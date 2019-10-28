Validation and control key generation for credit cards (and more) using Luhn algorithm.
var Luhn = require('luhn-js');
Luhn.isValid('44542738505150162'); // false
Luhn.isValid('44540661970241257'); // true
Luhn.generate('4454066197024125'); // 44540661970241257
Luhn.getRemainder('44543353847144279'); // 8
isValid(value) ->
Boolean
Check requirements.
Returns if the Luhn check digit is valid.
Required
Null
String
^[0-9]{2,}$
generate(value) ->
String
Check requirements.
Returns the Luhn check digit appended to the value.
Required
Null
String
^[0-9]{1,}$
getRemainder(value) ->
Number
Does NOT check requirements.
Returns the Luhn remainder.
Note:
getRemainder(value) === 0 is equivalent to
isValid(value). You may want to use this method instead of
isValid if you ensure argument requirements on your side.
Required
Null
String