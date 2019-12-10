Lumie is a lightweight module that allows you to set up a scalable controllers architecture for your nodejs project.
✅ Maintainable
✅ Scalable
✅ Quick setup
✅ Easily testable
npm install lumie
Lumie goes through the files and folders inside your controllers directory to find what we call "routing definitions".
Each controllers are defined in files, which export their routing definitions ( example )
By default, we use the name of the file that exports the routing definition to name the route
/ >
controllers >
cars.js will create the endpoints
/cars/*
/ >
controllers >
admin >
rules.js will create the endpoints
/admin/rules/*
/ >
controllers >
users >
users.routing.js will create the endpoints
/users/*
const express = require("express");
const path = require("path");
const lumie = require("lumie");
const app = express();
lumie.load(app, {
preURL: "api",
verbose: true,
ignore: ["*.spec", "*.action"],
controllers_path: path.join(__dirname, "controllers")
});
const server = app.listen(3000, "127.0.0.1", () => {
const { address, port } = server.address();
console.log("Example app listening at http://%s:%s", address, port);
});
|Name
|type
|default value
|Description
|verbose
boolean
false
|Will print or not the routes name in the console
|preURL
string
/
|Prefix your route URLs
|ignore
string[]
null
|Lumie will not try to find a routing definition in those files.
|controllers_path
string
|none, this option is required
|The path of your controllers folder.
|routing_files
string
*.routing
|How you want to name routing files.
|permissions
function
null
|A function that takes in parameter a level access and returns an express middleware. This is useful if you want to restrict access for some URLs. With this option enabled, you will be able to set in each route configuration an option level that will be passed to your permission function ( example )
project/
├── controllers/
│ ├── users/
│ │ ├── users.routing.js
│ │ ├── users.action.js
│ │ └── users.spec.js
│ ├── cars/
│ │ ├── cars.routing.js
│ │ ├── cars.spec.js
| | ├── cars-get.action.js
│ │ └── cars-post.action.js
│ └── simple-ctrl.js
├── core/
│ └── permissions.js
├── app.js
└── package.json
const postCars = require("./cars-post.action");
const getCars = require("./cars-get.action");
module.exports = {
path: "awesome-cars", // rename the path of the route (optional)
'/': {
post: {
middlewares: postCars.middlewares,
action: postCars.action,
level: 'public'
},
get: {
action: getCars.getAll,
level: 'public'
}
},
'/:id': {
get: {
action: getCars.getOne,
level: 'public'
}
}
};
'/<name of your route>': {
< get | put | delete | post >: {
action: < function(req, res) >,
level: < parameters of you permission function >, // Optional
middlewares: < Array(function(req, res, next)) >// Optional
}
}
There is 2 common way to create a controller with Lumie, you can take a look here to learn how to implement them.
[your-controller-name].routing.js which contains the routing definition
[your-controller-name].actions.js which contains the action functions of the controller.
[your-controller-name].spec.js This one is optional
If your controller is pretty heavy, with a lot of functions, we recommend to create one file per action (
create-user.action.js,
get-user.action.js, etc… ) (sample)
This software is licensed under the MIT © Alex Levacher