CommonMark is a rationalized version of Markdown syntax, with a spec and BSD-licensed reference implementations in C and JavaScript.
For more information, see http://commonmark.org.
This repository contains the JavaScript reference implementation. It provides a library with functions for parsing CommonMark documents to an abstract syntax tree (AST), manipulating the AST, and rendering the document to HTML or to an XML representation of the AST.
To play with this library without installing it, see the live dingus at http://try.commonmark.org/.
You can install the library using
npm:
npm install commonmark
This package includes the commonmark library and a
command-line executable,
commonmark.
For client-side use, you can use one of the single-file
distributions provided in the
dist/ subdirectory
of the node installation (
node_modules/commonmark/dist/).
Use either
commonmark.js (readable source) or
commonmark.min.js (minimized source).
Alternatively,
bower install commonmark will install
the needed distribution files in
bower_components/commonmark/dist.
You can also use the version hosted by unpkg: for example, https://unpkg.com/commonmark@0.29.3/dist/commonmark.js for the unminimized version 0.29.3.
Make sure to fetch dependencies with:
npm install
To run tests for the JavaScript library:
npm test
(Running the tests will also rebuild distribution files in
dist/.)
To run benchmarks against some other JavaScript converters:
make bench
To start an interactive dingus that you can use to try out the library:
make dingus
Instead of converting Markdown directly to HTML, as most converters
do,
commonmark.js parses Markdown to an AST (abstract syntax tree),
and then renders this AST as HTML. This opens up the possibility of
manipulating the AST between parsing and rendering. For example, one
could transform emphasis into ALL CAPS.
Here's a basic usage example:
var reader = new commonmark.Parser();
var writer = new commonmark.HtmlRenderer();
var parsed = reader.parse("Hello *world*"); // parsed is a 'Node' tree
// transform parsed if you like...
var result = writer.render(parsed); // result is a String
The constructors for
Parser and
HtmlRenderer take an optional
options parameter:
var reader = new commonmark.Parser({smart: true});
var writer = new commonmark.HtmlRenderer({sourcepos: true});
Parser currently supports the following:
smart: if
true, straight quotes will be made curly,
-- will
be changed to an en dash,
--- will be changed to an em dash, and
... will be changed to ellipses.
Both
HtmlRenderer and
XmlRenderer (see below) support these options:
sourcepos: if
true, source position information for block-level
elements will be rendered in the
data-sourcepos attribute (for
HTML) or the
sourcepos attribute (for XML).
safe: if
true, raw HTML will not be passed through to HTML
output (it will be replaced by comments), and potentially unsafe
URLs in links and images (those beginning with
javascript:,
vbscript:,
file:, and with a few exceptions
data:) will
be replaced with empty strings.
softbreak: specify raw string to be used for a softbreak.
esc: specify a function to be used to escape strings. Its
argument is the string.
For example, to make soft breaks render as hard breaks in HTML:
var writer = new commonmark.HtmlRenderer({softbreak: "<br />"});
To make them render as spaces:
var writer = new commonmark.HtmlRenderer({softbreak: " "});
XmlRenderer serves as an alternative to
HtmlRenderer and
will produce an XML representation of the AST:
var writer = new commonmark.XmlRenderer({sourcepos: true});
The parser returns a Node. The following public properties are defined (those marked "read-only" have only a getter, not a setter):
type (read-only): a String, one of
text,
softbreak,
linebreak,
emph,
strong,
html_inline,
link,
image,
code,
document,
paragraph,
block_quote,
item,
list,
heading,
code_block,
html_block,
thematic_break.
firstChild (read-only): a Node or null.
lastChild (read-only): a Node or null.
next (read-only): a Node or null.
prev (read-only): a Node or null.
parent (read-only): a Node or null.
sourcepos (read-only): an Array with the following form:
[[startline, startcolumn], [endline, endcolumn]].
isContainer (read-only):
true if the Node can contain other
Nodes as children.
literal: the literal String content of the node or null.
destination: link or image destination (String) or null.
title: link or image title (String) or null.
info: fenced code block info string (String) or null.
level: heading level (Number).
listType: a String, either
bullet or
ordered.
listTight:
true if list is tight.
listStart: a Number, the starting number of an ordered list.
listDelimiter: a String, either
) or
. for an ordered list.
onEnter,
onExit: Strings, used only for
custom_block or
custom_inline.
Nodes have the following public methods:
appendChild(child): Append a Node
child to the end of the
Node's children.
prependChild(child): Prepend a Node
child to the
beginning of the Node's children.
unlink(): Remove the Node from the tree, severing its links
with siblings and parents, and closing up gaps as needed.
insertAfter(sibling): Insert a Node
sibling after the Node.
insertBefore(sibling): Insert a Node
sibling before the Node.
walker(): Returns a NodeWalker that can be used to iterate through
the Node tree rooted in the Node.
