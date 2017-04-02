LUIS

LUIS is a service for language understanding that provides intent classification and entity extraction. In order to use the SDK you first need to create and publish an app on www.luis.ai where you will get your appId and appKey and input their values in the sample application file "sample.js".

The SDK

The SDK can be used by creating 2 callback functions "onSuccess" and "onFailure" and passing them to the "predict" and "reply" functions to be called asynchronously in the cases of the request success or failure.

Sample Application

The sample application allows you to perform the Predict and Reply operations and to view the following parts of the parsed response:

Query

Top Intent

Entities

Dialog status, parameter name, and prompt

License

Developer Code of Conduct

