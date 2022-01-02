openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

luxon

by moment
2.2.0 (see all)

⏱ A library for working with dates and times in JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5M

GitHub Stars

12.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

177

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js Date, Node.js World Times API

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/520
Read All Reviews
LMestre14
shafayet1404052
naren-srini
yogeshkumar291
sowmyapalani
tristanmarsh

Top Feedback

9Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Performant
2Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Luxon

MIT License Build Status NPM version Coverage Status PRs welcome

Luxon is a library for working with dates and times in JavaScript.

DateTime.now().setZone("America/New_York").minus({ weeks: 1 }).endOf("day").toISO();

Upgrading to 2.0

Guide

Features

  • DateTime, Duration, and Interval types.
  • Immutable, chainable, unambiguous API.
  • Parsing and formatting for common and custom formats.
  • Native time zone and Intl support (no locale or tz files).

Download/install

Download/install instructions

Documentation

Development

See contributing.

Phasers to stun

Rate & Review

Great Documentation9
Easy to Use9
Performant5
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Luís MestrePortugal43 Ratings31 Reviews
September 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Luxon is one of the best if not the best library for time management. Moment is great and has a bigger community, but luxon has all the features of moment and more. One of the things to have in consideration is timezone management, while Luxon has it already for moment you have to install moment-timezone to be able to have the feature. And for me, the fact that luxon has all the management classes separate is a plus for me, and what I mean by that is the fact for datetime management you have DateTime, for only time management you have Duration, and they also have Interval for validation between dates.

1
aswanikv
shafayet140405252 Ratings72 Reviews
December 22, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I tried once this time and date formatting library in my react app. It is easy to use and no need to worry about configuring. I like the native time zone feature in this library. There are other popular libraries like dayjs, date-fns, etc. But I am not a huge fan of it as it is not lightweight compared to dayjs. If you are moment user then you can try this library. I hope gradually it will get popularity.

0
Naren SriniToronto, Canada1 Rating1 Review
Electrical & Computer Engineer | Developer | Computer Vision | Deep Learning | Machine Learning | AI and CI | IoT | Clean Tech | 5G | Wireless Networks
1 month ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

One of the best libraries for managing complex time based functions and features. It is a saviour for projects that depend on times across different time zones, and time zone based notifications. Very dependable library. I will use it in my next projects

0
YOGESH KUMAR26 Ratings206 Reviews
December 8, 2020

Luxon has a great documentation and very easy to use and it is a great library . Luxon is a library for JavaScript which help the work in Date and Time

0
sowmyapalaniRome42 Ratings61 Reviews
Busy coding life.
November 10, 2020

One of my colleague introduced me this library, He got the ticket to implement something related to DateTime and he did it with luxon, I may have done the same ticket with Moment. Later when I came to use luxon, its good nice syntax and all. worth trying.

0

Alternatives

date-fns⏳ Modern JavaScript date utility library ⌛️
GitHub Stars
28K
Weekly Downloads
13M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
33Easy to Use
22Performant
day
dayjs⏰ Day.js 2kB immutable date-time library alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API
GitHub Stars
38K
Weekly Downloads
8M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
184
Top Feedback
33Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
26Performant
dat
dateformatA node.js package for Steven Levithan's excellent dateFormat() function.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
8M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
momentParse, validate, manipulate, and display dates in javascript.
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
19M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
607
Top Feedback
78Great Documentation
75Easy to Use
46Performant
moment-rangeFancy date ranges for Moment.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
353K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial