luhn

Validation and control key generation for credit cards (and more) using Luhn algorithm.

Usage

In node.js

var Luhn = require ( 'luhn-js' ); Luhn.isValid( '44542738505150162' ); Luhn.isValid( '44540661970241257' ); Luhn.generate( '4454066197024125' ); Luhn.getRemainder( '44543353847144279' );

API

isValid(value) -> Boolean

Check requirements.

Returns if the Luhn check digit is valid.

Required

Value must be not Null

Value must be of type String

Value must respect format ^[0-9]{2,}$

generate(value) -> String

Check requirements.

Returns the Luhn check digit appended to the value.

Required

Value must be not Null

Value must be of type String

Value must respect format ^[0-9]{1,}$

getRemainder(value) -> Number

Does NOT check requirements.

Returns the Luhn remainder.

Note: getRemainder(value) === 0 is equivalent to isValid(value) . You may want to use this method instead of isValid if you ensure argument requirements on your side.

Required