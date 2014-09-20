Async looping for Node.js

Author: Randall Degges

Email: r@rdegges.com

Twitter: @rdegges

Site: http://www.rdegges.com

Status: production ready

Installation

To install lupus using npm, simply run:

npm install lupus

In the root of your project directory.

Usage

Once you have lupus installed, you can use it to easily iterate over a large set of numbers asynchronously (without locking up the CPU!):

var lupus = require ( 'lupus' ); lupus( 0 , 100000 , function ( n ) { console .log( "We're on:" , n); });

Want to run some code after the loop is finished? No problem!

var lupus = require ( 'lupus' ); lupus( 0 , 1000000 , function ( n ) { console .log( "We're on:" , n); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'All done!' ); });

If you were to try the same thing with a typical for loop, you'd use up a TON of memory on your computer, as well as block the Node.js process from executing any other code (bad). Don't believe me? Try running the code sample below yourself =)

for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10000000 ; i++) { console .log( "We're on:" , i); } console .log( 'All done!' );

Author's Note

I didn't want to call this library lupus , but I didn't really have a choice since looper was already taken! Darn.

I kinda-sorta figured oh well, let's just do this the weird way. Screw it.

Changelog

v0.0.1: 9-19-2014