Luxon Business Days is a Luxon plugin for calculating and manipulating business days.
Inspired by moment-business-days.
DateTime instance. For instance, to calculate the arrival date of a shipment.
Already using luxon:
yarn add luxon-business-days
- import { DateTime } from 'luxon';
+ import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days';
// Use DateTime as normal
Not already using luxon:
yarn add luxon luxon-business-days
import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days';
// Use DateTime as normal
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luxon@1.25.0/build/global/luxon.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luxon-business-days/dist/index.js"></script>
Make sure
luxon script is loaded before
luxon-business-days. For production use, it is recommended to tag a version in the script url like so:
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luxon-business-days@2.7.0/dist/index.js
<head>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luxon@1.25.0/build/global/luxon.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luxon-business-days/dist/index.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
let dt = luxon.DateTime.local();
const nextBizDay = dt.plusBusiness();
console.log(nextBizDay.toLocaleString());
</script>
</body>
Default business days:
Default holidays (aka shipping holidays via UPS):
import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days';
const dt = DateTime.local();
// [Mon, Thur, Fri, Sun]
const awesomeFourDayBusinessWeek = [1, 4, 5, 7];
dt.setupBusiness({ businessDays: awesomeFourDayBusinessWeek });
Pick from available holiday matchers:
import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days';
const dt = DateTime.local();
const { availableHolidayMatchers } = dt;
const myCompanyIsNoFun = [
availableHolidayMatchers.isNewYearsDay,
availableHolidayMatchers.isChristmasDay,
];
dt.setupBusiness({ holidayMatchers: myCompanyIsNoFun });
No holidays:
import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days';
const dt = DateTime.local();
dt.setupBusiness({ holidayMatchers: [] });
// Congrats, you will successfuly get everyone to quit
Custom holiday matchers:
A holiday matcher is simply a function that takes in a
DateTime instance and returns a boolean. This allows you to algorithmically determine what is considered a holiday without requiring a hardcoded list of dates that are updated and maintained annually.
It is easy to write a basic matcher:
import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days';
/**
* @param {DateTime} - An instance of DateTime.
* @returns {boolean}
*/
const isCelebratingKobe = function(inst) {
// Commemorate the day Kobe died
const kobeRIP = DateTime.fromObject({ month: 1, day: 26 });
// Celebrate Kobe Day
const kobeDay = DateTime.fromObject({ month: 8, day: 24 });
// Matches the following two days regardless of year
return +inst === +kobeRIP || +inst === +kobeDay;
};
const dt = DateTime.local();
const myHolidays = [
dt.availableHolidayMatchers.isNewYearsDay,
dt.availableHolidayMatchers.isChristmasDay,
isCelebratingKobe,
];
dt.setupBusiness({ holidayMatchers: myHolidays });
// Congrats, now your business will consider New Years,
// Christmas, and the two Kobe days as holidays.
Tip: When writing custom holiday matchers, it is probably better to avoid harcoding years or dates and instead programatically generating holidays. Take a look at the provided matchers for ideas.
Basic:
import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days';
// Day before July 4
let dt = DateTime.local(2019, 7, 3);
dt = dt.plusBusiness(); // 7/5/19 - Friday
dt = dt.plusBusiness({ days: 2 }); // 7/9/19 - Tuesday (Skipped through Saturday/Sunday)
dt = dt.minusBusiness({ days: 2 }); // back to 7/5/19
dt = dt.minusBusiness({ days: -2 }) // back to 7/9/19
dt = dt.plusBusiness({ days: -2 }); // back to 7/5/19
// Now do what you normally would with a DateTime instance.
Passing additional arguments to matchers:
Perhaps you need to calculate regional holidays manually and want to pass extra information to your custom holiday matchers.
import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days';
/**
* @param {DateTime} - An instance of DateTime.
* @param {string} region - An example extra param.
* @param {Object} someStuff - An example extra param.
* @returns {boolean}
*/
const someCustomRegionalMatcher = (inst, region, someStuff) => {
// does some matching based on region and data in someStuff
}
/**
* @param {DateTime} - An instance of DateTime.
* @returns {boolean}
*/
const anotherCustomMatcher = inst => {
// does some matching, but doesn't need additional info
}
let dt = DateTime.local();
const myHolidays = [
someCustomRegionalMatcher,
anotherCustomMatcher,
];
dt.setupBusiness({ holidayMatchers: myHolidays });
// Pass any additional argument to all your matchers
dt.isHoliday('middle-america', {some: 'stuff'});
Array.<number>
Returns the month and day of Easter for a given year.
DateTime
Kind: global variable
Extends:
DateTime
DateTime
Object
All built-in holiday matchers.
Kind: instance property of
DateTime
Extends:
DateTime
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|isNewYearsDay
function
|A provided holiday matcher.
|isMLKDay
function
|A provided holiday matcher.
|isEasterDay
function
|A provided holiday matcher.
|isMemorialDay
function
|A provided holiday matcher.
|isIndependanceDay
function
|A provided holiday matcher.
|isLaborDay
function
|A provided holiday matcher.
|isColumbusDay
function
|A provided holiday matcher.
|isThanksgivingDay
function
|A provided holiday matcher.
|isChristmasDay
function
|A provided holiday matcher.
Object
Exposes all available holiday helpers to a DateTime instance.
Kind: instance property of
DateTime
Extends:
DateTime
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|getEasterMonthAndDay
function
|A provided holiday helper function that can be helpful for custom holiday matchers.
DateTime
Sets up business days and holiday matchers globally for all DateTime instances.
Kind: instance method of
DateTime
Extends:
DateTime
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[businessDays]
Array.<number>
DEFAULT_BUSINESS_DAYS
|The working business days for the business.
|[holidayMatchers]
Array.<function()>
DEFAULT_HOLIDAY_MATCHERS
|The holiday matchers used to check if a particular day is a holiday for the business.
DateTime
Clears business setup globally from all DateTime instances.
Kind: instance method of
DateTime
Extends:
DateTime
boolean
Checks if DateTime instance is a holiday by checking against all holiday matchers.
Kind: instance method of
DateTime
Extends:
DateTime
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[...args]
*
|Any additional arguments to pass through to each holiday matcher.
boolean
Checks if DateTime instance is a business day.
Kind: instance method of
DateTime
Extends:
DateTime
DateTime
Adds business days to an existing DateTime instance.
Kind: instance method of
DateTime
Extends:
DateTime
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[days]
number
1
|The number of business days to add.
DateTime
Subtracts business days to an existing DateTime instance.
Kind: instance method of
DateTime
Extends:
DateTime
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[days]
number
1
|The number of business days to subtract.
Array.<number>
Returns the month and day of Easter for a given year.
Kind: global function
Returns:
Array.<number> - Returns month and day via
[month, day].
|Param
|Type
|year
number