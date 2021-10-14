openbase logo
luc

luckyexcel

by mengshukeji
1.0.1 (see all)

Luckysheet import export library

Readme

English| 简体中文

Introduction

Luckyexcel is an excel import and export library adapted to Luckysheet. It only supports .xlsx format files (not .xls).

Demo

Demo

Features

Support excel file import to Luckysheet adaptation list

  • Cell style
  • Cell border
  • Cell format, such as number format, date, percentage, etc.
  • Formula

Plan

The goal is to support all features supported by Luckysheet

  • Conditional Formatting
  • Pivot table
  • Chart
  • Sort
  • Filter
  • Annotation
  • Excel export

Usage

CDN

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luckyexcel/dist/luckyexcel.umd.js"></script>
<script>
    // Make sure to get the xlsx file first, and then use the global method window.LuckyExcel to convert
    LuckyExcel.transformExcelToLucky(file, function(exportJson, luckysheetfile){
        
        // After obtaining the converted table data, use luckysheet to initialize or update the existing luckysheet workbook
        // Note: Luckysheet needs to introduce a dependency package and initialize the table container before it can be used
        luckysheet.create({
            container: 'luckysheet', // luckysheet is the container id
            data:exportJson.sheets,
            title:exportJson.info.name,
            userInfo:exportJson.info.name.creator
        });
    });
</script>

Case Demo index.html shows the detailed usage

ES and Node.js

Installation

npm install luckyexcel

ES import

import LuckyExcel from 'luckyexcel'

// After getting the xlsx file
LuckyExcel.transformExcelToLucky(file, function(exportJson, luckysheetfile){
    //Get the worksheet data after conversion
});

Case luckysheet-vue

Node.js import

var fs = require("fs");
var LuckyExcel = require('luckyexcel');

// Read a xlsx file
fs.readFile("House cleaning checklist.xlsx", function(err, data) {
    if (err) throw err;

    LuckyExcel.transformExcelToLucky(data, function(exportJson, luckysheetfile){
        // Get the worksheet data after conversion
    });

});

Case Luckyexcel-node

Development

Requirements

Node.js Version >= 6

Installation

npm install -g gulp-cli
npm install

Development

npm run dev

Package

npm run build

A third-party plug-in is used in the project: JSZip, thanks!

Communication

  • Any questions or suggestions are welcome to submit Issues

  • Gitter

Chinese community

Authors and acknowledgment

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2020-present, mengshukeji

