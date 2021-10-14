English| 简体中文
Luckyexcel is an excel import and export library adapted to Luckysheet. It only supports .xlsx format files (not .xls).
Support excel file import to Luckysheet adaptation list
The goal is to support all features supported by Luckysheet
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/luckyexcel/dist/luckyexcel.umd.js"></script>
<script>
// Make sure to get the xlsx file first, and then use the global method window.LuckyExcel to convert
LuckyExcel.transformExcelToLucky(file, function(exportJson, luckysheetfile){
// After obtaining the converted table data, use luckysheet to initialize or update the existing luckysheet workbook
// Note: Luckysheet needs to introduce a dependency package and initialize the table container before it can be used
luckysheet.create({
container: 'luckysheet', // luckysheet is the container id
data:exportJson.sheets,
title:exportJson.info.name,
userInfo:exportJson.info.name.creator
});
});
</script>
Case Demo index.html shows the detailed usage
npm install luckyexcel
import LuckyExcel from 'luckyexcel'
// After getting the xlsx file
LuckyExcel.transformExcelToLucky(file, function(exportJson, luckysheetfile){
//Get the worksheet data after conversion
});
Case luckysheet-vue
var fs = require("fs");
var LuckyExcel = require('luckyexcel');
// Read a xlsx file
fs.readFile("House cleaning checklist.xlsx", function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
LuckyExcel.transformExcelToLucky(data, function(exportJson, luckysheetfile){
// Get the worksheet data after conversion
});
});
Case Luckyexcel-node
Node.js Version >= 6
npm install -g gulp-cli
npm install
npm run dev
npm run build
A third-party plug-in is used in the project: JSZip, thanks!
Copyright (c) 2020-present, mengshukeji