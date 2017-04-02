openbase logo
luis-sdk

by microsoft
1.0.1 (see all)

Node.js (JavaScript) SDK for the Microsoft Language Understanding Intelligent Service API, part of Congitive Services

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

LUIS

LUIS is a service for language understanding that provides intent classification and entity extraction. In order to use the SDK you first need to create and publish an app on www.luis.ai where you will get your appId and appKey and input their values in the sample application file "sample.js".

The SDK

The SDK can be used by creating 2 callback functions "onSuccess" and "onFailure" and passing them to the "predict" and "reply" functions to be called asynchronously in the cases of the request success or failure.

Sample Application

The sample application allows you to perform the Predict and Reply operations and to view the following parts of the parsed response:

  • Query
  • Top Intent
  • Entities
  • Dialog status, parameter name, and prompt

License

All Microsoft Cognitive Services SDKs and samples are licensed with the MIT License. For more details, see LICENSE.

Developer Code of Conduct

Developers using Cognitive Services, including this client library & sample, are required to follow the “Developer Code of Conduct for Microsoft Cognitive Services”.

