lumX

The first responsive front-end framework based on AngularJS & Google Material Design specifications. lumX will help you design your applications faster and more easily. We followed Google Material Design recommendations to bring the best experience to your users.

Quick start

Three quick start options are available:

Download the latest release.

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/lumapps/lumx.git .

. Install with NPM: npm install official-lumx (or Yarn: yarn add official-lumx ).

Documentation

lumX's documentation, included in this repo in the demo directory, is built with Gulp and hosted on Google App Engine at http://ui.lumapps.com. The docs may also be run locally.

Running documentation locally

If necessary, install the Python SDK of Google App Engine. In your environment, declare the variable APPENGINE with the path to your Google App Engine binaries. For example, using bash in a Unix system with the default path will need to edit the .bashrc in your home to add: `` `bash export APPENGINE=/home/USER/google-cloud-sdk/bin/ ` ``

Then install all dependencies:

Run npm install (or yarn install ).

Then run the build system and the server:

Run gulp . In an other terminal, run ./launch.sh (or ./dlaunch.sh if you want to use Docker, recommended on MacOS X). Visit http://localhost:8888 in your browser, and voilà.

or

Run gulp serve . Visit http://localhost:8080 in your browser, and voilà.

How to get help, contribute, or provide feedback

Please refer to our contributing guidelines. The roadmap is available in this repo.

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright 2018 LumApps. Code released under the MIT license.