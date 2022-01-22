A react native PDF view component (cross-platform support)

Feature

read a PDF from url, blob, local file or asset and can cache it.

display horizontally or vertically

drag and zoom

double tap for zoom

support password protected pdf

jump to a specific page in the pdf

Supported versions

We use react-native-blob-util to handle file system access in this package, So you should install react-native-pdf and react-native-blob-util

The table below shows the supported versions of React Native and react-native-blob-util for different versions of react-native-pdf .

React Native 0.4x - 0.56 0.57 0.60+ 0.62+ 0.62+ react-native-pdf 4.x.x - 5.0.x 5.0.9+ 6.0.0+ 6.2.0+ 6.4.0+ react-native-blob-util 0.13.7+

Installation

npm install react-native-pdf react-native-blob-util fbjs --save yarn add react-native-pdf react-native-blob-util fbjs

Then follow the instructions for your platform to link react-native-pdf into your project:

iOS installation

iOS details React Native 0.60 and above Run pod install in the ios directory. Linking is not required in React Native 0.60 and above. React Native 0.59 and below react-native link react-native-blob-util react-native link react-native-pdf

Android installation

Android details If you use RN 0.59.0 and above, please add following to your android/app/build.gradle** android { + packagingOptions { + pickFirst 'lib/x86/libc++_shared.so' + pickFirst 'lib/x86_64/libjsc.so' + pickFirst 'lib/arm64-v8a/libjsc.so' + pickFirst 'lib/arm64-v8a/libc++_shared.so' + pickFirst 'lib/x86_64/libc++_shared.so' + pickFirst 'lib/armeabi-v7a/libc++_shared.so' + } } React Native 0.59.0 and below react-native link react-native-blob-util react-native link react-native-pdf

Windows installation

Windows details Open your solution in Visual Studio 2019 (eg. windows\yourapp.sln )

) Right-click Solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project...

If running RNW 0.62: add node_modules\react-native-pdf\windows\RCTPdf\RCTPdf.vcxproj

If running RNW 0.62: add node_modules\react-native-blob-util\windows\ReactNativeBlobUtil\ReactNativeBlobUtil.vcxproj

Right-click main application project > Add > Reference...

Select progress-view and in Solution Projects If running 0.62, also select RCTPdf and ReactNativeBlobUtil

and in Solution Projects In app pch.h add #include "winrt/RCTPdf.h" If running 0.62, also select #include "winrt/ReactNativeBlobUtil.h"

add In App.cpp add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::progress_view::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent(); If running RNW 0.62, also add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::RCTPdf::ReactPackageProvider()); and PackageProviders().Append(winrt::ReactNativeBlobUtil::ReactPackageProvider());

add before Bundling PDFs with the app To add a test.pdf like in the example add: < None Include = "..\..\test.pdf" > < DeploymentContent > true </ DeploymentContent > </ None > in the app .vcxproj file, before <None Include="packages.config" /> .

FAQ

FAQ details Q1. After installation and running, I can not see the pdf file. A1: maybe you forgot to excute react-native link or it does not run correctly. You can add it manually. For detail you can see the issue #24 and #2 Q2. When running, it shows 'Pdf' has no propType for native prop RCTPdf.acessibilityLabel of native type 'String' A2. Your react-native version is too old, please upgrade it to 0.47.0+ see also #39 Q3. When I run the example app I get a white/gray screen / the loading bar isn't progressing . A3. Check your uri, if you hit a pdf that is hosted on a http you will need to do the following: iOS: add an exception for the server hosting the pdf in the ios info.plist . Here is an example : < key > NSAppTransportSecurity </ key > < dict > < key > NSExceptionDomains </ key > < dict > < key > yourserver.com </ key > < dict > < key > NSIncludesSubdomains </ key > < true /> < key > NSTemporaryExceptionAllowsInsecureHTTPLoads </ key > < true /> < key > NSTemporaryExceptionMinimumTLSVersion </ key > < string > TLSv1.1 </ string > </ dict > </ dict > </ dict > Android: see here Q4. why doesn't it work with react native expo?. A4. Expo does not support native module. you can read more expo caveats here Q5. Why can't I run the iOS example? 'Failed to build iOS project. We ran "xcodebuild" command but it exited with error code 65.' A5. Run the following commands in the project folder (e.g. react-native-pdf/example ) to ensure that all dependencies are available: yarn install (or npm install) cd ios pod install cd .. react-native run-ios

ChangeLog

ChangeLog details v6.4.0 Remove sample for reducing NPM package size Add support for setting a filename for the cached pdf file Use react-native-blob-util instead of rn-fetch-blob Add blob support remove progress-view dependency v6.3.0 Add windows support Fixed some bugs v6.2.2 Fixed incorrect type of onPageSingleTap and onScaleChanged argument Fixed included missing setPage method in TypeScript and Flow types fixed Xcode 12 compatibility v6.2.1 Fixed typescript onLoadComplete() definition Switched the AndroidPdfViewer dependency from Barteksc repo to TalbotGooday Add singlePage property v6.2.0 Fixed ReferenceError, url should be source.uri Dependency bump to support React-Native >= 0.62 v6.1.2 Fixed wrong scale returned from onScaleChanged() Fixed iOS Double Tap zoom Fixed Some critical typo fixes v6.1.1 Fixed undefined is not an object, crashing on ios v6.1.0 Fixed react-native warning on componentWill* Fixed onPageSingleTap Set the PDF View background color to be transparent On iOS v6.0.1 Expose prop to trust self-signed SSL certs Use ViewStyleProp in index.js.flow, not deprecated StyleSheet.Styles v6.0.0 Add JS callback onPressLink for pdf link press listener Fix calling setState while unmounted [more]

