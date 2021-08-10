A collection of helpful commands designed to smooth out the development and management of event-based, distributed applications.
Lumigo-cli also powers the Stackoscope that runs health-check on Serverless environments to detect security, cost, scalability, resilience, and performance issues.
$ npm install -g lumigo-cli
$ lumigo-cli COMMAND
running command...
$ lumigo-cli (-v|--version|version)
lumigo-cli/0.40.1 darwin-x64 node-v14.3.0
$ lumigo-cli --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli COMMAND
...
lumigo-cli analyze-lambda-cold-starts
lumigo-cli analyze-lambda-cost
lumigo-cli clear-account
lumigo-cli feedback
lumigo-cli help [COMMAND]
lumigo-cli list-kinesis-shards
lumigo-cli list-kinesis-streams
lumigo-cli list-lambda
lumigo-cli measure-lambda-cold-starts
lumigo-cli powertune-lambda
lumigo-cli replay-sqs-dlq
lumigo-cli s3-select-batch
lumigo-cli scanner
lumigo-cli send-to-sns
lumigo-cli send-to-sqs
lumigo-cli sls-remove
lumigo-cli switch-profile
lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-events-bus
lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-events-rule
lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-logs
lumigo-cli tail-dynamodb
lumigo-cli tail-eventbridge-bus
lumigo-cli tail-eventbridge-rule
lumigo-cli tail-kinesis
lumigo-cli tail-sns
lumigo-cli tail-sqs
lumigo-cli whoami
lumigo-cli analyze-lambda-cold-starts
Analyze Lambda functions cold starts in ALL regions
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli analyze-lambda-cold-starts
OPTIONS
-d, --days=days only find cold starts in the last X days
-h, --hours=hours only find cold starts in the last X hours
-m, --minutes=minutes [default: 60] only find cold starts in the last X minutes
-n, --name=name only analyze this function, e.g. hello-world
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region only include functions in an AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/analyze-lambda-cold-starts.js
lumigo-cli analyze-lambda-cost
Analyze Lambda functions costs in ALL regions
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli analyze-lambda-cost
OPTIONS
-d, --days=days analyze lambda cost for the last X days
-n, --name=name only analyze this function, e.g. hello-world
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region only include functions in an AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/analyze-lambda-cost.js
lumigo-cli clear-account
Clear your AWS account from all supported resources. Use with cautious!
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli clear-account
OPTIONS
-f, --force Skip prompt. Use mainly in CI/CD environments
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --retries=retries [default: 2] How many times to try to delete stubborn resource
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/clear-account.js
lumigo-cli feedback
Suggest feature or report bug
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli feedback
OPTIONS
-d, --description=description issue description
-s, --subject=subject (required) issue title
-t, --type=feature|bug (required) feedback type
See code: src/commands/feedback.js
lumigo-cli help [COMMAND]
display help for lumigo-cli
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
See code: @oclif/plugin-help
lumigo-cli list-kinesis-shards
Lists the shards of a Kinesis stream
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli list-kinesis-shards
OPTIONS
-n, --streamName=streamName (required) name of the Kinesis stream, e.g. event-stream-dev
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/list-kinesis-shards.js
lumigo-cli list-kinesis-streams
Lists the Kinesis streams
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli list-kinesis-streams
OPTIONS
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/list-kinesis-streams.js
lumigo-cli list-lambda
List Lambda functions in ALL regions
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli list-lambda
OPTIONS
-i, --inactive only include functions that are inactive for 30 days
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region only include functions in an AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/list-lambda.js
lumigo-cli measure-lambda-cold-starts
Measures a function's cold start duration (i.e. duration + initDuration)
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli measure-lambda-cold-starts
OPTIONS
-e, --payload=payload [default: {}] the JSON payload to send to the function
-f, --file=file file that contains the JSON payload to send to the function
-i, --invocations=invocations [default: 100] the number of invocations to run for each configuration
-n, --functionName=functionName (required) name of the Lambda function
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/measure-lambda-cold-starts.js
lumigo-cli powertune-lambda
Powertunes a Lambda function for cost or speed
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli powertune-lambda
OPTIONS
-e, --payload=payload [default: {}] the JSON payload to send to the function
-f, --file=file file that contains the JSON payload to send to the function
-i, --invocations=invocations [default: 100] the number of invocations to run for each configuration
-n, --functionName=functionName (required) name of the Lambda function
-o, --outputFile=outputFile output file for the powertune SAR response
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
-s, --strategy=cost|speed|balanced (required) what to powertune the function for - "cost", "speed" or "balanced"
-v, --powerValues=powerValues comma-separated list of power values to be tested, e.g. 128,256,512,1024
-w, --balancedWeight=balancedWeight the trade-off between cost and time, 0.0 is equivalent to "speed" strategy, 1.0
is equivalent to "cost" strategy
-z, --noVisualization suppresses the prompt to show visualization
--autoOptimize if true, apply the optimal configuration at the end of its execution
--autoOptimizeAlias=autoOptimizeAlias the state machine will create or update this alias with the new optimal power
value
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
--parallelInvocation run invocations in parallel
See code: src/commands/powertune-lambda.js
lumigo-cli replay-sqs-dlq
Replays the messages in a SQS DLQ back to the main queue
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli replay-sqs-dlq
OPTIONS
-c, --concurrency=concurrency [default: 10] how many concurrent pollers to run
-d, --dlqQueueName=dlqQueueName (required) name of the SQS DLQ queue, e.g. task-queue-dlq-dev
-k, --keep whether to keep the replayed messages in the DLQ
-n, --targetName=targetName (required) name of the target SQS queue/SNS topic, e.g. task-queue-dev
