A lean, modular web server for rapid full-stack development.
Lws is an application core for quickly launching a local web server. Behaviour is added via plugins giving you full control over how requests are processed and responses created.
Launch an HTTP server on the default port of 8000.
$ lws
Listening at http://mba4.local:8000, http://127.0.0.1:8000, http://192.168.0.200:8000
For HTTPS or HTTP2, pass the
--https or
--http2 flags respectively.
$ lws --http2
Listening at https://mba4.local:8000, https://127.0.0.1:8000, https://192.168.0.200:8000
Now your server is running, the next step is to attach some middleware to process requests.
Install and use some middleware (lws-static and lws-index) to serve static files and directory listings.
$ npm install --save-dev lws-static lws-index
$ lws --stack lws-static lws-index
Listening at http://mba4.local:8000, http://127.0.0.1:8000, http://192.168.0.200:8000
The current directory will now be available to explore at
http://127.0.0.1:8000.
Install and use logging middleware. Note the
lws- prefix is optional when supplying module names to
--stack.
$ npm install --save-dev lws-log
$ lws --stack log static index --log.format combined
Listening at http://mba4.local:8000, http://127.0.0.1:8000, http://192.168.0.200:8000
::ffff:127.0.0.1 - GET /lws.config.js HTTP/1.1 200 52 - 8.259 ms
::ffff:127.0.0.1 - GET /package.json HTTP/1.1 200 399 - 1.478 ms
Lws uses Koa as its middleware engine. Here is a trivial plugin example, save the following code as
example-middleware.js:
class ExamplePlugin {
middleware () {
return async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = 'Hello from lws!'
await next()
}
}
}
export default ExamplePlugin
Now launch an HTTP server using this middleware.
$ lws --stack example-middleware.js
Listening at http://mba4.local:8000, http://127.0.0.1:8000, http://192.168.0.200:8000
$ curl http://127.0.0.1:8000
Hello from lws!
$ npm install --save-dev lws
