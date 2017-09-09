New version

I am currently develloping a new version with more recent technologies right now. Check out Tcloud for more informations.

===== View =====

===== Installation =====

With Git

git clone https://github.com/Lunik/Lunik-Torrent.git cd Lunik-Torrent npm install

Configuration into: configs/config.json

Run

$ npm start or with forever $ npm run deamon

With Heroku

/!\ Heroku don't store any data. Once your app shutdown, you will loose all your login and your files. To prevent that you can use kaffeine to keep your app UP 24/24.

With Docker

Create config.json following this pattern config.default. Then put it int /your_config_folder .

Then run:

$ docker pull lunik/lunik-torrent $ docker run -d \ -p 8080:8080 \ -v /your_config_folder:/usr/src/app/configs \ -v /your_download_folder:/usr/src/app/files \ lunik/lunik-torrent

===== Infos =====

Register

You need an inscription code provided by the server admin.

Create an invitation code

Goto to http://myapp.com/auth/invite?masterKey=MY_MASTER_KEY

For more advanced user

$ curl --data "masterKey=MY_MASTER_KEY" http: { "err" : false , "invitationCode" : "your_invitation_code" }