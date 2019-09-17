A high performance WebGL tile rendering library

Introduction

Lumo is a lightweight WebGL rendering library designed for highly scalable, customizable, and performant tile-based visualizations. Lumo is composed of simple and extensible interfaces for retrieving, managing, and viewing tile-based data.

While Lumo does provide some higher level data abstractions for WebGL, it assumes a degree of familiarity with the WebGL API and GLSL.

Installation

npm install lumo

Lumo is written in ES6 and requires a 6.x+ distribution of node. The lumo.js and lumo.min.js build files have been transpiled via babeljs using the es2015 preset and should be consumable by most modern browsers.

Example

The following is a simple application that creates a single lumo.Plot and attaches two lumo.TileLayer objects. The first layer base retrieves CARTO Basemap tiles and renders them using the lumo.ImageTileRenderer . The points layer generates random points of varying radius and renders them with the lumo.PointTileRenderer .

import lumo from 'lumo' ; const plot = new lumo.Plot( '#plot' , { continuousZoom : true , inertia : true , wraparound : true , zoom : 3 }); const base = new lumo.TileLayer({ renderer : new lumo.ImageTileRenderer() }); base.requestTile = ( coord, done ) => { const SUBDOMAINS = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]; const s = SUBDOMAINS[(coord.x + coord.y + coord.z) % SUBDOMAINS.length]; const url = `http:/ ${s} .basemaps.cartocdn.com/dark_nolabels/ ${coord.xyz()} .png` ; lumo.loadImage(url, done); }; plot.add(base); const points = new lumo.TileLayer({ renderer : new lumo.PointTileRenderer({ color : [ 0.4 , 1.0 , 0.1 , 0.8 ] }) }); points.requestTile = ( coord, done ) => { const NUM_POINTS = 256 * 32 ; const buffer = new Float32Array ( 3 * NUM_POINTS); for ( let i= 0 ; i<NUM_POINTS; i++) { buffer[i* 3 ] = Math .random() * 256 ; buffer[i* 3 + 1 ] = Math .random() * 256 ; buffer[i* 3 + 2 ] = ( Math .random() * 4 ) + 2 ; } done( null , buffer); }; plot.add(points);

For more usage examples please refer to the lumo-example repository.

Usage

Plot

The central component tying all tile based visualizations together is a lumo.Plot which is instantiated by providing a selector string for the containing DOM element, along with an optional configuration object.

const plot = new lumo.Plot( '#plot' , { continuousZoom : true , inertia : true , wraparound : true , zoom : 3 });

TileLayer

A lumo.TileLayer represents a single source of tile data and is only responsible for retrieving and storing tile data in it's transmission format.

const layer = new lumo.TileLayer(); layer.requestTile = ( coord, done ) => { done( null , {}); }; plot.add(layer)

TileRenderer

A lumo.TileRenderer is attached to a lumo.TileLayer and is responsible for efficiently transforming and storing the data, tile by tile, on the GPU and subsequently rendering any available data to the plot.

const renderer = new lumo.PointTileRenderer(); layer.setRenderer(renderer);

The base lumo.TileRenderer class provides a simple and unstructured class for rendering layer tile data. The lumo.WebGLTileRenderer class provides higher level abstractions for efficiently storing and accessing tile data on the GPU in vertex and texture formats.

Below is an example of a minimalistic vertex-based renderer implemented by extending the lumo.WebGLTileRenderer class:

class SampleRenderer extends WebGLVertexRenderer { constructor (options = {}) { super (options); this .shader = null ; this .atlas = null ; } onAdd(layer) { super .onAdd(layer); this .shader = this .createShader({ vert : ` precision highp float; attribute vec2 aPosition; uniform vec2 uTileOffset; uniform float uScale; uniform mat4 uProjectionMatrix; void main() { vec2 wPosition = (aPosition * uScale) + uTileOffset; gl_PointSize = 4.0; gl_Position = uProjectionMatrix * vec4(wPosition, 0.0, 1.0); } ` , frag : ` precision highp float; void main() { gl_FragColor = vec4(1.0, 1.0, 1.0, 1.0); } ` }); this .atlas = this .createVertexAtlas({ attributePointers : { 0 : { size : 2 , type : 'FLOAT' } } }); return this ; } onRemove(layer) { this .destroyVertexAtlas( this .atlas); this .atlas = null ; this .shader = null ; super .onRemove(layer); return this ; } draw() { const shader = this .shader; const atlas = this .atlas; const proj = this .getOrthoMatrix(); const renderables = this .getRenderables(); shader.use(); shader.setUniform( 'uProjectionMatrix' , proj); atlas.bind(); renderables.forEach( renderable => { shader.setUniform( 'uScale' , renderable.scale); shader.setUniform( 'uTileOffset' , renderable.tileOffset); atlas.draw(renderable.hash, 'POINTS' ); }); atlas.unbind(); return this ; } }

