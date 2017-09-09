openbase logo
by Guillaume MARTINEZ
3.2.8

Web torrent downloader and cloud storage.

Documentation
0

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

17

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Lunik-Torrent

New version

I am currently develloping a new version with more recent technologies right now. Check out Tcloud for more informations.

===== View =====

directory-view torrent-view

===== Installation =====

With Git

$ git clone https://github.com/Lunik/Lunik-Torrent.git
$ cd Lunik-Torrent
$ npm install

Configuration into: configs/config.json

Run

$ npm start
or with forever
$ npm run deamon

With Heroku

Deploy /!\ Heroku don't store any data. Once your app shutdown, you will loose all your login and your files. To prevent that you can use kaffeine to keep your app UP 24/24.

With Docker

Docker Stars Docker Pulls

Create config.json following this pattern config.default. Then put it int /your_config_folder.

Then run:

$ docker pull lunik/lunik-torrent
$ docker run -d \
    -p 8080:8080 \
    -v /your_config_folder:/usr/src/app/configs \
    -v /your_download_folder:/usr/src/app/files \
    lunik/lunik-torrent

===== Infos =====

Register

You need an inscription code provided by the server admin.

Create an invitation code

Goto to http://myapp.com/auth/invite?masterKey=MY_MASTER_KEY

For more advanced user

$ curl --data "masterKey=MY_MASTER_KEY" http://localhost:5000/auth/invite
{
  "err":false,
  "invitationCode":"your_invitation_code"
}

To register go to http://localhost:5000/login.html#your_invitation_code

