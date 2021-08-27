openbase logo
lumber-cli

by ForestAdmin
4.2.0 (see all)

Install Forest Admin in minutes.

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
951

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Lumber

npm package Build Status Test Coverage semantic-release

Forest Admin logo

⚠️ Lumber is now deprecated. Please use Forest CLI instead. ⚠️

Lumber is the CLI tool used to install Forest Admin, the Admin Panel framework. Forest Admin has been designed with scalability in mind to fit requirements from small projects to mature companies.

Getting started

Get your admin panel running in minutes by installing Forest Admin: https://app.forestadmin.com/signup

How it works

Howitworks

Forest Admin consists of two components:

  • The Admin Frontend is the user interface where you'll manage your data and configuration.
  • The Admin Backend API hosted on your servers where you can find and extend your data models and all the business logic (routes, actions, …) related to your admin panel.

Documentation

https://docs.forestadmin.com/documentation/

Features

CRUD

All of your CRUD operations are natively supported. The API automatically supports your data models' validation and allows you to easily extend or override any API routes' with your very own custom logic.

CRUD

Search & Filters

Forest Admin has a built-in search allowing you to run basic queries to retrieve your application's data. Set advanced filters based on fields and relationships to handle complex search use cases.

Search and Filters

Sorting & Pagination

Sorting and pagination features are natively handled by the Admin API. We're continuously optimizing how queries are run in order to display results faster and reduce the load of your servers.

Sorting and Pagination

Custom action

A custom action is a button which allows you to trigger an API call to execute a custom logic. With virtually no limitations, you can extend the way you manipulate data and trigger actions (e.g. refund a customer, apply a coupon, ban a user, etc.)

Sorting and Pagination

Export

Sometimes you need to export your data to a good old fashioned CSV. Yes, we know this can come in handy sometimes :-)

Export

Segments

Get in app access to a subset of your application data by doing a basic search or typing an SQL query or implementing an API route.

Segments

Dashboards

Forest Admin is able to tap into your actual data to chart out your metrics using a simple UI panel, a SQL query or a custom API call.

Dashboard

WYSIWYG

The WYSIWYG interface saves you a tremendous amount of frontend development time using drag'n'drop as well as advanced widgets to build customizable views.

WYSIWYG

Custom HTML/JS/CSS

Code your own views using JS, HTML, and CSS to display your application data in a more appropriate way (e.g. Kanban, Map, Calendar, Gallery, etc.).

Custom views

Team-based permissions

Without any lines of code, manage directly from the UI who has access or can act on which data using a team-based permission system.

Team based permissions

Third-party integrations

Leverage data from third-party services by reconciling it with your application’s data and providing it directly to your Admin Panel. All your actions can be performed at the same place, bringing additional intelligence to your Admin Panel and ensuring consistency.

Third-party integrations

Notes & Comments

Assign your teammates to specific tasks, leave a note or simply comment a record, thereby simplifying collaboration all across your organization.

Notes and Comments

Activity logs

Monitor each action executed and follow the trail of modification on any data with an extensive activity log system.

Activity logs

Commands

$ lumber [command]

  • generate <appName> generate a backend application with an ORM/ODM configured.
  • login log into Forest Admin API.
  • logout log out from Forest Admin API.
  • help [cmd] display help for [cmd]

Who Uses Forest Admin

Contribute

To publish the docker image:

docker build -t forestadmin/lumber .
docker login
docker push forestadmin/lumber

Community

👇 Join our Developers community for support and more

Discourse developers community

