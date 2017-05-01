Get stats on your Node.js HTTP server requests.
Emits two events:
request when ever a request starts: Passes a Request object that can later be used to query for the progress of a long running request
complete when ever a request completes: Passes a stats object containing the overall stats for the entire HTTP request
npm install request-stats --save
Get stats for each completed HTTP request:
var requestStats = require('request-stats')
var server = http.createServer(...)
requestStats(server, function (stats) {
// this function will be called every time a request to the server completes
console.log(stats)
})
Get periodic stats for long running requests:
var server = http.createServer(...)
var stats = requestStats(server)
stats.on('request', function (req) {
// evey second, print stats
var interval = setInterval(function () {
var progress = req.progress()
console.log(progress)
if (progress.completed) clearInterval(interval)
}, 1000)
})
requestStats(server[, callback])
Attach request-stats to a HTTP server.
Initialize request-stats with an instance a HTTP server. Returns a StatsEmitter object. Optionally provide a callback which will be called for each completed HTTP request with a stats object (see stats object details below).
If no callback is provided, you can later attach a listener on the "complete" event.
requestStats(req, res[, callback])
Attach request-stats to a single HTTP request.
Initialize request-stats with an instance a HTTP request and response. Returns a StatsEmitter object. Optionally provide a callback which will be called with a stats object when the HTTP request completes (see stats object details below).
If no callback is provided, you can later attach a listener on the "complete" event.
.on('complete', callback)
Calls the callback function with a stats object when a HTTP request completes:
{
ok: true, // `true` if the connection was closed correctly and `false` otherwise
time: 0, // The milliseconds it took to serve the request
req: {
bytes: 0, // Number of bytes sent by the client
headers: { ... }, // The headers sent by the client
method: 'POST', // The HTTP method used by the client
path: '...', // The path part of the request URL
ip: '...', // The remote ip
raw: [Object] // The original `http.IncomingMessage` object
},
res: {
bytes: 0, // Number of bytes sent back to the client
headers: { ... }, // The headers sent back to the client
status: 200, // The HTTP status code returned to the client
raw: [Object] // The original `http.ServerResponse` object
}
}
.on('request', callback)
Calls the callback function with a special Request object when a HTTP request is made to the server.
The Request object should not be confused with the Node.js http.IncomingMessage object. The request-stats Request object provides only a single but powerfull function:
.progress()
Returns a progress object if called while a HTTP request is in progress.
If called multiple times, the returned progress object will contain the
delta of the previous call to
.progress().
{
completed: false, // `false` if the request is still in progress
time: 0, // The total time the reuqest have been in progress
timeDelta: 0, // The time since previous call to .progress()
req: {
bytes: 0, // Total bytes received
bytesDelta: 0, // Bytes received since previous call to .progress()
speed: 0, // Bytes per second calculated since previous call to .progress()
bytesLeft: 0, // If the request contains a Content-Size header
timeLeft: 0 // If the request contains a Content-Size header
},
res: {
bytes: 0, // Total bytes send back to the client
bytesDelta: 0, // Bytes sent back to the client since previous call to .progress()
speed: 0 // Bytes per second calculated since previous call to .progress()
}
}
Thanks to mafintosh for coming up with the initial concept and pointing me in the right direction.
MIT