Project is deprecated. No continue development, no bugfixing anymore.

Easy to use template-based pdf document generator in node.js.

Usage

Usage with template file.

var lxDocument = require ( 'lx-pdf' )( 'template.json' ); var text = '<some text>' ; lxDocument.addContent( 'content' , text); ... lxDocument.save( 'document.pdf' , function ( result ) { });

Structure of a template

A sample document template in JSON. A Page Layout and there sections defined for one page only. If no following page definied then the last page is repeated.

{ "fonts" : { ... }, "header" : { "font" : { ... }, "format" : { ... }, "data" : [ ... ] }, "footer" : { "font" : { ... }, "format" : { ... }, "data" : [ ... ] }, "options" : { "pages" : [ { "layout" : { ... }, "background" : { ... }, "sections" : { "content" : { ... } } } ] } }

Layout

A layout describes the size and the orientation.

{ "layout" : { "size" : "A4" , "header" : false , "footer" : false , "layout" : "portrait" , "margins" : { "top" : 0 , "left" : 0 , "bottom" : 0 , "right" : 0 } } }

Background

You can use a image as background. Perfect for letter templates. Supported image formats: .PNG and .JPEG.

{ "background" : { "filename" : "./image/background.png" , "imageformat" : { "fit" : [ 595.28 , 841.89 ] } } }

Font and Format

The font object

"font" : { "name" : "./fonts/arial.ttf" , "size" : 12 , "color" : "#000000" }

The format object

"format" : { "align" : "justify" , "left" : 70 , "top" : 670 , "width" : 481 , "height" : 70 , "textmargin" : { "left" : 5 , "top" : 5 , "right" : 5 , "bottom" : 5 } }

For better handling your can define font templates.

{ "fonts" , { "default" : { ... }, "body" : { "name" : "./fonts/arialbd.ttf" "size" : 10 , "color" : "#000000" } } }

Define your pageheader and footer.

{ ... "header" : { "font" : { ... }, "format" : { ... }, "data" : [ ... ] } "footer" : { "font" : { ... }, "format" : { ... }, "data" : [ ... ] } ... }

Sections

A section defined a area of the page. You can usage size, orientation, fontstyle, fontsize, aligment.

{ "content" : { "text" : "" , "font" : "body" , "format" : { "align" : "justify" , "left" : 70 , "top" : 670 , "width" : 481 , "height" : 70 } } }

Working with sections

Tables

Display table with four columns and a head row.

{ var tableHeader = [ { text : 'Column 1' , width : 160 , align : 'left' , font : { name : './fonts/arialbd.ttf' , size : 12 , color : '#000000' } }, { text : 'Column 2' , align : 'left' , font : { name : './fonts/arialbd.ttf' , size : 12 , color : '#000000' } }, { text : 'Column 3' , width : 160 , align : 'right' , font : { name : './fonts/arialbd.ttf' , size : 12 , color : '#000000' } } { text : 'Column 4' , align : 'right' , font : { name : './fonts/arialbd.ttf' , size : 12 , color : '#000000' } } ]; var tableData = [ [ 'Cell A1' , 'Cell B1' , 'Cell C1' , 'Cell D1' ], [ 'Cell A2' , '' , 'Cell C2' ], [ 'Cell A3' , { text : 'Cell B3' , align : 'right' , font : { color : '#FF00FF' }}, 'Cell C3' , 'Cell D3' ], [ { text : 'Cell A4' , border : { color : '#000000' , style : 'normal' , position : [ 'bottom' , 'top' ], linemode : true } }, 'Cell B4' , 'Cell C4' , 'Cell D4' ], [ '' , '' , { text : 'Cell C5' , align : 'right' , font : { name : './fonts/arialbd.ttf' }, border : { color : '#000000' , style : 'double' , position : [ 'bottom' ] } } } ], [ 'Cell A6' , 'Cell B6' , 'Cell C6' , { text : 'Cell D6' , width : 120 } ], [ 'Cell A7' , { text : 'Cell B7 and C7' , colspan : 2 }, 'Cell D7' ] ]; lxDocument.addTable( 'content' , tableData, tableHeader);

Cellformats

Per cell you can defined different formats, but you can also describe it per row.

var cellFormat = { text : 'My Text' , colspan : 2 , align : 'right' , font : { name : './fonts/arialbd.ttf' , size : 12 , color : '#000000' , }, border : { color : '#000000' , style : 'normal' , linemode : true , linewidth : 1 , position : [ 'left' , 'top' , 'right' , 'bottom' ] } }

lx-pdf Api

Loads a template object.

loadTemplate(templateobject);

Reset document.

sut.clear();

Add text or table object to current page.

sut.addContent(sectionname, sectiondata)

Adds a picture

sut.addImage(sectionname, imagefilename, [options])

Options

width : Width in pixels. If only the width specified, then the height calculated, to maintain the aspect ratio

: Width in pixels. If only the width specified, then the height calculated, to maintain the aspect ratio height: Height in pixels. If only the height specified, then the width calculated, to maintain the aspect ratio

Performs a manual pagebreak.

sut.addPageBreak();

Reset document, keep all data and start with page 1. Batch Job.

sut.resetDocumentIndices();

Saves the document as pdf file to storage. If (error) is undefined then success.

save(filename, function ( error ) { ... });

Returns document as string (data). If (data) is null, (error) holds error informations.

print( function ( data, error ) { ... })

Contributing

In line of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Author

Litixsoft GmbH

License

Copyright (C) 2013-2016 Litixsoft GmbH info@litixsoft.de Licensed under the MIT license.

