Lz4.js is an implementation of Lz4 designed to be used in web browsers. It contains no dependencies on external libraries or Node.JS, though it is organized as a set of CommonJS modules. It is recommended to use Browserify or WebPack to bundle this for the web browser.

Installation

npm install lz4js

Usage

var lz4 = require ( "lz4js" ); var fs = require ( "fs" ); var compressed = lz4.compress( new Array ( 128 )); var decompressed = lz4.decompress(compressed); var data = fs.readFileSync( "file.bin" ); compressed = Buffer.from(lz4.compress(data)); fs.writeFileSync( 'file.lz4' , compressed);

Note: The high-level compress and decompress functions deal with framed Lz4 data and do not support raw block data nor legacy Lz4 blocks.

API

The API accepts either Array s or Uint8Array s. Arrays are expected to be arrays of unsigned 8-bit values. The API will return Uint8Array s if the browser supports them, or Array s otherwise.