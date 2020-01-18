Lumo is a standalone ClojureScript environment that runs on Node.js and the V8 JavaScript engine. It starts up instantaneously and provides out-of-the-box access to the entire Node.js ecosystem, including a ClojureScript REPL.
Lumo also provides a ClojureScript build API, making it possible to compile ClojureScript projects entirely without the JVM, thanks to the experimental JavaScript version of the Google Closure Compiler.
Read the announcement blog post and our pledge!
If you enjoy Lumo, consider backing or sponsoring the project on
|Platform
|Status
|macOS
|Linux
|Windows
npx is a package runner that comes with node6+. You can try lumo "without install" with:
npx -p lumo-cljs lumo
$ npm install -g lumo-cljs
If you get a permission failure, try this:
$ npm install -g lumo-cljs --unsafe-perm
Note: the installed binary will be named
lumo rather than
lumo-cljs
$ brew install lumo
Note: If you want to install a binary built from master, run
brew install --HEAD lumo
(at your own responsibility).
$ docker pull anmonteiro/lumo:latest
$ docker run -it anmonteiro/lumo
$PATH.
Enter
lumo at the command line to launch the ClojureScript REPL.
$ npm init -y && npm install express request request-promise
$ lumo
Lumo 1.10.1
ClojureScript 1.10.520
...
cljs.user=> (require 'express)
cljs.user=> (require '[request-promise :as rp])
cljs.user=> (def port 3000)
#'cljs.user/port
cljs.user=> (-> (express)
#_=> (.get "/" (fn [req res] (.send res "Hello Lumo")))
#_=> (.listen port))
#object[Server [object Object]]
cljs.user=> (-> (str "http://localhost:" port)
#_=> rp
#_=> (.then (fn [body] (println "\nReceived:" body)))
#_=> (.catch (fn [err] (println "\nOops:" (.-stack err)))))
#object[Promise [object Promise]]
Received: Hello Lumo
Check out
lumo -h for usage instructions and supported command line options.
Also, see the announcement blog post.
Lumo can compile ClojureScript code as of version
1.2.0. See the introductory
blog post.
It is still considered experimental, given the relatively new Google Closure
Compiler port to JavaScript,
but it aims to be at feature parity with the JVM ClojureScript compiler.
The build API mirrors the ClojureScript one. Please reference its
Quick Start and the
Compiler Options. You
can basically just replace the namespace with
lumo.build.api:
(require 'lumo.build.api)
(lumo.build.api/build "src" {:output-to "out/main.js"})
The following example also shows how to use multiple source folders.
(require '[lumo.build.api :as b])
(b/build
(b/inputs "src1" "src2") ;; variadic
{:output-to "out/main.js"})
To build Lumo from source:
boot release.
build/lumo (or
build\lumo.exe if you're
on Windows).
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]
Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]
Copyright © 2016-2017 António Nuno Monteiro
Distributed under the Eclipse Public License (see LICENSE).