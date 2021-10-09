lws

A lean, modular web server for rapid full-stack development.

Lws is an application core for quickly launching a local web server. Behaviour is added via plugins giving you full control over how requests are processed and responses created.

Supports HTTP, HTTPS and HTTP2.

Small and 100% personalisable. Load and use only the behaviour required by your project.

Attach a custom view to personalise how activity is visualised.

Programmatic and command-line APIs.

Synopsis

Core usage

Launch an HTTP server on the default port of 8000.

$ lws Listening at http:

For HTTPS or HTTP2, pass the --https or --http2 flags respectively.

$ lws Listening at https://mba4. local : 8000 , https:// 127.0 .0 .1 : 8000 , https:// 192.168 .0 .200 : 8000

Now your server is running, the next step is to attach some middleware to process requests.

Using middleware plugins

Install and use some middleware (lws-static and lws-index) to serve static files and directory listings.

$ npm install --save-dev lws- static lws-index $ lws --stack lws- static lws-index Listening at http:

The current directory will now be available to explore at http://127.0.0.1:8000 .

Install and use logging middleware. Note the lws- prefix is optional when supplying module names to --stack .

$ npm install --save-dev lws-log $ lws --stack log static index --log.format combined Listening at http://mba4.local:8000, http://127.0.0.1:8000, http://192.168.0.200:8000 - GET /lws.config.js HTTP/1.1 200 52 - 8.259 ms - GET /package.json HTTP/1.1 200 399 - 1.478 ms

Creating a custom middleware plugin

Lws uses Koa as its middleware engine. Here is a trivial plugin example, save the following code as example-middleware.js :

class ExamplePlugin { middleware () { return async (ctx, next) => { ctx.body = 'Hello from lws!' await next() } } } export default ExamplePlugin

Now launch an HTTP server using this middleware.

$ lws --stack example-middleware.js Listening at http: $ curl http: Hello from lws!

Install

$ npm install

Documentation

See also

lws plugin list.

local-web-server, an lws distribution with the most common plugins already installed.

