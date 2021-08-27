⚠️ Lumber is now deprecated. Please use Forest CLI instead. ⚠️
Lumber is the CLI tool used to install Forest Admin, the Admin Panel framework. Forest Admin has been designed with scalability in mind to fit requirements from small projects to mature companies.
Forest Admin consists of two components:
All of your CRUD operations are natively supported. The API automatically supports your data models' validation and allows you to easily extend or override any API routes' with your very own custom logic.
Forest Admin has a built-in search allowing you to run basic queries to retrieve your application's data. Set advanced filters based on fields and relationships to handle complex search use cases.
Sorting and pagination features are natively handled by the Admin API. We're continuously optimizing how queries are run in order to display results faster and reduce the load of your servers.
A custom action is a button which allows you to trigger an API call to execute a custom logic. With virtually no limitations, you can extend the way you manipulate data and trigger actions (e.g. refund a customer, apply a coupon, ban a user, etc.)
Sometimes you need to export your data to a good old fashioned CSV. Yes, we know this can come in handy sometimes :-)
Get in app access to a subset of your application data by doing a basic search or typing an SQL query or implementing an API route.
Forest Admin is able to tap into your actual data to chart out your metrics using a simple UI panel, a SQL query or a custom API call.
The WYSIWYG interface saves you a tremendous amount of frontend development time using drag'n'drop as well as advanced widgets to build customizable views.
Code your own views using JS, HTML, and CSS to display your application data in a more appropriate way (e.g. Kanban, Map, Calendar, Gallery, etc.).
Without any lines of code, manage directly from the UI who has access or can act on which data using a team-based permission system.
Leverage data from third-party services by reconciling it with your application’s data and providing it directly to your Admin Panel. All your actions can be performed at the same place, bringing additional intelligence to your Admin Panel and ensuring consistency.
Assign your teammates to specific tasks, leave a note or simply comment a record, thereby simplifying collaboration all across your organization.
Monitor each action executed and follow the trail of modification on any data with an extensive activity log system.
$ lumber [command]
generate <appName> generate a backend application with an ORM/ODM configured.
login log into Forest Admin API.
logout log out from Forest Admin API.
help [cmd] display help for [cmd]
To publish the docker image:
docker build -t forestadmin/lumber .
docker login
docker push forestadmin/lumber
