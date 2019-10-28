openbase logo
Readme

npm version Build Status GitHub license

luhn

Validation and control key generation for credit cards (and more) using Luhn algorithm.

Usage

In node.js

var Luhn = require('luhn-js');

Luhn.isValid('44542738505150162'); // false
Luhn.isValid('44540661970241257'); // true

Luhn.generate('4454066197024125'); // 44540661970241257

Luhn.getRemainder('44543353847144279'); // 8

API

isValid(value) -> Boolean

Check requirements.
Returns if the Luhn check digit is valid.

Required

  • Value must be not Null
  • Value must be of type String
  • Value must respect format ^[0-9]{2,}$

generate(value) -> String

Check requirements.
Returns the Luhn check digit appended to the value.

Required

  • Value must be not Null
  • Value must be of type String
  • Value must respect format ^[0-9]{1,}$

getRemainder(value) -> Number

Does NOT check requirements.
Returns the Luhn remainder.

Note: getRemainder(value) === 0 is equivalent to isValid(value). You may want to use this method instead of isValid if you ensure argument requirements on your side.

Required

  • Value must be not Null
  • Value must be of type String

