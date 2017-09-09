I am currently develloping a new version with more recent technologies right now. Check out Tcloud for more informations.
- [Run](#run)
- [Create an invitation code](#create-an-invitation-code)
$ git clone https://github.com/Lunik/Lunik-Torrent.git
$ cd Lunik-Torrent
$ npm install
Configuration into:
configs/config.json
$ npm start
or with forever
$ npm run deamon
/!\ Heroku don't store any data. Once your app shutdown, you will loose all your login and your files. To prevent that you can use kaffeine to keep your app UP 24/24.
Create
config.json following this pattern config.default. Then put it int
/your_config_folder.
Then run:
$ docker pull lunik/lunik-torrent
$ docker run -d \
-p 8080:8080 \
-v /your_config_folder:/usr/src/app/configs \
-v /your_download_folder:/usr/src/app/files \
lunik/lunik-torrent
You need an inscription code provided by the server admin.
Goto to
http://myapp.com/auth/invite?masterKey=MY_MASTER_KEY
For more advanced user
$ curl --data "masterKey=MY_MASTER_KEY" http://localhost:5000/auth/invite
{
"err":false,
"invitationCode":"your_invitation_code"
}
To register go to
http://localhost:5000/login.html#your_invitation_code