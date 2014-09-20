openbase logo
lupus

by Randall Degges
0.0.1 (see all)

Aync looping for Node.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Control Flow

Readme

node-lupus

Async looping for Node.js

Async looping for Node.js

Banana Peel Sketch

Meta

Installation

To install lupus using npm, simply run:

$ npm install lupus

In the root of your project directory.

Usage

Once you have lupus installed, you can use it to easily iterate over a large set of numbers asynchronously (without locking up the CPU!):

var lupus = require('lupus');

lupus(0, 100000, function(n) {
  console.log("We're on:", n);
});

Want to run some code after the loop is finished? No problem!

var lupus = require('lupus');

lupus(0, 1000000, function(n) {
  console.log("We're on:", n);
}, function() {
  console.log('All done!');
});

If you were to try the same thing with a typical for loop, you'd use up a TON of memory on your computer, as well as block the Node.js process from executing any other code (bad). Don't believe me? Try running the code sample below yourself =)

for (var i = 0; i < 10000000; i++) {
  console.log("We're on:", i);
}

console.log('All done!');

Author's Note

I didn't want to call this library lupus, but I didn't really have a choice since looper was already taken! Darn.

I kinda-sorta figured oh well, let's just do this the weird way. Screw it.

Changelog

v0.0.1: 9-19-2014

- First release!

