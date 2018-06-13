openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

lz4js

by Benzinga
0.2.0 (see all)

Lz4 for the browser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Lz4.js NPM version Build Status codecov

Lz4.js is an implementation of Lz4 designed to be used in web browsers. It contains no dependencies on external libraries or Node.JS, though it is organized as a set of CommonJS modules. It is recommended to use Browserify or WebPack to bundle this for the web browser.

Installation

npm install lz4js

Usage

var lz4 = require("lz4js");
var fs = require("fs");

// Compress 128 bytes of zero.
var compressed = lz4.compress(new Array(128));

// Decompress.
var decompressed = lz4.decompress(compressed);

// Compress file.bin to file.lz4.
var data = fs.readFileSync("file.bin");
compressed = Buffer.from(lz4.compress(data));
fs.writeFileSync('file.lz4', compressed);

Note: The high-level compress and decompress functions deal with framed Lz4 data and do not support raw block data nor legacy Lz4 blocks.

API

The API accepts either Arrays or Uint8Arrays. Arrays are expected to be arrays of unsigned 8-bit values. The API will return Uint8Arrays if the browser supports them, or Arrays otherwise.

  • compress(buffer: Array, maxSize: Number): Array

    Compresses a buffer using Lz4. maxSize sets bounds on the output length; it is recommended to not specify this unless you know what you're doing. Any unused buffer data will be sliced before the buffer is returned.

  • decompress(buffer: Array, maxSize: Number): Array

    Decompresses a buffer using Lz4. maxSize sets bounds on the output length; if you know the output length, this will reduce memory usage somewhat. Any unused buffer data will be sliced before the buffer is returned.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial