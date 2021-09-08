LZ-based compression algorithm for JavaScript
Files have changed locations and name since a recent release. The new release file is in
libs/lz-string.min.js (or in
libs/lz-string.js if you don't care for the minified version)
Sorry about the mess in other repos. This will not happen again.
If you are using one of the ports of lz-string to decode on the server what was encoded in the browser, you might want to use version 1.3.7 as the version 1.3.8 introduced a slight change in the encoding. While the JS versions are completely cross-compatible, the PHP, Go, ... versions might not be as forgiving.
$ npm install -g lz-string
$ lz-string input.js > output.txt
Home page for this program with examples, documentation and a live demo: http://pieroxy.net/blog/pages/lz-string/index.html
This lib has numerous ports to other languages, for server side processing, mostly. Here they are: