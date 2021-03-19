NOTICE: SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT HAS ENDED
This projected was owned and maintained by Walmart. This project has reached its end of life and Walmart no longer supports this project.
We will no longer be monitoring the issues for this project or reviewing pull requests. You are free to continue using this project under the license terms or forks of this project at your own risk. This project is no longer subject to Walmart's bug bounty program or other security monitoring.
We recommend you take the following action:
For security reasons, Walmart does not transfer the ownership of our primary repos on Github or other platforms to other individuals/organizations. Further, we do not transfer ownership of packages for public package management systems.
If you would like to fork this package and continue development, you should choose a new name for the project and create your own packages, build automation, etc.
Please review the licensing terms of this project, which continue to be in effect even after decommission.
Lumbar is a js-build tool that takes a general codebase and list of platforms to generate modular platform specific applications.
npm install -g lumbar
See thorax-seed for an example project.
var port = 8000,
publicDir = './public',
lumbarFile = './lumbar.json';
grunt.loadNpmTasks('lumbar');
grunt.initConfig({
server: {
base: publicDir,
port: port
},
lumbar: {
// performs an initial build so when tests
// and initial open are run, code is built
build: {
build: lumbarFile,
output: publicDir
},
// a long running process that will watch
// for updates, to include another long
// running task such as "watch", set
// background: true
watch: {
background: false,
watch: lumbarFile,
output: publicDir
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', 'lumbar:build server lumbar:watch');
See release-notes for release history.