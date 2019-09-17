A high performance WebGL tile rendering library
Lumo is a lightweight WebGL rendering library designed for highly scalable, customizable, and performant tile-based visualizations. Lumo is composed of simple and extensible interfaces for retrieving, managing, and viewing tile-based data.
While Lumo does provide some higher level data abstractions for WebGL, it assumes a degree of familiarity with the WebGL API and GLSL.
npm install lumo
Lumo is written in ES6 and requires a 6.x+ distribution of node. The
lumo.js and
lumo.min.js build files have been transpiled via babeljs using the es2015 preset and should be consumable by most modern browsers.
The following is a simple application that creates a single
lumo.Plot and attaches two
lumo.TileLayer objects. The first layer
base retrieves CARTO Basemap tiles and renders them using the
lumo.ImageTileRenderer. The
points layer generates random points of varying radius and renders them with the
lumo.PointTileRenderer.
import lumo from 'lumo';
// Plot
const plot = new lumo.Plot('#plot', {
continuousZoom: true,
inertia: true,
wraparound: true,
zoom: 3
});
// WebGL CARTO Image Layer
const base = new lumo.TileLayer({
renderer: new lumo.ImageTileRenderer()
});
base.requestTile = (coord, done) => {
const SUBDOMAINS = [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd' ];
const s = SUBDOMAINS[(coord.x + coord.y + coord.z) % SUBDOMAINS.length];
const url = `http:/${s}.basemaps.cartocdn.com/dark_nolabels/${coord.xyz()}.png`;
lumo.loadImage(url, done);
};
plot.add(base);
// WebGL Point Layer
const points = new lumo.TileLayer({
renderer: new lumo.PointTileRenderer({
color: [ 0.4, 1.0, 0.1, 0.8 ]
})
});
points.requestTile = (coord, done) => {
const NUM_POINTS = 256 * 32;
const buffer = new Float32Array(3 * NUM_POINTS);
for (let i=0; i<NUM_POINTS; i++) {
buffer[i*3] = Math.random() * 256; // x
buffer[i*3+1] = Math.random() * 256; // y
buffer[i*3+2] = (Math.random() * 4) + 2; // radius
}
done(null, buffer);
};
plot.add(points);
The central component tying all tile based visualizations together is a
lumo.Plot which is instantiated by providing a selector string for the containing DOM element, along with an optional configuration object.
const plot = new lumo.Plot('#plot', {
continuousZoom: true,
inertia: true,
wraparound: true,
zoom: 3
});
A
lumo.TileLayer represents a single source of tile data and is only responsible for retrieving and storing tile data in it's transmission format.
const layer = new lumo.TileLayer();
layer.requestTile = (coord, done) => {
done(null, {});
};
plot.add(layer)
A
lumo.TileRenderer is attached to a
lumo.TileLayer and is responsible for efficiently transforming and storing the data, tile by tile, on the GPU and subsequently rendering any available data to the plot.
const renderer = new lumo.PointTileRenderer();
layer.setRenderer(renderer);
The base
lumo.TileRenderer class provides a simple and unstructured class for rendering layer tile data. The
lumo.WebGLTileRenderer class provides higher level abstractions for efficiently storing and accessing tile data on the GPU in vertex and texture formats.
Below is an example of a minimalistic vertex-based renderer implemented by extending the
lumo.WebGLTileRenderer class:
class SampleRenderer extends WebGLVertexRenderer {
constructor(options = {}) {
super(options);
this.shader = null;
this.atlas = null;
}
onAdd(layer) {
super.onAdd(layer);
// Instantiate the shader object providing the source for both the
// vertex and fragment shaders.
this.shader = this.createShader({
vert:
`
precision highp float;
attribute vec2 aPosition;
uniform vec2 uTileOffset;
uniform float uScale;
uniform mat4 uProjectionMatrix;
void main() {
vec2 wPosition = (aPosition * uScale) + uTileOffset;
gl_PointSize = 4.0;
gl_Position = uProjectionMatrix * vec4(wPosition, 0.0, 1.0);
}
`,
frag:
`
precision highp float;
void main() {
gl_FragColor = vec4(1.0, 1.0, 1.0, 1.0);
}
`
});
// Create the vertex atlas to store the vertex data, in this case we
// only have a single vertex attribute, the position.
// This method registers handles to pipe the tile data and created
// atlas to the `addTile` and `removeTile` methods.
this.atlas = this.createVertexAtlas({
attributePointers: {
0: {
size: 2,
type: 'FLOAT'
}
}
});
return this;
}
onRemove(layer) {
// Clean up the vertex atlas and remove `addTile` and `removeTile`
// handlers.
this.destroyVertexAtlas(this.atlas);
this.atlas = null;
this.shader = null;
super.onRemove(layer);
return this;
}
draw() {
const shader = this.shader;
const atlas = this.atlas;
const proj = this.getOrthoMatrix();
const renderables = this.getRenderables();
// use shader
shader.use();
// set projection
shader.setUniform('uProjectionMatrix', proj);
// binds the vertex atlas
atlas.bind();
// for each renderable tile
renderables.forEach(renderable => {
// set tile uniforms
shader.setUniform('uScale', renderable.scale);
shader.setUniform('uTileOffset', renderable.tileOffset);
// draw the points
atlas.draw(renderable.hash, 'POINTS');
});
// unbind the vertex atlas
atlas.unbind();
return this;
}
}
An overlay represents a single source of data. The data is not tiled and is added and removed in a global sense. Overlays are typically used when a small amount of client-side static data needs to be displayed.
const overlay = new lumo.PolylineOverlay();
overlay.addPolyline('line-id', [
{ x: 0.2, y: 0.2 },
{ x: 0.8, y: 0.8 },
{ x: 0.2, y: 0.8 },
{ x: 0.8, y: 0.2 },
{ x: 0.2, y: 0.2 }
]);
plot.add(overlay)
A
lumo.OverlayRenderer is attached to a
lumo.Overlay and is responsible for spatially partitioning the data and efficiently rendering any available data to the plot.
const renderer = new lumo.PolylineOverlayRenderer();
overlay.setRenderer(renderer);
There are three coordinate systems used by Lumo. Tile coordinates, plot coordinates and viewport coordinates. All coordinates have the origin [0, 0] as the bottom-left.
Tile Coordinates have three components and follow the TMS specification in the format of {z, x, y}. Each zoom level increases the number of tiles in each dimension by a power of two. These coordinates are used to request and store tiles.
Tile Pixel Coordinates have two components and are the pixel coordinates relative to the bottom-left corner of the respective tile. These coordinates are used to render the tile data.
Plot Coordinates have two components, [0, 0] at the bottom-left corner of the plot, and [1, 1] at the top-right.
All
lumo.Plot,
lumo.Layer, and
lumo.Renderer classes extend the
EventEmitter class and are capable of emitting events.
The following events are emitted by Lumo: