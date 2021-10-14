English| 简体中文

Introduction

Luckyexcel is an excel import and export library adapted to Luckysheet. It only supports .xlsx format files (not .xls).

Demo

Features

Support excel file import to Luckysheet adaptation list

Cell style

Cell border

Cell format, such as number format, date, percentage, etc.

Formula

Plan

The goal is to support all features supported by Luckysheet

Conditional Formatting

Pivot table

Chart

Sort

Filter

Annotation

Excel export

Usage

CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luckyexcel/dist/luckyexcel.umd.js" > </ script > < script > LuckyExcel.transformExcelToLucky(file, function (exportJson, luckysheetfile) { luckysheet.create({ container: 'luckysheet' , data:exportJson.sheets, title:exportJson.info.name, userInfo:exportJson.info.name.creator }); }); </ script >

Case Demo index.html shows the detailed usage

ES and Node.js

Installation

npm install luckyexcel

ES import

import LuckyExcel from 'luckyexcel' LuckyExcel.transformExcelToLucky(file, function ( exportJson, luckysheetfile ) { });

Node.js import

var fs = require ( "fs" ); var LuckyExcel = require ( 'luckyexcel' ); fs.readFile( "House cleaning checklist.xlsx" , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; LuckyExcel.transformExcelToLucky(data, function ( exportJson, luckysheetfile ) { }); });

Development

Requirements

Node.js Version >= 6

Installation

npm install -g gulp-cli npm install

Development

npm run dev

Package

npm run build

A third-party plug-in is used in the project: JSZip, thanks!

Communication

Any questions or suggestions are welcome to submit Issues

Gitter

Chinese community

Authors and acknowledgment

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2020-present, mengshukeji