The NodeWalker returned by
walker() has two methods:
next(): Returns an object with properties
entering (a boolean,
which is
true when we enter a Node from a parent or sibling, and
false when we reenter it from a child). Returns
null when
we have finished walking the tree.
resumeAt(node, entering): Resets the iterator to resume at the
specified node and setting for
entering. (Normally this isn't
needed unless you do destructive updates to the Node tree.)
Here is an example of the use of a NodeWalker to iterate through
the tree, making transformations. This simple example converts
the contents of all
text nodes to ALL CAPS:
var walker = parsed.walker();
var event, node;
while ((event = walker.next())) {
node = event.node;
if (event.entering && node.type === 'text') {
node.literal = node.literal.toUpperCase();
}
}
This more complex example converts emphasis to ALL CAPS:
var walker = parsed.walker();
var event, node;
var inEmph = false;
while ((event = walker.next())) {
node = event.node;
if (node.type === 'emph') {
if (event.entering) {
inEmph = true;
} else {
inEmph = false;
// add Emph node's children as siblings
while (node.firstChild) {
node.insertBefore(node.firstChild);
}
// remove the empty Emph node
node.unlink()
}
} else if (inEmph && node.type === 'text') {
node.literal = node.literal.toUpperCase();
}
}
Exercises for the reader: write a transform to
html_inline and
html_block nodes).
HtmlBlock
containing the highlighted code.
The command line executable parses CommonMark input from the specified files, or from stdin if no files are specified, and renders the result to stdout as HTML. If multiple input files are specified, their contents are concatenated before parsing, with newlines between them.
commonmark inputfile.md > outputfile.html
commonmark intro.md chapter1.md chapter2.md > book.html
Use
commonmark --help to get a summary of options.
The library does not attempt to sanitize link attributes or
raw HTML. If you use this library in applications that accept
untrusted user input, you should either enable the
safe option
(see above) or run the output through an HTML sanitizer to protect against
XSS attacks.
Performance is excellent, roughly on par with
marked. On a benchmark
converting an 11 MB Markdown file built by concatenating the Markdown
sources of all localizations of the first edition of
Pro Git by Scott
Chacon, the command-line tool,
commonmark is just a bit slower than
the C program
discount, roughly ten times faster than PHP Markdown,
a hundred times faster than Python Markdown, and more than
a thousand times faster than
Markdown.pl.
Here are some focused benchmarks of four JavaScript libraries (using versions available on 24 Jan 2015). They test performance on different kinds of Markdown texts. (Most of these samples are taken from the markdown-it repository.) Results show a ratio of ops/second (higher is better) against showdown (which is usually the slowest implementation). Versions: showdown 1.3.0, marked 0.3.5, commonmark.js 0.22.1, markdown-it 5.0.2, node 5.3.0. Hardware: 1.6GHz Intel Core i5, Mac OSX.
|Sample
|showdown
|commonmark
|marked
|markdown-it
|README.md
|1
|3.6
|3.1
|3.9
|block-bq-flat.md
|1
|4.8
|4.9
|4.9
|block-bq-nested.md
|1
|11.9
|6.8
|10.7
|block-code.md
|1
|4.7
|12.1
|23.0
|block-fences.md
|1
|6.2
|21.2
|19.1
|block-heading.md
|1
|5.0
|4.8
|6.5
|block-hr.md
|1
|3.5
|3.3
|3.5
|block-html.md
|1
|2.1
|0.9
|3.8
|block-lheading.md
|1
|5.1
|4.9
|3.9
|block-list-flat.md
|1
|4.7
|4.4
|7.4
|block-list-nested.md
|1
|9.5
|7.8
|17.6
|block-ref-flat.md
|1
|0.8
|0.5
|0.6
|block-ref-nested.md
|1
|0.7
|0.6
|0.9
|inline-autolink.md
|1
|2.3
|3.4
|2.5
|inline-backticks.md
|1
|7.6
|5.3
|8.2
|inline-em-flat.md
|1
|1.5
|1.1
|1.6
|inline-em-nested.md
|1
|1.8
|1.3
|1.7
|inline-em-worst.md
|1
|2.4
|1.5
|2.5
|inline-entity.md
|1
|2.0
|3.8
|2.7
|inline-escape.md
|1
|2.2
|1.4
|5.0
|inline-html.md
|1
|2.9
|3.7
|3.3
|inline-links-flat.md
|1
|2.7
|2.7
|2.2
|inline-links-nested.md
|1
|1.4
|0.5
|0.5
|inline-newlines.md
|1
|2.3
|2.0
|3.5
|lorem1.md
|1
|6.0
|2.9
|3.3
|rawtabs.md
|1
|4.6
|3.9
|6.7
To generate this table:
make bench-detailed
John MacFarlane wrote the first version of the JavaScript implementation. The block parsing algorithm was worked out together with David Greenspan. Kārlis Gaņģis helped work out a better parsing algorithm for links and emphasis, eliminating several worst-case performance issues. Vitaly Puzrin has offered much good advice about optimization and other issues.