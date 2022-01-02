Luís Mestre ● Portugal ● 43 Rating s ● 31 Review s ● September 17, 2020 Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Luxon is one of the best if not the best library for time management. Moment is great and has a bigger community, but luxon has all the features of moment and more. One of the things to have in consideration is timezone management, while Luxon has it already for moment you have to install moment-timezone to be able to have the feature. And for me, the fact that luxon has all the management classes separate is a plus for me, and what I mean by that is the fact for datetime management you have DateTime, for only time management you have Duration, and they also have Interval for validation between dates. 1

shafayet1404052 ● 52 Rating s ● 72 Review s ● December 22, 2020 Great Documentation Easy to Use I tried once this time and date formatting library in my react app. It is easy to use and no need to worry about configuring. I like the native time zone feature in this library. There are other popular libraries like dayjs, date-fns, etc. But I am not a huge fan of it as it is not lightweight compared to dayjs. If you are moment user then you can try this library. I hope gradually it will get popularity. 0

Naren Srini ● Toronto, Canada ● 1 Rating ● 1 Review ● Electrical & Computer Engineer | Developer | Computer Vision | Deep Learning | Machine Learning | AI and CI | IoT | Clean Tech | 5G | Wireless Networks 1 month ago Easy to Use Performant Great Documentation One of the best libraries for managing complex time based functions and features. It is a saviour for projects that depend on times across different time zones, and time zone based notifications. Very dependable library. I will use it in my next projects 0

YOGESH KUMAR ● 26 Rating s ● 206 Review s ● December 8, 2020 Luxon has a great documentation and very easy to use and it is a great library . Luxon is a library for JavaScript which help the work in Date and Time 0