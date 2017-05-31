Featherweight, Responsive, CSS Only Navigation bar
Try out all the options at the demo page!
Get it with NPM:
npm install luxbar
Or with bower:
bower install luxbar
Or use the CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.rawgit.com/balzss/luxbar/ae5835e2/build/luxbar.min.css">
Then head over to the demo page to generate your customized HTML code or use the one below as a base and see the docs for options. (Demo page is highly recommended for the newcomers)
<div class="luxbar luxbar-static">
<input type="checkbox" id="luxbar-checkbox" class="luxbar-checkbox">
<div class="luxbar-menu luxbar-menu-right luxbar-menu-dark">
<ul class="luxbar-navigation">
<li class="luxbar-header">
<a class="luxbar-brand" href="#">Brand</a>
<label class="luxbar-hamburger luxbar-hamburger-doublespin"
for="luxbar-checkbox"> <span></span> </label>
</li>
<li class="luxbar-item active"><a href="#">Home</a></li>
<li class="luxbar-item dropdown"><a href="#">Users</a>
<ul>
<li class="luxbar-item" ><a href="#">Max</a></li>
<li class="luxbar-item" ><a href="#">Edgar</a></li>
<li class="luxbar-item" ><a href="#">John</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>