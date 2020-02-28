Luster

Core features

No worker code modification is necessary.

Provides common solution for master process.

Maintains specified quantity of running workers.

Runs groups of workers on the different ports for 3rd party load balancing (nginx or haproxy, for example).

Allows configuration via JSON, JS or anything that can be require d out of the box.

Zero downtime successive workers' restart.

Simple and flexible API for building extensions and development of custom master-workers solutions.

Node.js versions support

In luster@1.0.0 we dropped support for node<4 . If you desperately need to make it run on older node versions, use luster@0.8.1 .

Quick start

Install luster module and save it as runtime dependency:

npm install --save luster

Write minimal required configuration file for luster:

echo '{ "app" : "worker.js" }' > ./luster.conf.json

Run the cluster:

./node_modules/.bin/luster

Read configuration manual to know more about luster features.

Configuration

How luster tries to resolve a path to configuration file

Following example written in plain JavaScript, not JSON, so you can name it luster.conf.js to launch luster without options, or pass the configuration file path as the first argument to the script:

./node_modules/.bin/luster ./configs/my_luster_configuration.js

Internally, luster tries to call the require() in the following way:

require (path.resolve(process.cwd(), process.argv[ 2 ] || './luster.conf' ));

Annotated example of configuration

module .exports = { app : "./worker.js" , workers : 4 , control : { forkTimeout : 3000 , stopTimeout : 10000 , exitThreshold : 5000 , allowedSequentialDeaths : 10 , triggerReadyStateManually : false }, server : { port : 8080 , groups : 2 }, extensions : { "luster-log-file" : { stdout : "/var/log/luster/app.stdout.log" , stderr : "/var/log/luster/app.stderr.log" }, "luster-guard" : { include : [ '**/*.js' ], exclude : [ '**/node_modules/**' ] } }, extensionsPath : "/usr/local/luster-extensions" , extensionsLoadTimeout : 10000 , maxEventListeners : 100 };

Extensions

Extensions development

Extensions is a simple Node.js module, which must export object with configure function, which will be called during master and worker configuration.

Synchronous extension initialization:

module .exports = { configure : function ( config, clusterProcess ) { this .config = config; if (clusterProcess.isMaster) { this .initializeOnMaster(clusterProcess); } else { this .initializeOnWorker(clusterProcess); } } }

Asynchronous extension initalization:

module .exports = { initializeOnMaster : function ( master, done ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { done(); }, 500 ); }, initializeOnWorker : function ( worker, done ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { done(); }, 300 ); }, configure : function ( config, clusterProcess, done ) { this .config = config; if (clusterProcess.isMaster) { this .initializeOnMaster(clusterProcess, done); } else { this .initializeOnWorker(clusterProcess, done); } } }

To enable asynchronous initalization of an extension, configure function must be declared with 3 or more arguments, where 3-rd argument is callback, which must be called by extensions when initialization has been finished. Callback accepts one optional argument: an error, if initalization failed.

Debuggability

If you are somehow lost in how master-worker interaction works, feel free to use NODE_DEBUG=luster:eex when launching your app. For example, you can check it within luster examples folder:

cd examples/custom_master_and_ipc/ NODE_DEBUG=luster:eex npm run start

You will see the sequence of events both on master and workers, along with underlying IPC messages.