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
-t, --targetType=SQS|SNS|Kinesis [default: SQS] valid values are SQS [default], SNS, and Kinesis
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
--targetProfile=targetProfile AWS CLI profile name to use for the target account
--targetRegion=targetRegion AWS region for the target resource, e.g. eu-west-1
See code: src/commands/replay-sqs-dlq.js
lumigo-cli s3-select-batch
Runs S3 Select on a batch of S3 objects, e.g. by prefix
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli s3-select-batch
OPTIONS
-b, --bucket=bucket (required) name of the S3 bucket
-c, --concurrency=concurrency [default: 10] how many concurrent S3 Select operations to run
-e, --expression=expression (required) the expression used to query each object
-f, --fileType=CSV|JSON|Parquet (required) What format are the files in? CSV, JSON, or Parquet
-o, --outputFile=outputFile output filename, if omitted, records would be printed in the console
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
-x, --prefix=prefix (required) object prefix
--compressionType=(NONE|GZIP|BZIP2) [default: NONE] the objects' compression format - NONE, GZIP or BZIP2
--csvConfig=csvConfig [default: {}] JSON config on how to parse CSV files
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
--jsonConfig=jsonConfig [default: {"Type": "DOCUMENT"}] JSON config on how to parse JSON files
--outputCsvConfig=outputCsvConfig [default: {}] JSON config on how to format the output file in CSV
--outputJsonConfig=outputJsonConfig [default: {}] JSON config on how to format the output file in JSON
See code: src/commands/s3-select-batch.js
lumigo-cli scanner
Use Lumigo Stackoscope to scan your AWS account and suggest improvements
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli scanner
OPTIONS
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/scanner.js
lumigo-cli send-to-sns
Sends each line in the specified file as a message to a SNS topic
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli send-to-sns
OPTIONS
-c, --concurrency=concurrency [default: 10] how many concurrent pollers to run
-f, --filePath=filePath (required) path to the file
-n, --topicName=topicName (required) name of the SNS topic, e.g. my-topic-dev
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/send-to-sns.js
lumigo-cli send-to-sqs
Sends each line in the specified file as a message to a SQS queue
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli send-to-sqs
OPTIONS
-f, --filePath=filePath (required) path to the file
-n, --queueName=queueName (required) name of the SQS queue, e.g. task-queue-dev
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/send-to-sqs.js
lumigo-cli sls-remove
Deletes a CloudFormation stack that was generated by the Serverless framework
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli sls-remove
OPTIONS
-e, --emptyS3Buckets empty all S3 buckets that are part of the stack
-n, --stackName=stackName (required) name of the CloudFormation stack, e.g. hello-world-dev
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/sls-remove.js
lumigo-cli switch-profile
Switch AWS profiles
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli switch-profile
See code: src/commands/switch-profile.js
lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-events-bus
Tail a CloudWatch Events bus
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-events-bus
OPTIONS
-n, --eventBusName=eventBusName name of the CloudWatch Events bus, if omitted, then the default bus is used
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/tail-cloudwatch-events-bus.js
lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-events-rule
Tail a CloudWatch Events rule
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-events-rule
OPTIONS
-b, --eventBusName=eventBusName name of the CloudWatch Events bus
-n, --ruleName=ruleName (required) name of the CloudWatch Events rule
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/tail-cloudwatch-events-rule.js
lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-logs
Tail a CloudWatch Log Group
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-logs
OPTIONS
-f, --filterPattern=filterPattern filter pattern for the logs, see
https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/logs/FilterAndPatternSyntax.htm
l
-i, --interval=interval [default: 1000] interval (ms) for polling CloudWatch Logs
-n, --namePrefix=namePrefix (required) name prefix of the log group, e.g. /aws/lambda/workshop-dev-
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/tail-cloudwatch-logs.js
lumigo-cli tail-dynamodb
Tails the records going into a DynamoDB stream
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli tail-dynamodb
OPTIONS
-e, --endpoint=endpoint DynamoDB endpoint (for when using dynamodb-local)
-n, --tableName=tableName (required) name of the DynamoDB table, e.g. users-dev
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/tail-dynamodb.js
lumigo-cli tail-eventbridge-bus
Tail an EventBridge bus
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli tail-eventbridge-bus
OPTIONS
-n, --eventBusName=eventBusName name of the EventBridge bus, if omitted, then the default bus is used
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/tail-eventbridge-bus.js
lumigo-cli tail-eventbridge-rule
Tail an EventBridge rule
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli tail-eventbridge-rule
OPTIONS
-b, --eventBusName=eventBusName name of the EventBridge bus
-n, --ruleName=ruleName (required) name of the EventBridge rule
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/tail-eventbridge-rule.js
lumigo-cli tail-kinesis
Tails the records going into a Kinesis stream
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli tail-kinesis
OPTIONS
-n, --streamName=streamName (required) name of the Kinesis stream, e.g. event-stream-dev
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/tail-kinesis.js
lumigo-cli tail-sns
Tails the messages going into a SNS topic
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli tail-sns
OPTIONS
-n, --topicName=topicName (required) name of the SNS topic, e.g. task-topic-dev
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/tail-sns.js
lumigo-cli tail-sqs
Tails the messages going into a SQS queue
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli tail-sqs
OPTIONS
-n, --queueName=queueName (required) name of the SQS queue, e.g. task-queue-dev
-p, --profile=profile AWS CLI profile name
-r, --region=region (required) AWS region, e.g. us-east-1
--httpProxy=httpProxy URL of the http/https proxy (when running in a corporate network)
See code: src/commands/tail-sqs.js
lumigo-cli whoami
See your current AWS profile name
USAGE
$ lumigo-cli whoami
See code: src/commands/whoami.js