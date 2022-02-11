The super fast in-memory javascript document oriented database.
Enable offline-syncing to your SQL/NoSQL database servers with SyncProxy !! Code-free real time syncing, ideal for mobile, electron and web apps.
LokiJS is a document oriented database written in javascript, published under MIT License. Its purpose is to store javascript objects as documents in a nosql fashion and retrieve them with a similar mechanism. Runs in node (including cordova/phonegap and node-webkit), nativescript and the browser. LokiJS is ideal for the following scenarios:
LokiJS supports indexing and views and achieves high-performance through maintaining unique and binary indexes (indices) for data.
The following demos are available:
/path/to/nw demos/desktop_app/
Example usage can be found on the wiki
LokiJS is at version 1.3 [Eostre].
As LokiJS is written in JavaScript it can be run on any environment supporting JavaScript such as browsers, node.js/node-webkit, nativescript mobile framework and hybrid mobile apps (such as phonegap/cordova).
Made by @techfort, with the precious help of Dave Easterday.
For browser environments you simply need the lokijs.js file contained in src/
You can use bower to install lokijs with
bower install lokijs
For node and nativescript environments you can install through
npm install lokijs.
