openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lun

lunr

by Oliver Nightingale
2.3.9 (see all)

A bit like Solr, but much smaller and not as bright

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

7.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Codereapers

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Lunr.js

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/olivernn/lunr.js

Build Status

A bit like Solr, but much smaller and not as bright.

Example

A very simple search index can be created using the following:

var idx = lunr(function () {
  this.field('title')
  this.field('body')

  this.add({
    "title": "Twelfth-Night",
    "body": "If music be the food of love, play on: Give me excess of it…",
    "author": "William Shakespeare",
    "id": "1"
  })
})

Then searching is as simple as:

idx.search("love")

This returns a list of matching documents with a score of how closely they match the search query as well as any associated metadata about the match:

[
  {
    "ref": "1",
    "score": 0.3535533905932737,
    "matchData": {
      "metadata": {
        "love": {
          "body": {}
        }
      }
    }
  }
]

API documentation is available, as well as a full working example.

Description

Lunr.js is a small, full-text search library for use in the browser. It indexes JSON documents and provides a simple search interface for retrieving documents that best match text queries.

Why

For web applications with all their data already sitting in the client, it makes sense to be able to search that data on the client too. It saves adding extra, compacted services on the server. A local search index will be quicker, there is no network overhead, and will remain available and usable even without a network connection.

Installation

Simply include the lunr.js source file in the page that you want to use it. Lunr.js is supported in all modern browsers.

Alternatively an npm package is also available npm install lunr.

Browsers that do not support ES5 will require a JavaScript shim for Lunr to work. You can either use Augment.js, ES5-Shim or any library that patches old browsers to provide an ES5 compatible JavaScript environment.

Features

  • Full text search support for 14 languages
  • Boost terms at query time or boost entire documents at index time
  • Scope searches to specific fields
  • Fuzzy term matching with wildcards or edit distance

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Codereapers15 Ratings14 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

When nedb died I didn't know what to use and that's when I found lunr.js amazing light weighted embedded nosql database easy to use and documentation is enough to learn anything about it.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial