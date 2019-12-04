The first responsive front-end framework based on AngularJS & Google Material Design specifications. lumX will help you design your applications faster and more easily. We followed Google Material Design recommendations to bring the best experience to your users.
Three quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/lumapps/lumx.git.
npm install official-lumx (or Yarn:
yarn add official-lumx).
lumX's documentation, included in this repo in the demo directory, is built with Gulp and hosted on Google App Engine at http://ui.lumapps.com. The docs may also be run locally.
APPENGINE with the path to your Google App Engine binaries.
For example, using bash in a Unix system with the default path will need to edit the
.bashrc in your home to add:
```bash
export APPENGINE=/home/USER/google-cloud-sdk/bin/
```
Then install all dependencies:
npm install (or
yarn install).
Then run the build system and the server:
gulp.
./launch.sh (or
./dlaunch.sh if you want to use Docker, recommended on MacOS X).
gulp serve.
Please refer to our contributing guidelines. The roadmap is available in this repo.
Code and documentation copyright 2018 LumApps. Code released under the MIT license.