Overlay

An overlay represents a single source of data. The data is not tiled and is added and removed in a global sense. Overlays are typically used when a small amount of client-side static data needs to be displayed.

const overlay = new lumo.PolylineOverlay(); overlay.addPolyline( 'line-id' , [ { x : 0.2 , y : 0.2 }, { x : 0.8 , y : 0.8 }, { x : 0.2 , y : 0.8 }, { x : 0.8 , y : 0.2 }, { x : 0.2 , y : 0.2 } ]); plot.add(overlay)

OverlayRenderer

A lumo.OverlayRenderer is attached to a lumo.Overlay and is responsible for spatially partitioning the data and efficiently rendering any available data to the plot.

const renderer = new lumo.PolylineOverlayRenderer(); overlay.setRenderer(renderer);

Coordinates

There are three coordinate systems used by Lumo. Tile coordinates, plot coordinates and viewport coordinates. All coordinates have the origin [0, 0] as the bottom-left.

Tile Coordinates have three components and follow the TMS specification in the format of {z, x, y}. Each zoom level increases the number of tiles in each dimension by a power of two. These coordinates are used to request and store tiles.

Tile Pixel Coordinates have two components and are the pixel coordinates relative to the bottom-left corner of the respective tile. These coordinates are used to render the tile data.

Plot Coordinates have two components, [0, 0] at the bottom-left corner of the plot, and [1, 1] at the top-right.

Events

All lumo.Plot , lumo.Layer , and lumo.Renderer classes extend the EventEmitter class and are capable of emitting events.

The following events are emitted by Lumo:

Plot

Mouse click : Emitted when the plot is clicked. dblclick : Emitted when the plot is double clicked. mousemove : Emitted when the mouse is moved over the plot. mousedown : Emitted when the mouse button is pressed over the plot. mouseup : Emitted when the mouse button is released over the plot. mouseover : Emitted when the mouse is moved over the plot. mouseout : Emitted when the mouse is moved outside of the plot.

Pan / Zoom zoomstart : Emitted when a new zoom event is handled. zoom : Emitted during each frame of a zoom animation. zoomend : Emitted when a zoom event is complete. panstart : Emitted when a new pan event is handled. pan : Emitted during each frame of a pan animation. panend : Emitted when a pan event is complete.

Resize resize : Emitted whenever the plot dimensions change.

Frame frame : Emitted at the beginning of every render frame.



TileLayer

Mouse click : Emitted when an element of the layer is clicked. dblclick : Emitted when an element of the layer is double clicked. mousemove : Emitted when the mouse is moved over an element of the layer. mousedown : Emitted when the mouse button is pressed over an element of the layer. mouseup : Emitted when the mouse button is released over an element of the layer. mouseover : Emitted when the mouse is moved over an element of the layer. mouseout : Emitted when the mouse is moved outside of an element of the layer.

Tile tilerequest : Emitted when a tile is requested for the layer. tileadd : Emitted when a tile is received and added to the layer. tilefailure : Emitted when a tile request fails and the tile is rejected. tilediscard : Emitted when a tile is received but is deemed stale and discarded. tileremove : Emitted when a tile is evicted from the layer. load : Emitted when a all pending tiles have loaded for the layer.

Pan / Zoom zoomstart : Emitted when a new zoom event is handled. zoom : Emitted during each frame of a zoom animation. zoomend : Emitted when a zoom event is complete. panstart : Emitted when a new pan event is handled. pan : Emitted during each frame of a pan animation. panend : Emitted when a pan event is complete.

Refresh refresh : Emitted whenever the layer is refreshed, all data is flushed and any state is cleared.



Overlay