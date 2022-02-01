Lucide is a community-run fork of Feather Icons, open for anyone to contribute icons.
It began after growing disaffection with the Feather Icons project moderation. With over 300+ open issues and over 100+ open PRs, the Feather Icons project has been abandoned. This unfortunately means that hundreds of developers and designers wasted their time contributing to Feather Icons with no chance of PRs being accepted.
Lucide is trying to expand the icon set as much as possible while staying faithful to the original simplistic design language. We do this as a community of devs and designers and hope that you'll join us!
At its core, Lucide is a collection of SVG files. This means that you can use Lucide icons in all the same ways you can use SVGs (e.g.
img,
background-image,
inline,
object,
embed,
iframe). Here's a helpful article detailing the many ways SVGs can be used on the web: SVG on the Web – Implementation Options
The following are additional ways you can use Lucide. With the Javascript library you can easily incorporate the icon you want in your webpage.
Implementation of the lucide icon library for web applications.
npm install lucide
#or
yarn add lucide
For more details, see the documentation.
Implementation of the lucide icon library for react applications.
yarn add lucide-react
# or
npm install lucide-react
For more details, see the documentation.
Implementation of the lucide icon library for vue applications.
yarn add lucide-vue
# or
npm install lucide-vue
For more details, see the documentation.
Implementation of the lucide icon library for vue applications.
yarn add lucide-vue-next
# or
npm install lucide-vue-next
For more details, see the documentation.
yarn add lucide-angular
# or
npm install lucide-angular
For more details, see the documentation.
Implementation of the lucide icon library for preact applications.
yarn add lucide-preact
# or
npm install lucide-preact
For more details, see the documentation.
Assets: Font Files SVG Files SVG Sprite
NPM package
yarn add lucide-static
# or
npm install lucide-static
The lucide figma plugin.
Visit Figma community page to install the plugin.
Implementation of Lucide icon's using
blade-icons for Laravel based projects.
composer require mallardduck/blade-lucide-icons
For more details, see the documentation.
Implementation of Lucide icon library for Flutter applications.
flutter pub add lucide_icons
For more details, see the pub.dev.
For more info on how to contribute please see the contribution guidelines.
Lucide is totally free for commercial use and personally use, this software is licensed under the ISC License.