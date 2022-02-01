Lucide

What is Lucide?

Lucide is a community-run fork of Feather Icons, open for anyone to contribute icons.

It began after growing disaffection with the Feather Icons project moderation. With over 300+ open issues and over 100+ open PRs, the Feather Icons project has been abandoned. This unfortunately means that hundreds of developers and designers wasted their time contributing to Feather Icons with no chance of PRs being accepted.

Lucide is trying to expand the icon set as much as possible while staying faithful to the original simplistic design language. We do this as a community of devs and designers and hope that you'll join us!

Why choose Lucide over Feather Icons

Lucide already expanded the icon set by 130+ in less than a year, so more icons to work with.

Well maintained code base.

Active community.

Table of Contents

Usage

At its core, Lucide is a collection of SVG files. This means that you can use Lucide icons in all the same ways you can use SVGs (e.g. img , background-image , inline , object , embed , iframe ). Here's a helpful article detailing the many ways SVGs can be used on the web: SVG on the Web – Implementation Options

The following are additional ways you can use Lucide. With the Javascript library you can easily incorporate the icon you want in your webpage.

Web

Implementation of the lucide icon library for web applications.

npm install lucide yarn add lucide

For more details, see the documentation.

React

Implementation of the lucide icon library for react applications.

yarn add lucide-react npm install lucide-react

For more details, see the documentation.

Vue 2

Implementation of the lucide icon library for vue applications.

yarn add lucide-vue npm install lucide-vue

For more details, see the documentation.

Vue 3

Implementation of the lucide icon library for vue applications.

yarn add lucide-vue-next npm install lucide-vue-next

For more details, see the documentation.

Angular

yarn add lucide-angular npm install lucide-angular

For more details, see the documentation.

Preact

Implementation of the lucide icon library for preact applications.

yarn add lucide-preact npm install lucide-preact

For more details, see the documentation.

Static (svg sprite, font, icons ..)

Assets: Font Files SVG Files SVG Sprite

NPM package

yarn add lucide-static npm install lucide-static

Figma

The lucide figma plugin.

Visit Figma community page to install the plugin.

Laravel

Implementation of Lucide icon's using blade-icons for Laravel based projects.

composer require mallardduck/blade-lucide-icons

For more details, see the documentation.

Flutter

Implementation of Lucide icon library for Flutter applications.

flutter pub add lucide_icons

For more details, see the pub.dev.

Contributing

For more info on how to contribute please see the contribution guidelines.

Caught a mistake or want to contribute to the documentation? Edit this page on Github

Community

Join the community on our Discord server!

License

Lucide is totally free for commercial use and personally use, this software is licensed under the ISC License.