⭐️ Genius.com API client with lyrics scraper
(No longer being actively developed)
Version 2.0 is a complete rewrite with async/await.
yarn add lyricist
or
npm install lyricist --save
Node 6 doesn't support async/await and will need to use the transpiled version (lyricist/node6), along with promises:
const Lyricist = require('lyricist/node6');
Note: Older versions of Node aren't currently supported. Open an issue if you'd like to see support for them
Get an access token at https://genius.com/api-clients.
const lyricist = new Lyricist(accessToken);
Use
song() to fetch a song by ID:
const song = await lyricist.song(714198);
console.log(song.title);
// output: Death with Dignity
lyricist.song(714198).then(song => console.log(song.title));
The Genius API lets you specify how the response text is formatted. Supported formatting options are
dom (default),
plain and
html. See https://docs.genius.com/#/response-format-h1 for further information. The
textFormat option is supported by
song(),
album() and
artist().
lyricist.song(714198, { textFormat: 'html' }).then(song => console.log(song.description.html));
// output: <p>The first track off of Sufjan’s 2015 album...
The Genius API doesn't offer lyrics, but Lyricist can scrape Genius.com for you. Simply provide the
fetchLyrics option like this:
const song = await lyricist.song(714198, { fetchLyrics: true });
console.log(song.lyrics);
// output: Spirit of my silence I can hear you...
Use
album() to look up an album by ID. The Genius API doesn't allow you to search an album by title, but song() will return an
album.id:
const album = await lyricist.album(56682);
console.log(`${album.name} by ${album.artist.name}`);
// output: Lanterns by Son Lux
The Genius API doesn't provide tracklists, but Lyricist can scrape Genius.com and return the tracklist for you. Simply provide the
fetchTracklist option like this:
const album = await lyricist.album(56682, { fetchTracklist: true });
console.log(album.songs);
// output: [{ id: 502102, title: 'Alternate World', ... }, { id: 267773, title: 'Lost It To Trying', ... }, ...]
Use
artist() to look up an artist by ID:
const artist = await lyricist.artist(2);
console.log(artist.name);
// output: Jay Z
Use
songsByArtist() to list an artist's songs. Example usage:
const songs = await lyricist.songsByArtist(2);
songsByArtist() will show 20 results per page by default, and can be as high as 50.
You can provide options as a second parameter. The available options are:
perPage: Number (default: 20)
page: Number (default: 1)
sort String: 'title' or 'popularity' (default: 'title')
Example:
const songs = await lyricist.songsByArtist(2, { page: 2, perPage: 50 });
Take care when fetching lyrics. This feature isn't officially supported by the Genius API, so use caching and rate-limit your app's requests as much as possible.
Check the Genius.com API docs for more info.