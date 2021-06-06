Luxon Business Days

Luxon Business Days is a Luxon plugin for calculating and manipulating business days.

Inspired by moment-business-days.

Features

Add business days to a standard luxon DateTime instance. For instance, to calculate the arrival date of a shipment.

instance. For instance, to calculate the arrival date of a shipment. Customizable and extendable. Configure the business working days and holidays of your business.

Uses holiday "matcher functions" avoiding the need to manually maintain and update holiday date configs every year.

Install

Via NPM

Already using luxon:

yarn add luxon-business-days

- import { DateTime } from 'luxon'; + import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days'; // Use DateTime as normal

Not already using luxon:

yarn add luxon luxon-business-days

import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days' ;

Via Browser Script

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luxon@1.25.0/build/global/luxon.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luxon-business-days/dist/index.js" > </ script >

Make sure luxon script is loaded before luxon-business-days . For production use, it is recommended to tag a version in the script url like so:

https :

< head > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luxon@1.25.0/build/global/luxon.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luxon-business-days/dist/index.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script > let dt = luxon.DateTime.local(); const nextBizDay = dt.plusBusiness(); console .log(nextBizDay.toLocaleString()); </ script > </ body >

Config

Default business days:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Default holidays (aka shipping holidays via UPS):

New Year's Day

Easter Day

Memorial Day

Independance Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Configure business days

import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days' ; const dt = DateTime.local(); const awesomeFourDayBusinessWeek = [ 1 , 4 , 5 , 7 ]; dt.setupBusiness({ businessDays : awesomeFourDayBusinessWeek });

Configure holidays

Pick from available holiday matchers:

import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days' ; const dt = DateTime.local(); const { availableHolidayMatchers } = dt; const myCompanyIsNoFun = [ availableHolidayMatchers.isNewYearsDay, availableHolidayMatchers.isChristmasDay, ]; dt.setupBusiness({ holidayMatchers : myCompanyIsNoFun });

No holidays:

import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days' ; const dt = DateTime.local(); dt.setupBusiness({ holidayMatchers : [] });

Custom holiday matchers:

A holiday matcher is simply a function that takes in a DateTime instance and returns a boolean. This allows you to algorithmically determine what is considered a holiday without requiring a hardcoded list of dates that are updated and maintained annually.

It is easy to write a basic matcher:

import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days' ; const isCelebratingKobe = function ( inst ) { const kobeRIP = DateTime.fromObject({ month : 1 , day : 26 }); const kobeDay = DateTime.fromObject({ month : 8 , day : 24 }); return +inst === +kobeRIP || +inst === +kobeDay; }; const dt = DateTime.local(); const myHolidays = [ dt.availableHolidayMatchers.isNewYearsDay, dt.availableHolidayMatchers.isChristmasDay, isCelebratingKobe, ]; dt.setupBusiness({ holidayMatchers : myHolidays });

Tip: When writing custom holiday matchers, it is probably better to avoid harcoding years or dates and instead programatically generating holidays. Take a look at the provided matchers for ideas.

Usage

Basic:

import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days' ; let dt = DateTime.local( 2019 , 7 , 3 ); dt = dt.plusBusiness(); dt = dt.plusBusiness({ days : 2 }); dt = dt.minusBusiness({ days : 2 }); dt = dt.minusBusiness({ days : -2 }) dt = dt.plusBusiness({ days : -2 });

Passing additional arguments to matchers:

Perhaps you need to calculate regional holidays manually and want to pass extra information to your custom holiday matchers.

import { DateTime } from 'luxon-business-days' ; const someCustomRegionalMatcher = ( inst, region, someStuff ) => { } const anotherCustomMatcher = inst => { } let dt = DateTime.local(); const myHolidays = [ someCustomRegionalMatcher, anotherCustomMatcher, ]; dt.setupBusiness({ holidayMatchers : myHolidays }); dt.isHoliday( 'middle-america' , { some : 'stuff' });

Examples

API

Members

Functions

getEasterMonthAndDay(year) ⇒ Array.<number> Returns the month and day of Easter for a given year.

Kind: global variable

Extends: DateTime

All built-in holiday matchers.

Kind: instance property of DateTime

Extends: DateTime

Properties

Name Type Description isNewYearsDay function A provided holiday matcher. isMLKDay function A provided holiday matcher. isEasterDay function A provided holiday matcher. isMemorialDay function A provided holiday matcher. isIndependanceDay function A provided holiday matcher. isLaborDay function A provided holiday matcher. isColumbusDay function A provided holiday matcher. isThanksgivingDay function A provided holiday matcher. isChristmasDay function A provided holiday matcher.

Exposes all available holiday helpers to a DateTime instance.

Kind: instance property of DateTime

Extends: DateTime

Properties

Name Type Description getEasterMonthAndDay function A provided holiday helper function that can be helpful for custom holiday matchers.

Sets up business days and holiday matchers globally for all DateTime instances.

Kind: instance method of DateTime

Extends: DateTime

Param Type Default Description [businessDays] Array.<number> DEFAULT_BUSINESS_DAYS The working business days for the business. [holidayMatchers] Array.<function()> DEFAULT_HOLIDAY_MATCHERS The holiday matchers used to check if a particular day is a holiday for the business.

Clears business setup globally from all DateTime instances.

Kind: instance method of DateTime

Extends: DateTime



Checks if DateTime instance is a holiday by checking against all holiday matchers.

Kind: instance method of DateTime

Extends: DateTime

Param Type Description [...args] * Any additional arguments to pass through to each holiday matcher.

Checks if DateTime instance is a business day.

Kind: instance method of DateTime

Extends: DateTime



Adds business days to an existing DateTime instance.

Kind: instance method of DateTime

Extends: DateTime

Param Type Default Description [days] number 1 The number of business days to add.

Subtracts business days to an existing DateTime instance.

Kind: instance method of DateTime

Extends: DateTime

Param Type Default Description [days] number 1 The number of business days to subtract.

Returns the month and day of Easter for a given year.

Kind: global function

Returns: Array.<number> - Returns month and day via [month, day] .