













Lys, a language that compiles to WebAssembly.

Read more about it in this blog post.

Where to start?

To learn what can be used so far: browse the standard library

To learn how real code looks like: browse the execution tests

To learn how high level constructs get compiled: browse the sugar syntax tests

To start developing it locally, I do make watch and then I run the tests in other terminal with make snapshot

and then I run the tests in other terminal with To see an example project: browse the keccak repo

Getting started

For the time being I'll use npm to distribute the language.

npm i -g lys Create a folder and a file main.lys import support::env #[export] fun test(): void = { support::test::START("This is a test suite") printf("Hello %X", 0xDEADBEEF) support::test::mustEqual(3 as u8, 3 as u16, "assertion name") support::test::END() } Run lys main.lys --test --wast . It will create main.wasm main.wast and will run the exported function named test .

How does it look?

Structs & Implementing operators

struct Vector3(x: f32, y: f32, z: f32) impl Vector3 { fun -(lhs: Vector3, rhs: Vector3): Vector3 = Vector3( lhs.x - rhs.x, lhs.y - rhs.y, lhs.z - rhs.z ) #[getter] fun length(this: Vector3): f32 = f32.sqrt( this.x * this.x + this.y * this.y + this.z * this.z ) } fun distance(from: Vector3, to: Vector3): f32 = { (from - to).length }

Pattern matching

// this snippet is an actual unit test import support::test enum Color { Red Green Blue Custom(r: i32, g: i32, b: i32) } fun isRed(color: Color): boolean = { match color { case is Red -> true case is Custom(r, g, b) -> r == 255 && g == 0 && b == 0 else -> false } } #[export] fun main(): void = { mustEqual(isRed(Red), true, "isRed(Red)") mustEqual(isRed(Green), false, "isRed(Green)") mustEqual(isRed(Blue), false, "isRed(Blue)") mustEqual(isRed(Custom(255,0,0)), true, "isRed(Custom(255,0,0))") mustEqual(isRed(Custom(0,1,3)), false, "isRed(Custom(0,1,3))") mustEqual(isRed(Custom(255,1,3)), false, "isRed(Custom(255,1,3))") }

Algebraic data types

// this snippet is an actual unit test enum Tree { Node(value: i32, left: Tree, right: Tree) Empty } fun sum(arg: Tree): i32 = { match arg { case is Empty -> 0 case is Node(value, left, right) -> value + sum(left) + sum(right) } } #[export] fun main(): void = { val tree = Node(42, Node(3, Empty, Empty), Empty) support::test::mustEqual(sum(tree), 45, "sum(tree) returns 45") }

Types and overloads are created in the language itself

The compiler only knows how to emit functions and how to link function names. I did that so I had fewer things hardcoded into the compiler and allows me to write the language in the language.

To do that, I had to add either a %wasm { ... } code block, and a %stack { ... } type.

%wasm { ... } : can only be used as a function body, not as an expression. It is literally the code that will be emited to WAST. The parameter names remain the same (prefixed with $ as WAST indicates). Other symbols can be resolved with fully::qualified::names .

%stack { wasm="i32", size=4 } : it is a type literal, it indicates how much memory should be allocated in structs ( size ) and what type to use in locals and function parameters ( wasm , it needs a better name).

/** We first define the type `int` */ type int = %stack { wasm="i32", size=4 } /** Implement some operators for the type `int` */ impl int { fun +(lhs: int, rhs: int): int = %wasm { (i32.add (get_local $lhs) (get_local $rhs)) } fun -(lhs: int, rhs: int): int = %wasm { (i32.sub (get_local $lhs) (get_local $rhs)) } fun >(lhs: int, rhs: int): boolean = %wasm { (i32.gt_s (get_local $lhs) (get_local $rhs)) } } fun fibo(n: int, x1: int, x2: int): int = { if (n > 0) { fibo(n - 1, x2, x1 + x2) } else { x1 } } #[export "fibonacci"] // "fibonacci" is the name of the exported function fun fib(n: int): int = fibo(n, 0, 1)

Some sugar

Enum types

enum Tree { Node(value: i32, left: Tree, right: Tree) Empty }

Is the sugar syntax for

type Tree = Node | Empty struct Node(value: i32, left: Tree, right: Tree) struct Empty() impl Tree { fun is(lhs: Tree): boolean = lhs is Node || lhs is Empty // ... } impl Node { fun as(lhs: Node): Tree = %wasm { (local.get $lhs) } // ... many methods were removed for clarity .. } impl Empty { fun as(lhs: Node): Tree = %wasm { (local.get $lhs) } // ... }

is and as operators are just functions

impl u8 { /** * Given an expression with the shape: * * something as Type * ^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^ * $lhs $rhs * * A function with the signature: * fun as($lhs: LHSType): $rhs = ??? * * Will be searched in the impl of LHSType * */ fun as(lhs: u8): f32 = %wasm { (f32.convert_i32_u (get_local $lhs)) } } fun byteAsFloat(value: u8): f32 = value as f32

struct CustomColor(rgb: i32) type Red = void impl Red { fun is(lhs: CustomColor): boolean = match lhs { case is Custom(rgb) -> (rgb & 0xFF0000) == 0xFF0000 else -> false } } var x = CustomColor(0xFF0000) is Red // this may not be a good thing, but you get the idea

There are no dragons behind the structs

The struct keyword is only a high level construct that creats a type and base implementation of something that behaves like a data type, normally in the heap.

struct Node(value: i32, left: Tree, right: Tree)

Is the sugar syntax for