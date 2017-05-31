openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lux

luxbar

by Balazs Saros
0.3.2 (see all)

🍸 Featherweight, Responsive, CSS Only Navigation Bar

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

687

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Luxbar

Featherweight, Responsive, CSS Only Navigation bar

Screencap

Try out all the options at the demo page!

Getting started

Get it with NPM:

npm install luxbar

Or with bower:

bower install luxbar

Or use the CDN:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.rawgit.com/balzss/luxbar/ae5835e2/build/luxbar.min.css">

Then head over to the demo page to generate your customized HTML code or use the one below as a base and see the docs for options. (Demo page is highly recommended for the newcomers)

<div class="luxbar luxbar-static">
    <input type="checkbox" id="luxbar-checkbox" class="luxbar-checkbox">
    <div class="luxbar-menu luxbar-menu-right luxbar-menu-dark">
        <ul class="luxbar-navigation">
            <li class="luxbar-header">
                <a class="luxbar-brand" href="#">Brand</a>
                <label class="luxbar-hamburger luxbar-hamburger-doublespin"
                        for="luxbar-checkbox"> <span></span> </label>
            </li>
            <li class="luxbar-item active"><a href="#">Home</a></li>
            <li class="luxbar-item dropdown"><a href="#">Users</a>
                <ul>
                    <li class="luxbar-item" ><a href="#">Max</a></li>
                    <li class="luxbar-item" ><a href="#">Edgar</a></li>
                    <li class="luxbar-item" ><a href="#">John</a></li>
                </ul>
            </li>
        </ul>
    </div>
</div>

Other

  • If you have any questions maybe it's already answered in the faq
  • If not then post your question to the issue page
  • If you found a bug or have a feature request post it there as well
  • You can message me directly at balazs.saros@gmail.com
  • Licensed under the MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial