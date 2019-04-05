Luis brings:
LUIS (List of User Interfaces) is framework for collaborative building and testing React web components. It harnesses the power of FuseBox for fastest bundling, hot reloads, and out-of-the-box Typescript support. Following are stats for application with 976 typescript sources and 56 imported packages:
36 seconds, Hot Module Reload with sourcemaps
9 seconds.
400 ms, Hot Module Reload with sourcemaps
750 ms. Now that's what I call a significant difference.
Luis is using well known technologies (Jest, Mocha, React, optionally Wallaby) and methodologies (TDD, BDD, Snapshot testing), so there is almost nothing new to learn (apart from two new functions, storyOf and itMountsAnd).
To facilitate your component development, testing, and collaboration LUIS supports four different modes. Each mode is described in detail further below.
If you wish to run Luis only as component catalogue, similar to StoryBook, all you need to do is:
Start with the standard:
yarn add luis --dev
Next add your luis in package.json. You can either use only a
luis command that estimates your config file be located at
src/luis.ts, or you can provide your
root and
path/to/luis.ts as your parameters.
{
"scripts": {
"luis": "luis",
"luis-custom-path": "luis root-dir path/to/luis.ts"
}
}
If you are ok with a standard luis config all you need to do is to set up Luis and import all your stories.
// luis.ts
import { renderLuis, setupTestBridge } from 'luis';
// this needs to be there to set up custom global function that luis uses
// such as: storyOf
setupTestBridge();
// import all your stories and tests
import './client/modules/home/tests/example.test';
// render luis ui to '#react-root'
renderLuis();
And here is an example story:
import * as React from 'react';
storyOf('Component With Test', {
get component() {
return <div>My Component</div>;
}
});
If you want to know the full API os storyOf command, go to the API section.
If you need a custom FuseBox config to package Luis, all you need to do is to define a
luis.fuse.js in your project root. WARNING: You need to define your
homeDir in fuse config with
'../../' prefix (e.g.
homeDir: ../../src. *I could not figure out how to convince
require to change root and start from a different directory. PRs welcome!*.
You can easily use Luis in your exisiting application under its own route (e.g.
/louis). Following is the tutorial to set this in the application with react-router.
// router
import { LuisView } from '../modules/luis';
...
<Route exact={true} path="/luis" component={LuisView()} />
...
And now the
LuisView component, where we import all our stories
// LuisView.tsx
import * as React from 'react';
import { Luis, setupTestBridge } from 'luis';
// this allows us to read storyOf commands
setupTestBridge();
// function makes sure the content hot-reloads
export function LuisView() {
// import all your stories
require('../home/tests/home_view.test');
return Luis;
}
Luis works also as a sophisticated test result viewer. In this example, we will be working with Jest. Note that Luis also works with mocha with a related reporter. To allow Luis to display test results, we will export a test report after each test run. Therefore, in your
jest.config.js add:
module.exports = {
testResultsProcessor: 'luis/dist/bridges/jest/reporter',
...
}
The processor will save a test report after each test run and save it in your
<project_root>/src/ folder. Both, summary (e.g. summary.json) and a list of detected snapshots (snapshots.js) is saved. If you want to enable snapshots and test reports in luis, you need to tell FuseBox to pack them into your bundle. This is done via SnapshotPlugin and JSONPlugin. Therefore, in your
fuse.js:
// fuse.js
const { FuseBox, ..., JSONPlugin } = require('fuse-box');
const { SnapshotPlugin } = require('luis/dist/bridges/jest/snapshot_plugin');
const fuse = FuseBox.init({
...
plugins: [
JSONPlugin(),
SnapshotPlugin()
],
sourceMaps: true
});
Now, we need to tell FuseBox, to pack them into our bundle. A good space for this is in the
LuisView.tsx file:
// LuisView.tsx (see above)
// adjust paths as necessary
const summary = require('../../../summary.json');
const snapshots = require('../../../snapshots');
setupTestBridge(summary, snapshots);
Now you are ready to visualise your tests in Luis. Make sure you run jest on server in watch mode. Yet, there he problem is, that Jest does not recognise
storyOf command. Therefore we create a new file
jest.setup.js and then modify the
jest.config.js to execute this file before each test run. Also, we need to tell jest to ignore the jest generated files.
// jest.setup.js
global.storyOf = function(name, props, impl) {
describe(name, () => impl && impl(props));
};
and
// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
...
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "<rootDir>/jest.setup.js",
"watchPathIgnorePatterns": ['<rootDir>/src/summary.json', '<rootDir>/src/snapshots.js'],
}
If you are using wallaby, make sure to run
jest.setup.js as well
THAT'S IT! ENJOY!
The main buttons of Luis interface perform following actions:
Luis has four view modes:
Tree view shows all tests and snapshots. It also shows all test results, and if possible, it shows side-by-side comparison of actual vs. expected value. The number next to the test item represent the execution time of the test. When number is:
The exact functionality of each button is shown below:
The API of Luis is dead simple. It uses classic testing methodology using
describe, it, before, beforeEach, beforeAll, after, afterEach, afterAll and
xit for skipping tests.
The specific significance has
describe function, which represents a
folder in luis and it is rendered accordingly in the test tree. The new functions are
storyOf and
itMountsAnd and matcher
matchSnapshot.
We have borrowed the naming from the very popular Storybook package. The
storyOf function is an extension of the
describe and its purpose is to define a React component and all the tests with snapshots. Followiong is a definition of
storyOf:
interface StoryConfig {
[index: string]: any;
component: JSX.Element;
info?: string;
cssClassName?: string;
componentWithData?(
...props: any[]
):
| JSX.Element
| {
[index: string]: any;
component: JSX.Element;
afterMount?(wrapper: ReactWrapper): void;
};
}
function storyOf<T extends StoryConfig>(
name: string,
config: T,
implementation: (params: T) => void
): void;
The only compulsory parameter of the
config part of the
storyOf is
component, which needs to return a
JSX.Element, for example
<div>Luis</div>. The
info stores the description of the story, and
cssClassName adds a css class to the element which will wrap your rendered React component.
componentWithData is a very versatile function that allows you to define variations of your component (examples below) and modify the component after it has been mounted. Following is an example of the
storyOf function:
storyOf(
'My Component',
{
someData: 1,
get component() {
return <div>My component</div>;
}
},
function({ someData, component }) {
it('mounts component', function() {
const wrapper = mount(component); // now do some tests
});
it('tests', function() {
expect(someData).toEqual('1');
});
}
);
If you add a new test file, you need to import to
src/example/luis. This is the start file of Luis project. This can be changed in
fuse.js file.
import { renderLuis } from '../client/components/index';
import './tests/foo.test';
import './tests/bar.test';
import './tests/boo.test';
renderLuis();
The Extension for Visual Studio Code comes with two awesome functionalities:
You can visualise current snapshot directly in Code environment. Just press
CMD + P and search from
Luis: Snapshot Preview. The snapshot will automatically load snapshots from the current test. This functionality works really well with automated test runner such as wallabyjs, or mocha or jest in watch test mode, and with snapshot delivery over TCP, since snapshots automatically change as you type.
You can work directly with a React component which is hot reloaded into your envirnment. Just press
CMD + P and search from
Luis: Component Preview. For this to work, you need to first run Luis (
npm start luis). If you need to access the development console of the previewed component press
CMD + P and search for
Luis: Show Componnt Dev Tools. The previewed component automatically changes based on your selected test. The simplified interface provides following functionality:
If at any point things start to go sideways, try deleting the .fusebox folder in the root of your project and restart Luis.