) using the
file format’s magic number. This is not a complete test, i.e. the data
following the file header may still be invalid in some way.
|Param
|Type
|Description
input
|string / Buffer
|Any string or Buffer (integer arrays accepted).
Example usage:
lzma.isXZ(fs.readFileSync('test/hamlet.txt.xz')); // => true
lzma.isXZ(fs.readFileSync('test/hamlet.txt.lzma')); // => false
lzma.isXZ('Banana'); // => false
(The magic number of XZ files is hex
fd 37 7a 58 5a 00 at position 0.)
lzma.parseFileIndex()
lzma.parseFileIndex(options[, callback])
Read
.xz file metadata.
options.fileSize needs to be an integer indicating the size of the file
being inspected, e.g. obtained by
fs.stat().
options.read(count, offset, cb) must be a function that reads
count bytes
from the underlying file, starting at position
offset. If that is not
possible, e.g. because the file does not have enough bytes, the file should
be considered corrupt. On success,
cb should be called with a
Buffer
containing the read data.
cb can be invoked as
cb(err, buffer), in which
case
err will be passed along to the original
callback argument when set.
callback will be called with
err and
info as its arguments.
If no
callback is provided,
options.read() must work synchronously and
the file info will be returned from
lzma.parseFileIndex().
Example usage:
fs.readFile('test/hamlet.txt.xz', function(err, content) {
// handle error
lzma.parseFileIndex({
fileSize: content.length,
read: function(count, offset, cb) {
cb(content.slice(offset, offset + count));
}
}, function(err, info) {
// handle error
// do something with e.g. info.uncompressedSize
});
});
lzma.parseFileIndexFD()
lzma.parseFileIndexFD(fd, callback)
Read
.xz metadata from a file descriptor.
This is like
parseFileIndex(), but lets you
pass an file descriptor in
fd. The file will be inspected using
fs.stat() and
fs.read(). The file descriptor will not be opened or closed
by this call.
Example usage:
fs.open('test/hamlet.txt.xz', 'r', function(err, fd) {
// handle error
lzma.parseFileIndexFD(fd, function(err, info) {
// handle error
// do something with e.g. info.uncompressedSize
fs.close(fd, function(err) { /* handle error */ });
});
});
This package includes the native C library, so there is no need to install it separately.
The original C library package contains code under various licenses, with its core (liblzma) being public domain. See its contents for details. This wrapper is licensed under the MIT License.
Other implementations of the LZMA algorithms for node.js and/or web clients include:
Note that LZMA has been designed to have much faster decompression than compression, which is something you may want to take into account when choosing an compression algorithm for large files. Almost always, LZMA achieves higher compression ratios than other algorithms, though.
