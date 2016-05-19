Express Middleware for sending data to StatsD.

Please refer to the Lynx documentation for more in depth details for configuring the Lynx StatsD Client.

Once your client is configured, it's pretty straight forward to configure lynx-express.

Installation:

npm install lynx-express

Configuration:

var Lynx = require ( 'lynx' ); var LynxExpress = require ( 'lynx-express' ); var metrics = new Lynx( 'localhost' , 8125 , { prefix : 'express' }); var statsdMiddleware = LynxExpress(metrics); server.use(statsdMiddleware());

By default lynx-express will track the counts for each response code and a response time for the overall system. What's more useful is to have timing for each route in your Express app. lynx-express can be configured to give you per-route timing by adding an option timeByUrl to the middleware constructor.