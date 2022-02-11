LokiJS

The super fast in-memory javascript document oriented database.

Enable offline-syncing to your SQL/NoSQL database servers with SyncProxy !! Code-free real time syncing, ideal for mobile, electron and web apps.

Overview

LokiJS is a document oriented database written in javascript, published under MIT License. Its purpose is to store javascript objects as documents in a nosql fashion and retrieve them with a similar mechanism. Runs in node (including cordova/phonegap and node-webkit), nativescript and the browser. LokiJS is ideal for the following scenarios:

client-side in-memory db is ideal (e.g., a session store) performance critical applications cordova/phonegap mobile apps where you can leverage the power of javascript and avoid interacting with native databases data sets loaded into a browser page and synchronised at the end of the work session node-webkit desktop apps nativescript mobile apps that mix the power and ubiquity of javascript with native performance and ui

LokiJS supports indexing and views and achieves high-performance through maintaining unique and binary indexes (indices) for data.

Demo

The following demos are available:

Sandbox / Playground

a node-webkit small demo in the folder demos/desktop_app. You can launch it by running /path/to/nw demos/desktop_app/

Wiki

Example usage can be found on the wiki

Main Features

Fast performance NoSQL in-memory database, collections with unique index (1.1M ops/s) and binary-index (500k ops/s) Runs in multiple environments (browser, node, nativescript) Dynamic Views for fast access of data subsets Built-in persistence adapters, and the ability to support user-defined ones Changes API Joins

Current state

LokiJS is at version 1.3 [Eostre].

As LokiJS is written in JavaScript it can be run on any environment supporting JavaScript such as browsers, node.js/node-webkit, nativescript mobile framework and hybrid mobile apps (such as phonegap/cordova).

Made by @techfort, with the precious help of Dave Easterday.

Installation

For browser environments you simply need the lokijs.js file contained in src/

You can use bower to install lokijs with bower install lokijs

For node and nativescript environments you can install through npm install lokijs .

Roadmap

exactIndex

key-value datastore

MRU cache

MongoDB API compatibility

server standalone (tcp and http servers and clients)

replication and horizontal scaling

Commercial Support

License

