Async looping for Node.js
To install
lupus using npm, simply run:
$ npm install lupus
In the root of your project directory.
Once you have
lupus installed, you can use it to easily iterate over a large
set of numbers asynchronously (without locking up the CPU!):
var lupus = require('lupus');
lupus(0, 100000, function(n) {
console.log("We're on:", n);
});
Want to run some code after the loop is finished? No problem!
var lupus = require('lupus');
lupus(0, 1000000, function(n) {
console.log("We're on:", n);
}, function() {
console.log('All done!');
});
If you were to try the same thing with a typical for loop, you'd use up a TON of memory on your computer, as well as block the Node.js process from executing any other code (bad). Don't believe me? Try running the code sample below yourself =)
for (var i = 0; i < 10000000; i++) {
console.log("We're on:", i);
}
console.log('All done!');
I didn't want to call this library
lupus, but I didn't really have a choice
since
looper was already taken! Darn.
I kinda-sorta figured oh well, let's just do this the weird way. Screw it.
v0.0.1: 9-19-2014
- First release!