Get stats on your Node.js HTTP server requests.

Emits two events:

request when ever a request starts: Passes a Request object that can later be used to query for the progress of a long running request

when ever a request starts: Passes a Request object that can later be used to query for the progress of a long running request complete when ever a request completes: Passes a stats object containing the overall stats for the entire HTTP request

Installation

npm install request-stats --save

Example usage

Get stats for each completed HTTP request:

var requestStats = require ( 'request-stats' ) var server = http.createServer(...) requestStats(server, function ( stats ) { console .log(stats) })

Get periodic stats for long running requests:

var server = http.createServer(...) var stats = requestStats(server) stats.on( 'request' , function ( req ) { var interval = setInterval( function ( ) { var progress = req.progress() console .log(progress) if (progress.completed) clearInterval(interval) }, 1000 ) })

API

Constructor

Attach request-stats to a HTTP server.

Initialize request-stats with an instance a HTTP server. Returns a StatsEmitter object. Optionally provide a callback which will be called for each completed HTTP request with a stats object (see stats object details below).

If no callback is provided, you can later attach a listener on the "complete" event.

Attach request-stats to a single HTTP request.

Initialize request-stats with an instance a HTTP request and response. Returns a StatsEmitter object. Optionally provide a callback which will be called with a stats object when the HTTP request completes (see stats object details below).

If no callback is provided, you can later attach a listener on the "complete" event.

StatsEmitter object

Calls the callback function with a stats object when a HTTP request completes:

{ ok : true , time : 0 , req : { bytes : 0 , headers : { ... }, method : 'POST' , path : '...' , ip : '...' , raw : [ Object ] }, res : { bytes : 0 , headers : { ... }, status : 200 , raw : [ Object ] } }

Calls the callback function with a special Request object when a HTTP request is made to the server.

Request object

The Request object should not be confused with the Node.js http.IncomingMessage object. The request-stats Request object provides only a single but powerfull function:

Returns a progress object if called while a HTTP request is in progress. If called multiple times, the returned progress object will contain the delta of the previous call to .progress() .

{ completed : false , time : 0 , timeDelta : 0 , req : { bytes : 0 , bytesDelta : 0 , speed : 0 , bytesLeft : 0 , timeLeft : 0 }, res : { bytes : 0 , bytesDelta : 0 , speed : 0 } }

Acknowledgement

Thanks to mafintosh for coming up with the initial concept and pointing me in the right direction.

License

MIT