Example

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Dimensions, View } from 'react-native' ; import Pdf from 'react-native-pdf' ; export default class PDFExample extends React . Component { render() { const source = { uri : 'http://samples.leanpub.com/thereactnativebook-sample.pdf' , cache : true }; return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Pdf source = {source} onLoadComplete = {(numberOfPages,filePath) => { console.log(`Number of pages: ${numberOfPages}`); }} onPageChanged={(page,numberOfPages) => { console.log(`Current page: ${page}`); }} onError={(error) => { console.log(error); }} onPressLink={(uri) => { console.log(`Link pressed: ${uri}`); }} style={styles.pdf}/> </ View > ) } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'flex-start', alignItems: 'center', marginTop: 25, }, pdf: { flex:1, width:Dimensions.get('window').width, height:Dimensions.get('window').height, } });

Configuration

Property Type Default Description iOS Android Windows FirstRelease source object not null PDF source like {uri:xxx, cache:false}. see the following for detail. ✔ ✔ ✔ <3.0 page number 1 initial page index ✔ ✔ ✔ <3.0 scale number 1.0 should minScale<=scale<=maxScale ✔ ✔ ✔ <3.0 minScale number 1.0 min scale ✔ ✔ ✔ 5.0.5 maxScale number 3.0 max scale ✔ ✔ ✔ 5.0.5 horizontal bool false draw page direction, if you want to listen the orientation change, you can use [react-native-orientation-locker] ✔ ✔ ✔ <3.0 fitWidth bool false if true fit the width of view, can not use fitWidth=true together with scale ✔ ✔ ✔ <3.0, abandoned from 3.0 fitPolicy number 2 0:fit width, 1:fit height, 2:fit both(default) ✔ ✔ ✔ 3.0 spacing number 10 the breaker size between pages ✔ ✔ ✔ <3.0 password string "" pdf password, if password error, will call OnError() with message "Password required or incorrect password." ✔ ✔ ✔ <3.0 style object {backgroundColor:"#eee"} support normal view style, you can use this to set border/spacing color... ✔ ✔ ✔ <3.0 renderActivityIndicator (progress) => Component when loading show it as an indicator, you can use your component ✔ ✔ ✖ <3.0 enableAntialiasing bool true improve rendering a little bit on low-res screens, but maybe course some problem on Android 4.4, so add a switch ✖ ✔ ✖ <3.0 enablePaging bool false only show one page in screen ✔ ✔ ✔ 5.0.1 enableRTL bool false scroll page as "page3, page2, page1" ✔ ✖ ✔ 5.0.1 enableAnnotationRendering bool true enable rendering annotation, notice:iOS only support initial setting,not support realtime changing ✔ ✔ ✖ 5.0.3 trustAllCerts bool true Allow connections to servers with self-signed certification ✔ ✔ ✖ 6.0.? singlePage bool false Only show first page, useful for thumbnail views ✔ ✔ ✔ 6.2.1 onLoadProgress function(percent) null callback when loading, return loading progress (0-1) ✔ ✔ ✖ <3.0 onLoadComplete function(numberOfPages, path, {width, height}, tableContents) null callback when pdf load completed, return total page count, pdf local/cache path, {width,height} and table of contents ✔ ✔ ✔ but without tableContents <3.0 onPageChanged function(page,numberOfPages) null callback when page changed ,return current page and total page count ✔ ✔ ✔ <3.0 onError function(error) null callback when error happened ✔ ✔ ✔ <3.0 onPageSingleTap function(page) null callback when page was single tapped ✔ ✔ ✔ 3.0 onScaleChanged function(scale) null callback when scale page ✔ ✔ ✔ 3.0 onPressLink function(uri) null callback when link tapped ✔ ✔ ✖ 6.0.0

parameters of source

parameter Description default iOS Android Windows uri pdf source, see the forllowing for detail. required ✔ ✔ ✔ cache use cache or not false ✔ ✔ ✖ cacheFileName specific file name for cached pdf file SHA1(uri) result ✔ ✔ ✖ expiration cache file expired seconds (0 is not expired) 0 ✔ ✔ ✖ method request method when uri is a url "GET" ✔ ✔ ✖ headers request headers when uri is a url {} ✔ ✔ ✖

types of source.uri

Usage Description iOS Android Windows {uri:"http://xxx/xxx.pdf"} load pdf from a url ✔ ✔ ✔ {require("./test.pdf")} load pdf relate to js file (do not need add by xcode) ✔ ✖ ✖ {uri:"bundle-assets://path/to/xxx.pdf"} load pdf from assets, the file should be at android/app/src/main/assets/path/to/xxx.pdf ✖ ✔ ✖ {uri:"bundle-assets://xxx.pdf"} load pdf from assets, you must add pdf to project by xcode. this does not support folder. ✔ ✖ ✖ {uri:"data:application/pdf;base64,JVBERi0xLjcKJc..."} load pdf from base64 string ✔ ✔ ✔ {uri:"file:///absolute/path/to/xxx.pdf"} load pdf from local file system ✔ ✔ ✔ {uri:"ms-appx:///xxx.pdf"}} load pdf bundled with UWP app ✖ ✖ ✔ {uri:"content://com.example.blobs/xxxxxxxx-...?offset=0&size=xxx"} load pdf from content URI ✔* ✖ ✖ {uri:"blob:xxxxxxxx-...?offset=0&size=xxx"} load pdf from blob URL ✖ ✔ ✖

*) requires building React Native from source with this patch

Methods

Methods operate on a ref to the PDF element. You can get a ref with the following code:

return ( <Pdf ref={ ( pdf ) => { this .pdf = pdf; }} source={source} ... /> );

setPage(pageNumber)

Set the current page of the PDF component. pageNumber is a positive integer. If pageNumber > numberOfPages, current page is not changed.

Example: