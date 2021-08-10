A collection of helpful commands designed to smooth out the development and management of event-based, distributed applications.

Lumigo-cli also powers the Stackoscope that runs health-check on Serverless environments to detect security, cost, scalability, resilience, and performance issues.

Usage

$ npm install -g lumigo-cli $ lumigo-cli COMMAND running command... $ lumigo-cli (-v|--version|version) lumigo-cli/0.40.1 darwin-x64 node-v14.3.0 $ lumigo-cli --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ lumigo-cli COMMAND ...

Commands

Analyze Lambda functions cold starts in ALL regions

USAGE $ lumigo-cli analyze -lambda-cold-starts OPTIONS -d, -h, -m, -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/analyze-lambda-cold-starts.js

Analyze Lambda functions costs in ALL regions

USAGE $ lumigo-cli analyze -lambda- cost OPTIONS -d, -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/analyze-lambda-cost.js

Clear your AWS account from all supported resources. Use with cautious!

USAGE $ lumigo-cli clear-account OPTIONS -f, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/clear-account.js

lumigo-cli feedback

Suggest feature or report bug

USAGE $ lumigo-cli feedback OPTIONS -d, -s, -t,

See code: src/commands/feedback.js

lumigo-cli help [COMMAND]

display help for lumigo-cli

USAGE $ lumigo-cli help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

Lists the shards of a Kinesis stream

USAGE $ lumigo-cli list-kinesis-shards OPTIONS -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/list-kinesis-shards.js

Lists the Kinesis streams

USAGE $ lumigo-cli list-kinesis-streams OPTIONS -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/list-kinesis-streams.js

List Lambda functions in ALL regions

USAGE $ lumigo-cli list-lambda OPTIONS -i, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/list-lambda.js

Measures a function's cold start duration (i.e. duration + initDuration)

USAGE $ lumigo-cli measure-lambda-cold-starts OPTIONS -e, -f, -i, -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/measure-lambda-cold-starts.js

Powertunes a Lambda function for cost or speed

USAGE $ lumigo-cli powertune-lambda OPTIONS -e, -f, -i, -n, -o, -p, -r, -s, -v, -w, is equivalent to "cost" strategy -z, value

See code: src/commands/powertune-lambda.js

Replays the messages in a SQS DLQ back to the main queue

USAGE $ lumigo-cli replay-sqs-dlq OPTIONS -c, -d, -k, -n, -p, -r, -t,

See code: src/commands/replay-sqs-dlq.js

Runs S3 Select on a batch of S3 objects, e.g. by prefix

USAGE $ lumigo-cli s3- select -batch OPTIONS -b, -c, -e, -f, -o, -p, -r, -x,

See code: src/commands/s3-select-batch.js

lumigo-cli scanner

Use Lumigo Stackoscope to scan your AWS account and suggest improvements

USAGE $ lumigo-cli scanner OPTIONS -p,

See code: src/commands/scanner.js

Sends each line in the specified file as a message to a SNS topic

USAGE $ lumigo-cli send- to -sns OPTIONS -c, -f, -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/send-to-sns.js

Sends each line in the specified file as a message to a SQS queue

USAGE $ lumigo-cli send- to -sqs OPTIONS -f, -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/send-to-sqs.js

Deletes a CloudFormation stack that was generated by the Serverless framework

USAGE $ lumigo-cli sls-remove OPTIONS -e, -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/sls-remove.js

Switch AWS profiles

USAGE $ lumigo-cli switch -profile

See code: src/commands/switch-profile.js

Tail a CloudWatch Events bus

USAGE $ lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-events-bus OPTIONS -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/tail-cloudwatch-events-bus.js

Tail a CloudWatch Events rule

USAGE $ lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-events- rule OPTIONS -b, -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/tail-cloudwatch-events-rule.js

Tail a CloudWatch Log Group

USAGE $ lumigo-cli tail-cloudwatch-logs OPTIONS -f, https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/logs/FilterAndPatternSyntax.htm l -i, -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/tail-cloudwatch-logs.js

Tails the records going into a DynamoDB stream

USAGE $ lumigo-cli tail-dynamodb OPTIONS -e, -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/tail-dynamodb.js

Tail an EventBridge bus

USAGE $ lumigo-cli tail-eventbridge-bus OPTIONS -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/tail-eventbridge-bus.js

Tail an EventBridge rule

USAGE $ lumigo-cli tail-eventbridge- rule OPTIONS -b, -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/tail-eventbridge-rule.js

Tails the records going into a Kinesis stream

USAGE $ lumigo-cli tail-kinesis OPTIONS -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/tail-kinesis.js

Tails the messages going into a SNS topic

USAGE $ lumigo-cli tail-sns OPTIONS -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/tail-sns.js

Tails the messages going into a SQS queue

USAGE $ lumigo-cli tail-sqs OPTIONS -n, -p, -r,

See code: src/commands/tail-sqs.js

lumigo-cli whoami

See your current AWS profile name

USAGE $ lumigo-cli whoami

See code: src/commands/whoami.js