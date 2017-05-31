Luxbar

Featherweight, Responsive, CSS Only Navigation bar

Try out all the options at the demo page!

Getting started

Get it with NPM:

npm install luxbar

Or with bower:

bower install luxbar

Or use the CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/balzss/luxbar/ae5835e2/build/luxbar.min.css" >

Then head over to the demo page to generate your customized HTML code or use the one below as a base and see the docs for options. (Demo page is highly recommended for the newcomers)

< div class = "luxbar luxbar-static" > < input type = "checkbox" id = "luxbar-checkbox" class = "luxbar-checkbox" > < div class = "luxbar-menu luxbar-menu-right luxbar-menu-dark" > < ul class = "luxbar-navigation" > < li class = "luxbar-header" > < a class = "luxbar-brand" href = "#" > Brand </ a > < label class = "luxbar-hamburger luxbar-hamburger-doublespin" for = "luxbar-checkbox" > < span > </ span > </ label > </ li > < li class = "luxbar-item active" > < a href = "#" > Home </ a > </ li > < li class = "luxbar-item dropdown" > < a href = "#" > Users </ a > < ul > < li class = "luxbar-item" > < a href = "#" > Max </ a > </ li > < li class = "luxbar-item" > < a href = "#" > Edgar </ a > </ li > < li class = "luxbar-item" > < a href = "#" > John </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ li > </ ul > </ div > </ div >

Other