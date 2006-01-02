This is a collection of date/time pipes for Angular (12+) based on Luxon.
Install (making sure Luxon is installed as well):
npm install --save luxon luxon-angular
or
yarn add luxon luxon-angular
If you plan to use the relative formatting pipes, also install the
relative-time-format polyfill.
Import
LuxonModule:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { LuxonModule } from 'luxon-angular';
@NgModule({
imports: [
LuxonModule
]
})
export class AppModule {
};
Start using the pipes:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
template: `
This component was created at {{ date | dateTimeFromJsDate | dateTimeToFormat:'tt' }}!
`
})
export class AppComponent {
date: Date;
constructor() {
this.date = new Date();
}
};
dateTimeFromFormat
Transforms an arbitrarily formatted date into a DateTime that can be used with the non-parsing pipes:
{{ '02 Jan 2006' | dateTimeFromFormat:'dd LLL yyyy' }}
{{ 'January 2, 2006 3:04 PM' | dateTimeFromFormat:'LLLL d, yyyy h:mm a' }}
dateTimeFromHttp
Transforms a HTTP-style date into a DateTime that can be used with the non-parsing pipes:
{{ 'Monday, 02-Jan-06 22:04:05 GMT' | dateTimeFromHttp }}
{{ 'Mon, 02 Jan 2006 22:04:05 GMT' | dateTimeFromHttp }}
dateTimeFromIso
Transforms an ISO 8601 date into a DateTime that can be used with the non-parsing pipes:
{{ '2006-01-02' | dateTimeFromIso }}
{{ '2006-01-02T15' | dateTimeFromIso }}
{{ '2006-01-02T15:04:05-07:00' | dateTimeFromIso }}
dateTimeFromJsDate
Transforms a JavaScript Date object into a DateTime that can be used with the non-parsing pipes:
{{ date | dateTimeFromJsDate }}
dateTimeFromMilliseconds
Transforms a timestamp in milliseconds from epoch into a DateTime that can be used with the non-parsing pipes:
{{ date | dateTimeFromMilliseconds }}
dateTimeFromRfc2822
Transforms a date formatted according to RFC 2822 into a DateTime that can be used with the non-parsing pipes:
{{ 'Mon, 02 Jan 2006 15:04:05 -0700' | dateTimeFromRfc2822 }}
dateTimeFromSql
Transforms a SQL-style date into a DateTime that can be used with the non-parsing pipes:
{{ '2006-01-02 15:04:05.000-0700' | dateTimeFromSql }}
durationFromIso
Transforms an ISO 8601 duration string into a Duration that can be used with the non-parsing pipes:
{{ 'P2Y4M6D' | durationFromIso }}
durationFromMilliseconds
Transforms a duration in milliseconds into a Duration that can be used with the non-parsing pipes:
{{ 24000 | durationFromMilliseconds }}
dateTimeEarliest
Selects the earliest (minimum) from a list of DateTimes.
{{ [early, earliest, earlier] | dateTimeEarliest }}
dateTimeLatest
Selects the latest (maximum) from a list of DateTimes.
{{ [late, latest, later] | dateTimeLatest }}
durationLongest
Selects the longest (maximum) from a list of Durations.
{{ [long, longest, longer] | durationLongest }}
durationShortest
Selects the shortest (minimum) from a list of Durations.
{{ [short, shortest, shorter] | durationShortest }}
In general, all time zone and offset operations change the DateTime’s zone but keep the underlying timestamp. For more information, see the Luxon docs.
dateTimeToLocal
Sets the zone of the DateTime to the local zone:
{{ date | dateTimeToLocal }}
dateTimeToUtc
Sets the zone of the DateTime to the Coordinated Universal Time zone:
{{ date | dateTimeToUtc }}
dateTimeToFormat
Transforms a DateTime into an arbitrarily formatted string:
{{ date | dateTimeToFormat:'MMMM d, yyyy' }}
dateTimeToIso
Transforms a DateTime into an ISO 8601 date:
{{ date | dateTimeToIso }}
Also available:
dateTimeToIsoDate,
dateTimeToIsoTime, and
dateTimeToIsoWeekDate.
dateTimeToJsDate
Transforms a DateTime into a JavaScript date:
{{ date | dateTimeToJsDate }}
Works with Angular’s
DatePipe:
{{ date | dateTimeToJsDate | date:'fullDate' }}
dateTimeToRelative and
dateTimeToRelativeCalendar
Transforms a DateTime into a relative time:
{{ date | dateTimeToRelative:'day':'long' }}
{{ date | dateTimeToRelativeCalendar:'month' }}
The unit and style parameters are optional.
dateTimeToSql
Transforms a DateTime into an SQL date string:
{{ date | dateTimeToSql }}
durationToIso
Transforms a Duration into an ISO 8601 duration string:
{{ duration | durationToIso }}
durationToFormat
Transforms a Duration into an arbitrarily formatted string:
{{ duration | durationToFormat:'mm:ss.SSS' }}